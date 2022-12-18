A boil water advisory has been issued for the city of Rio Dell and parts of Fortuna due to today’s magnitude-6.4 earthquake and responding power outage. Residents in Rio Dell and the Forest Hills Subdivision in Fortuna are warned not to drink water without boiling it first or to use bottled water. Water should be boiled for one minute and then allowed to cool.

RIO DELL, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO