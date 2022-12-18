Read full article on original website
Related
93.7 The Fan
Pens Notes-Geno fault, bad OT, Jarry ties Fleury, Sully message
Notes from the Pens 4-3 overtime loss to Carolina as Mike Sullivan is tired of OT losses, Evgeni Malkin owns up & Sully talks first 33 games
Slavin scores in OT, streaking Hurricanes beat Penguins 4-3
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jaccob Slavin scored 23 seconds into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. Carolina won its seventh straight game and has points in 13 consecutive contests to match the franchise record. “We’ve been resilient, for sure,” captain Jordan Staal said. “A lot of the guys have stepped up and played some great hockey in big minutes and big roles. We’ve been staying with it and trusting our game.” In overtime, Brent Burns started a pretty passing sequence with his 800th NHL point and Slavin ended the play when he beat goalie Tristan Jarry at the top of the crease. Burns is the 18th defenseman in NHL history with 800 points.
Yardbarker
Jets latest team to break Bruins' unbeatable home mark
The NHL season is full of peaks and valleys. While the Boston Bruins have had far more peaks during a blazing 25-4-2 start, they are also now getting every team's best shot. The wins -- like Monday's 7-3 triumph over the Florida Panthers -- are coming even without the best 60-minute effort.
Yardbarker
Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young
All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
Yardbarker
Kevin McHale Was So Confident The Celtics Would Beat Michael Jordan In 1986 That He Didn't Even Bring A Change Of Clothes
The Boston Celtics were one of the powerhouses in the 80s, winning several championships while starring in big battles against the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Detroit Pistons. Moreover, they had to face a young player that was already showing flashes of greatness, but his youth and the team...
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Criticizes The NBA Because Robert Sarver Sold Phoenix Suns For $4 Billion
In the last couple of seasons, the Phoenix Suns have remained one of the best teams in the NBA. Thanks to the dynamic duo of Devin Booker and Chris Paul leading the charge alongside Deandre Ayton. But off the court, the Suns have been going through a troublesome time. A...
Yardbarker
The Perfect Scenario For LeBron James: The King Leaves The Lakers And Plays For A Las Vegas Franchise With Bronny James
Expansion is a way of nature for the NBA. In the early days of the NBA, the number of teams in the league fluctuated in a way that would give any grown adult motion sickness. From 1946 through 1966, the NBA went from as low as 8 teams to as high as 17 teams. By 1970, the league had reached 14 teams which went up to 17 teams once again from 1970-1974. By 1989, there were 22 teams in the NBA, which steadily increased until we reached the point the NBA is at today.
Yardbarker
Isiah Thomas Calls Out Michael Jordan And Chicago Bulls For Taking 3 Bad Boys Players To Win A Championship
Isiah Thomas has taken offense with the fact that the Chicago Bulls used several Bad Boys players to win a championship. The legendary point guard has been engaged in beef with Michael Jordan for many years, and whenever he has the chance to diss His Airness, he doesn't miss it.
Yardbarker
Zach Lavine Wants To Play For The Los Angeles Lakers, Says NBA Executive
Every season, there is a player that becomes disgruntled over the course of the year out of nowhere. Sometimes teams and players squash it and move, but most often, it leads to a player being traded. With the Chicago Bulls faltering this season and looking unlikely to compete, the tensions in the team are flaring.
Yardbarker
The Cavs Are Playing The Slowest Basketball In The NBA
When fans think of the modern-day NBA, they may think of fastbreak dunks, quick transition threes, and players running up and down the floor. This isn't necessarily true for the Cleveland Cavaliers. While they have had their fair share of transition highlights, they also are playing as the slowest team...
Yardbarker
Thanasis Antetokounmpo leads NBA in this irreverent scoring category
Thanasis Antetokounmpo has logged minutes in 15 of the Bucks’ 30 games this season. He has scored seven points and grabbed 14 rebounds in those games. He has also gone scoreless in 12 of those 15 games he played. Thanasis Antetokounmpo leads league in most games played without scoring...
Yardbarker
Philadelphia 76ers Make A Roster Move On Thursday
The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the better teams in the league over the last few weeks and they currently find themselves with an 18-12 record ahead of their game on Friday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. On Thursday, the 76ers made a roster move by recalling former...
Yardbarker
The Hawks Could Lose Their Biggest Star
A couple of seasons ago, the Atlanta Hawks were the Cinderella story of the NBA as they had an amazing regular season and were able to make a strong showing in the playoffs too. That wasn’t the case last season, as the Hawks struggled much more and didn’t make a...
Yardbarker
Nikola Jokic Explains Why He Wore A Suit To The NBA Games: “I Just Don’t Like How The Guys Are Dressing Up For The Games"
Nikola Jokic has been proving why he deserves to win his 3rd consecutive MVP so far this season. While he still has a way to go to establish his candidacy, Jokic is quietly leading the Denver Nuggets to the top of the West after having a healthy supporting cast for the first time since 2019-20.
Comments / 0