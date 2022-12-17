MADISON, Wis. – The Edgewood College Eagles men's basketball squad wrapped up their 2022 slate of home games Tuesday evening. They hosted the Wisconsin Lutheran Warriors at the Todd Wehr Edgedome for a Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (NACC) matchup. The Warriors (6-5, 4-2 NACC) never trailed the Eagles (1-9, 1-4 NACC) as they took home a 92-70 win off the back of a dominant first half.

