ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NFL Week 15 Sunday: Schedule, broadcast info, live updates and more as season enters stretch run

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RMeWT_0jmweQ9y00

The NFL's Week 15 schedule is here, byes are gone and the playoffs begin in less than a month. All of that is cause for celebration as we enter the holiday season and the league's regular season enters the stretch run. Even without byes, it's still not as heavy a Sunday slate as the first three weeks of the season as Saturday NFL football is now upon us, with three games taking place on Dec. 17.

As for Sunday, the schedule-makers lined up a six-game early window and a four-game late window with CBS carrying games in both windows and FOX in just one. In the early window, most households west of the Mississippi River will see CBS' offering of the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Houston Texans. On FOX in the early window markets without regional coverage will see Jacksonville Jaguars hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

In the late window every market in the country will see the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers except for Nashville, Los Angeles and Eugene, Ore., which will get the Tennessee Titans visiting the Chargers. FOX's offering in the late window will be strictly regional coverage for the Arizona Cardinals hosting the Denver Broncos. Given the Saturday games and others in Sunday's early window, the New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders matchup will be seen in local markets plus Charlotte, Detroit, Houston, Kansas City, Pittsburgh and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Sunday's early window

Dallas Cowboys (10-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8), 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Stats, live updates

Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) at Houston Texans (1-11-1), 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Stats, live updates

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8) at Carolina Panthers (5-8), 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Stats, live updates

Atlanta Falcons (5-8) at New Orleans Saints (4-9), 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Stats, live updates

Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) at Chicago Bears (3-10), 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Stats, live updates

Detroit Lions (6-7) at New York Jets (7-6), 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Stats, live updates

Sunday's late window

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Sunday Night Football

New York Giants at Washington Commanders, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Bye weeks: None

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fantasy Football Week 16 Bust Candidates: Bengals stars could disappoint with title trips at stake

Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL players who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 16. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest names. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your draft picks disappoints in Week 16.
WASHINGTON STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: NFL thinks ‘Sunday Ticket’ deal will generate $3 billion per year

The NFL on Thursday announced that it has reached a deal with a new carrier for the “Sunday Ticket” package. Beginning next season, Google’s YouTube will offer the NFL Sunday Ticket package. The deal is estimated to be for $2 billion per season. But the league reportedly expects its Sunday Ticket deals to generate $3... The post Report: NFL thinks ‘Sunday Ticket’ deal will generate $3 billion per year appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEVADA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Titans' Tannehill out vs. Texans, rookie QB Willis to start

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — rookie Malik Willis will start his thirdNFL game Saturday against the Houston Texans with veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill ruled out with an injured right ankle. Titans coach Mike Vrabel refused to discuss Tannehill's future beyond this game. “Just out this week,” Vrabel said...
NASHVILLE, TN
KIRO 7 Seattle

National Signing Day, the battle against tampering in college football & Dabo's longstanding NIL deal

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger come together to recap this year’s National Signing Day. There were a lot of winners this offseason with big-time recruiting flips along with some schools who got the short stick in the rankings. The fellas discuss if Alabama’s dynasty can really be over after notching yet another #1 ranked recruiting class. Notre Dame fell greatly in the rankings after being poached, while UCLA landed the nation’s top recruit. Pat Narduzzi and Mack Brown had words after alleged tampering with UNC quarterback Drake Maye. Dabo Swinney and Clemson have been using NIL for years. Ross attended Mike Leach’s memorial service in Starkville, Mississippi & to close it out Dan gives us his top 4 names from national signing day.
ALABAMA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Franco Harris will live on forever

If the Immaculate Reception happened today, most of us wouldn’t remember it for more than a week. Sad but true. The most famous play in pro football history, as engineered by Franco Harris, unfolded 50 years ago this weekend. It's an absolute tragedy that Harris died just days before what was to be a celebration of a magnificent moment, but thankfully he received all the acclaim he was due, from a berth in the Pro Football Hall of Fame to a life-sized, crouching, mid-Immaculate-Reception statue in Pittsburgh International Airport.
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
114K+
Followers
149K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy