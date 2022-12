FORT MYERS, Fla. – The UNC Asheville swimming & diving team defeated Florida Gulf Coast by a score of 148-95 in its final competition of the calendar year on Tuesday. The victory, which is Asheville's first-ever over the Eagles, improves the Bulldogs' record to 5-0 on the 2022-23 season.

