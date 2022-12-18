ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers have closed the case surrounding a fatal pedestrian hit and run after they said they discovered the driver involved died. Back on November 22nd, troopers responded to Highway 17 near Bridgeton just after 8 p.m. and found that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, had been hit and killed by a vehicle.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Winterville police looking for suspect in attempted murder

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville police are asking for the public’s help in a shooting that happened on Dec. 10. The victim, who police have not identified, was attacked from behind as he tried to enter his home. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is in recovery, police said. No further details were available. The […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNYT

Man arraigned in Albany County for attempted murder

A man in Albany County has been arraigned on charges, including attempted murder. Bledar Hoxha pleaded not guilty Wednesday to an eight-count indictment. He’s charged with attempted murder, assault, burglary and endangering the welfare of a child. As NewsChannel 13 reported earlier this month, police say Hoxha broke into...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Two Major Accidents on I-84 Prompts Safety Concerns

It was a treacherous week for drivers on I-84. Two major accidents snarled traffic for hours and claimed the life of at least one driver. There is currently an accident investigation of a crash that left a truck driver dead. New York State Police (NYSP) reported that the 69-year-old driver "exited the roadway and crashed into a ditch on the southeast shoulder striking a guide wire, jackknifed and came to rest after hitting a tree." The driver's dog survived the impact.
GREENVILLE, NY
rrspin.com

HCSO roundup: Patrols lead to drug arrests

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant:. On December 11 while conducting proactive law enforcement duties in the area of Highway 158 in Roanoke Rapids Deputy A. Holt noticed a moped run a stop sign at Dickens Avenue. Holt stopped Eric Barber, 54,...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WRGB

Two plead guilty to 2020 shooting that killed a Schenectady woman

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The last two defendants to face charges in connection to the killing of Jennifer Ostrander, 31, of Schenectady, NY, entered guilty pleas today in Schenectady County Court. On August 2, 2020, on 6th Avenue in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood of Schenectady, the District Attorney's Office...
SCHENECTADY, NY
neusenews.com

2nd drug arrest made in matter of days, KPD says more to come

On Wednesday, December 21st, 2022, members of the Kinston Police Department Violent Criminal Action Team concluded an investigation into the illegal narcotics distribution by Raheem Freeland, 27, of Kinston. Members of the Kinston Police Department’s SWAT Team and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team conducted a Search Warrant on Freeland’s residence located on the 1500 block of Stroud Ave. Kinston, N.C. and during the search officers’ located cocaine, and various amounts of drug paraphernalia.
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

Scotland Neck police report 1 fatal overdose, others ‘seconds from death’

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in this Halifax County town say one person has died this week of a drug overdose and they are running low on the drug that treats them. A social media post Tuesday by the Scotland Neck Police Department identified an apparent new “batch of laced pills, marijuana and heroin” in Halifax County that has led to “numerous” overdose calls this week.
SCOTLAND NECK, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy