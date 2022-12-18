ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars list OLB Travon Walker as inactive vs. Cowboys

By Adam Stites
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VbCDa_0jmwXk6x00

Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Travon Walker will miss the first game of his young NFL career due to an ankle injury suffered last week against the Tennessee Titans.

Walker was listed as one of five inactives for the Jaguars’ Week 15 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

On Friday, the Jaguars listed six players — including quarterback Trevor Lawrence and offensive lineman Brandon Scherff — as questionable for Sunday. All but Walker are set to play, which means linebacker Chad Muma is back after sitting out Week 14.

Among the Cowboys’ six inactive players Sunday is wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who signed with the team earlier this week and was considered a possibility to play against the Jaguars.

The Cowboys listed safety Jayron Kearse as questionable on Friday, but he is active and set to play against the Jaguars. Dallas also activated offensive tackle Tyron Smith on Saturday and are expected to have the left tackle in the starting lineup for the first time this season after he missed the first 14 weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton and Eli Manning seemingly couldn’t believe Aaron Rodgers would sail such an awful INT

Throughout his future Hall of Fame career, Aaron Rodgers has developed a reputation for driving a dragger into an opponent’s heart any chance he gets. It’s essentially why the Green Bay Packers have been so successful, unleashing many different variations of the Lambeau Leap during his tenure over the last 15 years. This trend didn’t seem so certain to continue early on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL head of officiating and current rules analyst didn't agree with Terry McLaurin call

Dean Blandino spent over 20 years working for the NFL. In 2013, Blandino was named the NFL’s vice president of officiating, meaning he oversaw all NFL officials. Blandino left the NFL after the 2017 season and signed with FOX Sports as a rules analyst. Essentially, anytime there is a questionable call that involves replay, the game’s announcers will bring in Blandino, or Mike Pereira, to give their opinion on the play. It adds a different perspective for the viewers.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could USC land former No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter?

Jackson State star Travis Hunter, the top-ranked overall player in the 2022 class per 247Sports, has entered the transfer portal after announcing his decision Sunday night. Hunter finished with 18 catches for 188 yards and four touchdowns in eight games. The star freshman helped force overtime in the Celebration Bowl with a 19-yard TD catch as time expired. Hunter finished his final game with JSU with four catches for 47 yards and two TDs.
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Titans losing Ryan Tannehill, Dillon Radunz for season

The Tennessee Titans’ injury-plagued 2022 campaign kept on rolling right along with the news that the team has lost two more of its players for the remainder of the season. Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky dropped a pair of bombs on Wednesday, reporting that both quarterback Ryan Tannehill and 2021 second-round selection and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz are out for the season.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevon Diggs added to final Cowboys-Eagles Week 16 injury report

The Dallas Cowboys got some good news and bad news when it comes to their injury report on Thursday. On the final day of practice before their Saturday battle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, their best defender returned to practice for the first time since the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. LB Micah Parsons had missed the first two practices with an illness, but he was able to participate in parts of the practice. Unfortunately as one comes back another leaves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final score prediction for Jets vs. Jaguars in Week 16

The playoffs basically start tonight for the New York Jets. A loss doesn’t completely eliminate them, but it will put them pretty close. Thursday does not bring an easy task for the Jets. The Jaguars have been playing some really good football of late and now all of a sudden control their playoff destiny. The Jets hope to have that fate after this weekend, which they can if they win and they get help in the form of a Patriots loss Saturday against the Bengals.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers Week 16 injury report: QB Brock Purdy not listed, RB Jordan Mason questionable

The 49ers on Thursday had a small surprise on their Week 16 injury report. Running back Jordan Mason was listed as questionable after not appearing on the report all week. He’s dealing with a hamstring injury that tightened up on him Wednesday. He was limited in Thursday’s final practice before San Francisco’s showdown with the Washington Commanders on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

All 5 of Jaguars' questionable players are active vs. Jets

All five players that the Jacksonville Jaguars listed as questionable for a Week 16 game against the New York Jets are slated to play in the Thursday Night Football contest. An hour and a half before kickoff, both teams released their list of inactives for the game. The Jaguars’ list included starters Travon Walker, Cam Robinson, and Folorunso Fatukasi — each of whom were ruled out by the team Wednesday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brandon Scherff injury: Jaguars RG limps off with leg injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars took a first half lead against the New York Jets with a 16-play, 96-yard touchdown drive, but it looked like it could’ve been a costly one. Jaguars right guard and offensive team captain Brandon Scherff was injured near the goal line on a run play. After staying down and holding his right ankle, Scherff eventually limped off the field after being attended to by trainers.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to elite WR Karmello English committing to Michigan football

Michigan football was hoping to add two commitments on Wednesday, and, thus far, it’s one-for-one. After a late recruiting surge, the Wolverines secured the pledge of Phenix City (Alabama) Central four-star wide receiver Karmello English. The former Auburn commit was also considering Alabama and Kentucky. He’s the third wide receiver pledge of the 2023 class and the 22nd commitment in the cycle for the maize and blue.
COLORADO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
246K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy