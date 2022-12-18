Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
North Coast Journal
Embattled Planning Commissioner Bongio Steps Down
Embattled longtime Humboldt County Planning Commissioner Alan Bongio, who was censured by the Board of Supervisors in September for comments widely construed as racist and biased while chairing a meeting in August, has stepped down. First District Supervisor Rex Bohn, who appointed Bongio to the commission and said in September...
North Coast Journal
OES: Earthquake Recovery Help is Available
With recovery efforts continuing in the Eel River Valley following Tuesday's magnitude 6.4 earthquake that left dozens of homes red-tagged and Rio Dell's water infrastructure badly damaged, the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services has put together a list of available services for those affected. The list, copied in its...
North Coast Journal
6.4 Earthquake Rattles Humboldt
Humboldt County was jolted awake at 2:34 a.m. on Dec. 20 by a magnitude-6.4 earthquake that knocked out power throughout much of the county, with shaking felt as far as Redding to the east and the Bay Area to the south, with the Eel River Valley bearing the brunt of the damage.
North Coast Journal
Humbodlt Quake Updates: Power Still Out in the Eel River Valley, Fendale Post Office Closed, Boil Water Advisories, California AG Warns Against Price Gouging
Huge swaths of the Eel River Valley remain without power today after taking the brunt of the early morning magnitude-6.4 earthquake that struck just off the coast of Ferndale on Dec. 20. The latest damage assessments, which are continuing, "show a. t least 30 residences and one commercial structure have...
North Coast Journal
Food for People Food Distribution Events Happening Today
Food for People is holding an emergency food distribution of nonperishable pantry stables today from noon to 2 p.m. in Fortuna for those who lost food due to the earthquake and power outage. It will take place at Gene Lucas Center parking lot located at 3000 Newburg Road. Scheduled mobile...
North Coast Journal
Boil Water Advisory for Rio Dell, Parts of Fortuna
A boil water advisory has been issued for the city of Rio Dell and parts of Fortuna due to today’s magnitude-6.4 earthquake and responding power outage. Residents in Rio Dell and the Forest Hills Subdivision in Fortuna are warned not to drink water without boiling it first or to use bottled water. Water should be boiled for one minute and then allowed to cool.
North Coast Journal
Quake Update: State of Emergency Declared, Two Dead, A Dozen Injured, Shelter Opened in Fortuna, State Funds for Fernbridge and Boil Water Advisories
Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal has declared a state of emergency in response to this morning’s magnitude-6.4 earthquake, which left two dead and potentially hundreds displaced while severely damaging Fernbridge. According to a news release, the declaration allows "the county to seek state and federal reimbursement for damage repairs...
North Coast Journal
UPDATE: Nearly a Dozen Injuries Reported from Quake Reported, Two Medical Emergency Deaths
Security footage of the quake shaking products from the shelves at the Eureka branch of Eureka Natural Foods. State Sen. Mike McGuire reports via Twitter that $6 million in state funds has been secured for emergency repair on the more than 100 year Fernbridge, which serves as a vital link and is currently closed to earthquake damage.
Comments / 0