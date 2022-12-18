Read full article on original website
USD, SDSU men’s basketball games postponed
Three Summit League men’s basketball games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed.
goaugie.com
Duffy Triple-Double Drives Viking Women’s Hoops Past Lancers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Behind a triple-double from Aislinn Duffy, the Augustana women's basketball team defeated the Lancers of Mount Marty, 81-45, in the Sanford Pentagon on Monday night. The Vikings advance their record to 11-2 while sitting at 5-2 in the NSIC. Tonight's contest was an exhibition for the Lancers resulting in no record change, they stand at a 3-10 overall record.
USD basketball player facing additional charges
There is an update in the case against an University of South Dakota basketball player accused of rape.
Former Hawkeye Turns Panther via Transfer Portal
Offensive guard for Iowa Josh Volk announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on November 29, less than a week after the Hawkeyes' 24-17 loss to Nebraska. The former Cedar Rapids Xavier prep is now headed an hour and a half north and is set to don purple and gold.
kiwaradio.com
Zach Lutmer Has Committed To The University of Iowa Football Program
Rock Rapids, Iowa — It is official, Central Lyon quarterback Zach Lutmer will be signing a letter of intent to play football with University of Iowa this Wednesday (December 21st) at 2:15 p.m. Lutmer is a three-year starter for the Central Lyon Lions, a three time First-Team All District...
The richest person in Sioux Falls wants to give his billion dollar fortune away
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
KELOLAND TV
Fatal vehicle vs. snowmobile crash; SDSU advances; Frigid temps to start the week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, December 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal crash that happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Both interstates in...
unipanthers.com
Former UNI Football Player, Wife Donate $1 Million to UNI-Dome Renovation
A member of the powerhouse early-1990s Panther football team has pledged a seven-figure gift to renew the UNI-Dome for the next generation. While at the University of Northern Iowa, Brad Baumler '93 played an integral role in the Panther linebacker corps, including the 1992 squad that finished with a 12-2 record. Graduating with a degree in industrial technology, Brad, along with his wife Mary Lynn, have invested $1 million to show their support for Panther student-athletes.
dakotanewsnow.com
Feels-like sub-zero winds blowing through South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Warnings are in effect, with feels-like temperatures expected to reach -40°F and even -50°F. Snow has already started falling around eastern parts of the region this morning. As we head through our day, we’ll see more snow develop and spread around the region. The highest snowfall amounts will be east of I-29, where we could see four to six inches of fresh snow. Around Sioux Falls, we’re looking at two to four inches, while we will see an inch or less across much of central South Dakota.
sdpb.org
As Lewis and Clark nears completion, plans begin for second 'big pipe'
Over two decades after it first received funding, the Lewis and Clark Rural Water System is near completion. But developers are already looking to build a second pipeline to the Missouri River. Troy Larson is executive director of Lewis and Clark. In a lecture for the Big Sioux River and...
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall prediction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
KELOLAND TV
Why buying a home is out of reach for many South Dakota residents
A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
New Number One on List of Sioux Falls’ Most Popular Baby Names
There's a new most popular baby name in Sioux Falls for 2022. Sanford Health has released its annual list of the top names for newborns over the past year. On the girls' side, there was a big change. Olivia was the top choice, moving up four spots from number five...
dakotanewsnow.com
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven people were reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend. If you know any information regarding the status or location of any of these missing people, contact the corresponding police department. Phone numbers are listed below. Some of the missing persons’ photos are available for reference on MissingPersons.SD.Gov/.
Highway Near Sioux Falls Set to Close for I-90 Bridge Repairs
A major highway leading in an out of Northwest Sioux Falls is about to close for a few weeks. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that beginning December 27, repair work is scheduled to begin on the Interstate 90 eastbound bridge over South Dakota Highway 38 (Exit 390). The...
Body found in Minnesota over 40 years ago identified by BCA
Human remains that were found in Rock County, Minnesota over 40 years ago have now been identified as a Nebraska man who was reported missing since 1971. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the man as Louis Gattaino, of Omaha, through genealogy and DNA testing. He was 25 at the time of his death, which is being considered a homicide.
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Board of Regents to discuss recent SDSU drag show
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Board of Regents plans to meet telephonically on Wednesday to discuss the involvement of minors in student-sponsored events like the drag show that took place recently at South Dakota State University. The issue was first raised at the Regents’ regular meeting...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Teenager shot at in east central Sioux Falls, suspect wanted
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a 16-year-old was shot at Tuesday night. The incident took place around 8 p.m. near the 1300 block of S Majestic View Pl. The victim was walking when a car drove up next to him. The victim thought the car contained several teenagers and may have recognized a couple, according to police spokesman Sam Clemens.
kiwaradio.com
Winter Storm Watch
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Winter Storm Watch, which will be in effect from noon on Wednesday through Friday at 6:00 P.M. The Winter Storm Watch states that blizzard conditions are possible, and total snow accumulations of four to eight inches are possible. In addition...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported an officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Kum & Go gas station at Russell and Minnesota Ave. An officer made a traffic stop at the gas station around 1:30 p.m. When the officer approached the vehicle,...
