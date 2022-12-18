Read full article on original website
Binance joins Chamber of Digital Commerce, gains foothold in US political system
Binance became a member of the U.S. Chamber of Digital Commerce (CoC) on Dec. 20, according to a company statement. As a member of the CoC’s Executive Committee, Binance will work closely with the organization to advance the blockchain industry and promote the development of sensible regulations for cryptocurrency and blockchain.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong calls for regulation of crypto industry
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong published a Dec. 20 blueprint on regulating centralized actors in the crypto space while protecting decentralized innovations. Armstrong opined that regulating centralized entities like exchanges, stablecoin issuers, and crypto custodians would be the best thing for the industry. He said:. “This is where we’ve seen the...
Research: US leads weak Bitcoin and Ethereum accumulation into festive period
Bitcoin accumulation has softened significantly but as 2022 draws to a close, the U.S. is buying more BTC than any other region, according to CrytoSlate’s analysis of Glassnode data. A similar pattern of accumulation and distribution was noted with Ethereum. Bitcoin accumulation and distribution by region. The chart below...
BlockFi confirms move to allow wallet users access to funds
BlockFi released a statement on Dec. 20 confirming a motion filed in relation to BlockFi wallet users accessing funds. The company is most well known for its yield-bearing service, BlockFi Interest Accounts; however, a core product within the BlockFi ecosystem was a custodial crypto wallet. The wallet was not subject to lending services; thus, BlockFi argued that ” it is our belief that clients unambiguously own these assets.”
Research: BTC is now cheaper than the all-in-sustaining cost of mining BTC
The cost of Bitcoin (BTC) is now cheaper than the cost of mining one Bitcoin, according to the Difficulty Regression Model. As per data obtained from Glassnode, the current cost of mining one Bitcoin is $18.8k, whereas the cost of one Bitcoin is $16,5771.8. The Difficulty Regression Model is considered...
Indian central bank governor calls for crypto ban, champions CBDCs
India’s Central Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said private crypto assets like Bitcoin (BTC) could cause the next financial crisis and should be banned as they carry “huge inherent risk,” CNBC reported on Dec. 21. Das said cryptocurrencies have “huge inherent risks” that could endanger financial stability. He...
GMX ranks as best performing crypto during devastating bear market
The GMX token is only down -23% since reaching its all-time high on Jan. 16, making it the best-performing cryptocurrency (excluding stablecoins) in this bear market. GMX is the utility and governance token of the decentralized GMX spot and perpetual exchange. As a DEX, trading on GMX is supported by...
Canada’s western province, BC, will block new cryptocurrency miners
British Columbia, Canada, will deny electricity to new crypto mining firms, according to a press release published by the provincial government on Dec. 21. BC Hydro, a government-owned company, and the province’s only electricity service, will be responsible for denying services to those applicants. Energy minister Josie Osborne criticized...
Gate Group in talks with Hong Kong authorities over crypto policy, regulation
Gate Group said it discussed Hong Kong’s recent policy statement on virtual assets in a closed-door meeting with the Financial Services and Treasury Bureau (FSTB), the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and Invest Hong Kong, according to a company statement. The purpose of the meeting was to address industry...
Deribit transferred 10,000 ETH to an Alameda address in the past 10 days
Data from Etherscan showed that a Deribit 9-labeled address has transferred a total of 10,000 ETH to an address associated with Alameda Research. The address held a total of 12,812.6 ETH at press time. The 10,000 ETH was broken into five transactions of 2,000 ETH, with the first one sent...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Dogecoin down as Musk reconsiders Twitter CEO position
Over the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $3.29 billion and currently stands at $811.36 billion — up 0.4%. Meanwhile, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap grew 0.4% and 2.4% to $323.73 billion and $148.44 billion, respectively. The top 10 cryptocurrencies posted a mixed...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: TRON leads top 10 as markets trade flat
Over the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $1.17 billion and currently stands at $812.5 billion — up 0.14%. Meanwhile, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap grew 0.4% and 0.3% to $324.83 billion and $148.89 billion, respectively. The top 10 cryptocurrencies posted a mixed...
Wintermute: The new crypto behemoth rising from the ashes of FTX and Alameda
Founded amid the 2018 bear market, Wintermute rose from a small trading firm with less than $1 million in revenue to a crypto behemoth that traded $1.5 billion in volume last year. The company’s road to riches was paved with careful trading strategies, wide spreads, and thin margins – with just a little luck in between.
ECB publishes new digital euro report, rollout decision in fall 2023
The European Central Bank (ECB) has published its second report on the feasibility of launching a digital euro. It updates the progress made since the first report, published in September 2022. This includes information on how a digital euro would work in practice, such as the role of intermediaries, the settlement model, and the distribution model.
Bitcoin miner Core Scientific files for bankruptcy, has over $1B in liabilities
Publicly traded crypto miner Core Scientific filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 21 at the Southern District of Texas bankruptcy court. According to court documents, the miner has liabilities between $1 billion- $10 billion. It has over 1,000 creditors, with the largest unsecured claim owed to B. Riley Financial –the bankrupt firm owes the investment bank $42.36 million.
Bitfinex closes week leading Bitcoin reserves according to Glassnode
CryptoSlate analysts examined the detailed proof-of-reserves of leading crypto exchanges outside of Coinbase and Binance. It revealed that Bitfinex holds the most significant Bitcoin (BTC) reserves, with $3.5 billion worth of BTC. The data was obtained on Dec. 16 from OKX, KuCoin, Crypto.com, ByBit, Binance, BitMEX, and Bitfinex. OKX follows...
BNB Chain unique wallets surpass Ethereum, becomes largest L1 blockchain
Unique addresses on the BNB Chain crossed 230 million, surpassing Ethereum and becoming the “largest layer 1 blockchain in the world,” according to a company statement. Meanwhile, the network also witnessed “record-breaking highs” in transactional volume — reaching 9.8 million transactions in May. Growth despite...
FTX creditors seek priority payout for $1.6B locked in custody wallets
A group of FTX customers seeking priority repayment of roughly $1.6 billion locked in their custody wallet on the bankrupt FTX exchange, the Financial Times reported. Eversheds Sutherland — a law firm representing the affected FTX clients — will petition the Delaware bankruptcy court to approve faster repayment for its clients on the basis that the customers’ funds are custody assets, which are not a part of FTX’s bankruptcy estate.
BlockFi Wallet may reopen; Vitalik calls XRP centralized; Judge state Craig Wright is ‘dishonest’: CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Dec. 15 includes BlockFi, Viltalik, XRP, Greenridge, Ukraine war and more in this CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily. BlockFi released a statement on Dec. 20 confirming a motion filed in relation to BlockFi wallet users accessing funds. The company is most well known for its...
Waves Platform CEO announces launch of new stablecoin
Sasha Ivanov, the founder, and CEO of Waves Platform has announced that he will be launching a new stablecoin. Ivanov has previously taken on $500 million debt to restore the USDN peg, and he has stated that a “$USDN situation resolution plan” will be put into action in order to prevent a repeat of earlier events.
