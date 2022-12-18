Read full article on original website
Woodstock Invites Entire Town to Chanukah CelebrationBryce GruberWoodstock, NY
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Woman killed in head-on crash with state trooper on Route 6
A 33-year-old Windham woman was killed in a crash involving a state trooper on Route 6 in Chaplin, officials say.
WITN
Juvenile suspect identified in Craven County breaking and entering case.
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified a suspect in a breaking and entering case from Thursday morning. Deputies say this happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Express Tobacco & Vape on N.C. 55 East Highway in New Bern. The Sheriff’s Office...
WITN
TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers have closed the case surrounding a fatal pedestrian hit and run after they said they discovered the driver involved died. Back on November 22nd, troopers responded to Highway 17 near Bridgeton just after 8 p.m. and found that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, had been hit and killed by a vehicle.
Winterville police looking for suspect in attempted murder
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville police are asking for the public’s help in a shooting that happened on Dec. 10. The victim, who police have not identified, was attacked from behind as he tried to enter his home. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is in recovery, police said. No further details were available. The […]
SP: Albany man shoplifts Kohl’s of over $1,000
An Albany man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly shoplifting a Clifton Park Kohl's multiple times, stealing over $1,000 worth of merchandise. Christopher Freeman, 39, faces two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny.
Suspect connected to fatal July shooting arraigned
The suspect connected to the fatal shooting outside VibeZ bar in July pleaded not guilty in court on Monday.
One student taken to hospital after car crashes into Pitt County school bus
BELVOIR, N.C. (WNCT) — One student was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a car crashed into the back end of a Pitt County Schools bus on Tuesday. Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer Tom McClellan told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright the crash happened to school bus No. 438 at 1850 NC Hwy. 33. […]
WNYT
Man arraigned in Albany County for attempted murder
A man in Albany County has been arraigned on charges, including attempted murder. Bledar Hoxha pleaded not guilty Wednesday to an eight-count indictment. He’s charged with attempted murder, assault, burglary and endangering the welfare of a child. As NewsChannel 13 reported earlier this month, police say Hoxha broke into...
Two Major Accidents on I-84 Prompts Safety Concerns
It was a treacherous week for drivers on I-84. Two major accidents snarled traffic for hours and claimed the life of at least one driver. There is currently an accident investigation of a crash that left a truck driver dead. New York State Police (NYSP) reported that the 69-year-old driver "exited the roadway and crashed into a ditch on the southeast shoulder striking a guide wire, jackknifed and came to rest after hitting a tree." The driver's dog survived the impact.
rrspin.com
HCSO roundup: Patrols lead to drug arrests
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant:. On December 11 while conducting proactive law enforcement duties in the area of Highway 158 in Roanoke Rapids Deputy A. Holt noticed a moped run a stop sign at Dickens Avenue. Holt stopped Eric Barber, 54,...
WITN
POLICE: Man found dead inside vehicle pulled from Roanoke River had gunshot wound
RIDDLE: Attorney sacrificed himself to save others during Goldsboro law firm shooting. Residents weigh in on loose credit card security in video games. Eastern Carolina residents react to massive Fortnite lawsuit. ECU College of Allied Health Science hosts Cerebral Palsy Study and Research. Updated: 6 hours ago. Children from around...
Gloversville woman accused of possessing narcotics
State police arrested Jenna M. Playford, 33 of Gloversville on December 21. Playford was allegedly involved in possessing narcotics and drug-packaging material.
Suspect arrested for allegedly forcibly touching victim at Aviation Mall
New York State Police arrested a male suspect from Massachusetts for allegedly forcibly touching a victim at the Aviation Mall.
WRGB
Two plead guilty to 2020 shooting that killed a Schenectady woman
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The last two defendants to face charges in connection to the killing of Jennifer Ostrander, 31, of Schenectady, NY, entered guilty pleas today in Schenectady County Court. On August 2, 2020, on 6th Avenue in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood of Schenectady, the District Attorney's Office...
Former Dutchess County lawyer accused of grand larceny
A former lawyer from Hopewell Junction has been indicted for allegedly stealing over $450,000 from disabled and vulnerable clients, the state attorney general's office said Monday.
neusenews.com
2nd drug arrest made in matter of days, KPD says more to come
On Wednesday, December 21st, 2022, members of the Kinston Police Department Violent Criminal Action Team concluded an investigation into the illegal narcotics distribution by Raheem Freeland, 27, of Kinston. Members of the Kinston Police Department’s SWAT Team and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team conducted a Search Warrant on Freeland’s residence located on the 1500 block of Stroud Ave. Kinston, N.C. and during the search officers’ located cocaine, and various amounts of drug paraphernalia.
Poughkeepsie man arrested on weapons charges
A Poughkeepsie man is facing multiple weapons charges after police began investigating a report of shots fired.
Victim in Edgecombe County killing identified as Conetoe man, sheriff’s office says
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim in a Sunday killing on Daisey Carney Lane has been identified, deputies said Monday. Edgecombe County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a disturbance call around 6 p.m., according to a news release. At the scene, they found 47-year-old Christopher Deon Powell, of Conetoe, outside dead with a gunshot wound […]
cbs17
Scotland Neck police report 1 fatal overdose, others ‘seconds from death’
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in this Halifax County town say one person has died this week of a drug overdose and they are running low on the drug that treats them. A social media post Tuesday by the Scotland Neck Police Department identified an apparent new “batch of laced pills, marijuana and heroin” in Halifax County that has led to “numerous” overdose calls this week.
Cambridge man arrested for alleged grand-larceny
A Cambridge man was arrested on December 12. Craig Reynolds, 30, faces a third-degree grand larceny charge.
