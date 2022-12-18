Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
"The legend of Brock Purdy continues to grow": Where the 49ers stand in Week 16 power rankings
The San Francisco 49ers received some extra rest thanks to playing on a Thursday night. The team returns to the practice field this afternoon to prepare for its next opponent, the Washington Commanders. The red-hot 49ers are the winners of seven consecutive games, winning the last three with a rookie...
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Yardbarker
Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
Demeco Ryans’ scary playoff take to strike fear in Cowboys, Eagles hearts
Nearing the endpoint of the 2022 regular season, it has long been established that the DeMeco Ryans’ led San Francisco 49ers defense is among the best in the NFL. They have limited even the best offenses in the NFL. But according to Ryans’, there is still room for improvement in this group.
Yardbarker
Steelers Veteran Linebacker Believes Rookie 7th-Round Pick Mark Robinson Is ‘Going To Be A Good One’
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected linebacker, Mark Robinson in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft . He has only been active for three games this season with Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane remaining healthy throughout the majority of the year. The late round pick wasn’t even recognized as a linebacker until his final year at Ole Miss in 2021. He flashed in the preseason for Pittsburgh displaying both speed and the ability to hit hard. His chances have been minimal, but he has soaked it all in and got his first real action in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.
Yardbarker
One school ran away with the best National Signing Day
Money talks, as the saying goes. And nowhere does it talk louder in college football than at Oregon, whose NIL collective apparently lured a boatload of talented football recruits to Eugene. Division Street, led by Nike co-founder and Oregon booster Phil Knight, is the marquee NIL collective in college sports....
49ers Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on resting starters before playoffs
Usually when a team clinches a postseason berth, they’ll look to rest their starters; but not head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. San Fran might be NFC West champions, but Shanahan is still looking for the 49ers to mesh on the field. San Francisco clinched the...
Yardbarker
Eagles' Gardner Minshew had crazy living arrangement during offseason
Gardner Minshew is considered by many to be the most interesting man in the NFL, and the quarterback’s offseason living arrangement was one of the ways he earned that distinct honor. Minshew is under contract for $2.54 million with the Philadelphia Eagles. That is more than enough money to...
Yardbarker
John Lynch provides injury update on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is likely done for the season. There is a slight chance he could return in some capacity late in the playoffs, assuming the Niners make a deep run. However, that's not something the team is counting on or even optimistic about. The 49ers are pushing forward with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm of the offense.
Warriors Land Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan In Bold Trade Scenario
If there’s a simple solution at hand, why look for a complex one? That principle holds in the NBA as well. Realistically, there’s a simple formula for success in this league: surround elite playmakers with elite shooters. The Golden State Warriors have put their own twist on that...
Yardbarker
George Kittle: 49ers QB Brock Purdy is going to continue to improve
The San Francisco 49ers are on their third quarterback this season. They are relying on the league's top-ranked defense and a cast of playmakers on offense to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive. The team is also depending on a rookie quarterback, the last overall pick in this year's draft, to guide the offense down the home stretch.
Yardbarker
Bears Announce Five Moves, Including Designating RB Khalil Herbert To Return & Signing DE Terrell Lewis To PS
This opens up a three-week window for Herbert to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. The Bears also announced they have waived CB Justin Layne and signed LB Elijah Lee off the Chiefs practice squad in a corresponding move. Chicago also added...
Yardbarker
Celebration Bowl-winning coach takes shot at Deion Sanders, Jackson State after game
North Carolina Central spoiled the Deion Sanders farewell party last week when they defeated Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl, and head coach Trei Oliver has since made it clear that he is not a fan of his Hall of Fame counterpart. After NCCU’s thrilling 41-34 overtime win over Jackson...
Here are the full AFC, NFC rosters for 2023 Pro Bowl
Over 80 NFL stars have locked down a trip to Vegas. The full 44-man AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas were revealed by the NFL on Wednesday night. The NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles led the league with eight selections, headlined by quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, tackle Lane Johnson, guard Landon Dickerson, center Jason Kelce and cornerback Darius Slay, all of whom were voted in as starters.
Yardbarker
Scott Pioli Names 1 Player Making A Big Difference For Lions
When this NFL season began, no one thought the Detroit Lions would be able to do anything of note, with the possible exception of the Lions themselves. But after starting 1-6, the team has seemingly started to find its soul, as it has won six of its last seven games and even defeated playoff-caliber squads such as the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Makes Bold Prediction About Jeff Saturday
No other sports analyst makes bold predictions like Stephen A. Smith. His latest prediction has him looking into his crystal ball with the future of the Indianapolis Colts head coach, Jeff Saturday. With Saturday coming off an epic collapse in the second half to the Minnesota Vikings, Smith had a...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Bri Kahanu, the Girlfriend of 49ers QB Drake Jackson
Drake Jackson just began his NFL career, and he’s not only projected for greater things, but he has also fallen for the infamous 49ers rookie dinner bill rumor. His love life has not been free of scrutiny either. Drake Jackson’s girlfriend, Bri Kahanu, has been attracting attention on TikTok as his biggest cheerleader and fan. While she looks fantastic at games and on social media, she’s also had her fair share of personal struggles. Learn more about her background in this Bri Kahanu wiki.
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger Detailed Steelers Shutting Down Kenny Pickett ‘Might Be Smart’ If Playoffs Are Out Of Reach In 2022
Every week during the 2022 NFL season, Pittsburgh Steelers‘ legendary Quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger has co-hosted a podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger alongside Spencer Te’o and several guests. The most recent episode was released on Tuesday night and Pittsburgh Pirates’ former second baseman, Neil Walker joined the show. The three discussed Walker’s career and roots to the city of Pittsburgh. But when the trio began to discuss the Steelers’ Week 15 win over the Carolina Panthers, the future Hall of Famer had an interesting perspective on his successor, rookie Quarterback, Kenny Pickett.
Yardbarker
Saints Make Big Announcement About Jarvis Landry
Reporters asked Chubb if the atmosphere in Berea would be different if Landry were still a Brown. “For sure,” said Cleveland’s star running back. “Definitely, if we had Jarvis here, it would be amazing. Great teammate. I think he had a big impact on the culture around here.”
Yardbarker
Zach Wilson, Jets booed off field at halftime of 'Thursday Night Football'
New York Jets fans had no mercy for their team while watching them struggle on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 16 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jets’ offense ended three straight possessions with punts in the first half. They were booed after punting on their second-to-last possession of the half. Then after Zach Wilson was intercepted on a Hail Mary attempt before halftime, the Jets were booed off the field.
