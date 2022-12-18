ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Slavin scores in OT, streaking Hurricanes beat Penguins 4-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jaccob Slavin scored 23 seconds into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. Carolina won its seventh straight game and has points in 13 consecutive contests to match the franchise record. “We’ve been resilient, for sure,” captain Jordan Staal said. “A lot of the guys have stepped up and played some great hockey in big minutes and big roles. We’ve been staying with it and trusting our game.” In overtime, Brent Burns started a pretty passing sequence with his 800th NHL point and Slavin ended the play when he beat goalie Tristan Jarry at the top of the crease. Burns is the 18th defenseman in NHL history with 800 points.
Jets latest team to break Bruins' unbeatable home mark

The NHL season is full of peaks and valleys. While the Boston Bruins have had far more peaks during a blazing 25-4-2 start, they are also now getting every team's best shot. The wins -- like Monday's 7-3 triumph over the Florida Panthers -- are coming even without the best 60-minute effort.
Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young

All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
The Perfect Scenario For LeBron James: The King Leaves The Lakers And Plays For A Las Vegas Franchise With Bronny James

Expansion is a way of nature for the NBA. In the early days of the NBA, the number of teams in the league fluctuated in a way that would give any grown adult motion sickness. From 1946 through 1966, the NBA went from as low as 8 teams to as high as 17 teams. By 1970, the league had reached 14 teams which went up to 17 teams once again from 1970-1974. By 1989, there were 22 teams in the NBA, which steadily increased until we reached the point the NBA is at today.
Zach Lavine Wants To Play For The Los Angeles Lakers, Says NBA Executive

Every season, there is a player that becomes disgruntled over the course of the year out of nowhere. Sometimes teams and players squash it and move, but most often, it leads to a player being traded. With the Chicago Bulls faltering this season and looking unlikely to compete, the tensions in the team are flaring.
The Cavs Are Playing The Slowest Basketball In The NBA

When fans think of the modern-day NBA, they may think of fastbreak dunks, quick transition threes, and players running up and down the floor. This isn't necessarily true for the Cleveland Cavaliers. While they have had their fair share of transition highlights, they also are playing as the slowest team...
Philadelphia 76ers Make A Roster Move On Thursday

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the better teams in the league over the last few weeks and they currently find themselves with an 18-12 record ahead of their game on Friday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. On Thursday, the 76ers made a roster move by recalling former...
The Hawks Could Lose Their Biggest Star

A couple of seasons ago, the Atlanta Hawks were the Cinderella story of the NBA as they had an amazing regular season and were able to make a strong showing in the playoffs too. That wasn’t the case last season, as the Hawks struggled much more and didn’t make a...
