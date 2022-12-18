Read full article on original website
Funderburg
4d ago
No. I grossed $125,000+ last year and between taxes and ridiculous rate increases I'm living paycheck to paycheck. I'm done. No more free rides for people to useless to help themselves.
Marilyn Upchurch
4d ago
He’s just going to use it for illegals! Vote no unless it is used for Americans not anyone in this country illegally! I’m sick of Americans being put last!
Janice Knox
4d ago
All the money we have paid for homelessness over the years could have paid for each and everyone an apartment for a year. Enough is enough of taxing the working class at of their homes.
Related
kqennewsradio.com
GOVERNOR’S STATEMENT ON APPOINTMENT OF USDA UNDER SECRETARY
On Wednesday, Governor Kate Brown issued a statement after the U.S. Senate confirmed President Biden’s appointment of Oregon Department of Agriculture Director Alexis Taylor as the Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Brown thanked Director Taylor for her committed service to...
seattlemedium.com
Governor Inslee And Attorney General Ferguson Announce Proposals For Gun Control
On Monday, Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced on their proposals for bills in the upcoming legislative session that would ban assault weapons, require permits to purchase a gun, and make gun manufacturers liable for negligent sales in the state of Washington. The first bill, The Firearm...
Inslee Proposes Funding For Central Washington Rail Project
Rail service in central Washington could improve thanks to a budget proposal in Olympia. Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently released 2023-25 Budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. That price tag includes $10 million in funding already appropriated by the Legislature in 2015, plus an additional $5 million in the upcoming biennium for an actual total of $14.5 million that would be available. If approved by lawmakers, the $14.5 million would fully complete this important infrastructure project.
Washington homeless population surpassed most states in 2022
As winter weather blankets the region, a new federal report ranks Washington as having one of the largest populations of people experiencing homelessness, with half of those people living unsheltered. Driving the news: The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's annual homelessness assessment, released this week, shows that Washington...
Energy efficiency benefits are now available to these Washington residents
The Community Energy Challenge has made changes to let more homeowners qualify for benefits.
thereflector.com
Top Republican on Senate Budget Committee criticizes Gov. Inslee’s budget
State Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, released a statement on Wednesday, Dec. 14, criticizing Gov. Jay Inslee’s operating budget proposal. In Wilson’s view, Inslee’s budget fails to prioritize the issues that most affect families in Washington state. “Even though the state economist has warned us about the risk...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Washington
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Washington using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
myedmondsnews.com
Washington adopts plan for transition to zero-emission vehicles
Earlier this week, the Washington Department of Ecology updated its Clean Vehicles Program to require that all new light-duty vehicles sold in Washington meet zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) standards by 2035. Washington is only the third state in the nation to adopt the expanded ZEV standards since a decision by the...
Chronicle
Commerce Department Awards $75 Million in COVID-19 Relief Funds
The Washington state Department of Commerce and Washington state Arts Commission recently announced that the latest round of Working Washington Grants have resulted in the allocation of $75 million to thousands of Washington small businesses and nonprofits, including recipients in Thurston County. About $45 million of the grant was set...
Heads of two Oregon agencies stepping down as Gov.-elect Tina Kotek prepares to take office
The directors of two more state agencies confirmed this week that they will step down in early January as Governor-elect Tina Kotek takes office. The resignations of Oregon Department of Emergency Management director Andrew Phelps and Oregon Lottery Director Barry Pack come a month after Oregon Health Authority director Patrick Allen announced he would also be stepping down at the end of Governor Kate Brown’s term.
Washington Examiner
Inslee proposes $70.4B budget with major focus on homeless crisis
(The Center Square) – Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee unveiled his proposed $70.4 billion 2023-25 operating budget on Wednesday afternoon. He emphasized that it addresses housing and homelessness, as well as the issues of behavioral health and climate change. According to a budget and policy highlights document on the...
The Stranger
State Legislature Could Finally Fix Nonsensical Sentencing Guidelines
After decades of using a system full of contradictions and racial inequities, Washington’s State Legislature looks like they’re finally going to overhaul the guidelines that dictate how long incarcerated people spend in prison. It’s nearly impossible to overstate how badly that reform is needed. At a public hearing...
hubcityradio.com
Senator Tobin react to Governor Noem’s proposal to review sale of farmland to foreign interests
WINNER, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will ask legislators to set up a panel that would review sales of farmland to foreign interests. The Governor is concerned about the national security implications of selling ag land, especially to Chinese investors. Senator Erin Tobin of Winner will be a prime...
Washington AG to litigants: Don’t say ‘tyrannical’
(The Center Square) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has asked the Washington Supreme Court to disregard an amicus brief opposing the constitutionality of the state’s capital gains tax because its authors allegedly insult the Legislature and the Court. The brief in question, one of four friend-of-the-court briefs...
These rules could improve views of an Eastern WA wind, solar project. What are your thoughts?
Hundreds of wind turbines with blades reaching as high as the Seattle Space Needle would stretch along the hills south of Tri-Cities.
thereflector.com
Interstate 5 bridge replacement expected to cost $6 billion
The estimated cost to replace the aging Interstate 5 Bridge is in, with a high-end range for the project estimated to be $2.7 billion more than numbers from two years ago. On Dec. 9, the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program (IBRP) announced its recently-completed cost estimate put the project cost between $5 billion to $7.5 billion, with about $6 billion being the most likely cost.
MyNorthwest.com
WA Gun Law organization refutes statewide assault weapon ban
Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a bill to ban assault weapons at a news conference in Tukwila earlier this week, all while proposing for gun manufacturers to aid in firearm safety. “I’ve been predicting a lot of this, nothing really actually came as a shock to...
ijpr.org
Oregon, Washington join California in banning gas-powered new vehicles starting in 2035
New cars sold in Oregon and Washington will have to be emissions-free starting in 2035. The rules adopted Monday by both states will mean an end to the sale of new gas- and diesel-powered trucks, passenger cars and SUVs up and down the West Coast. The states are on track...
KSLTV
Gov. Cox, along with 24 other governors, call on President Biden to end Federal Public Health Emergency
SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox signed a letter with 24 other governors calling on President Joe Biden to end the federal public health emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic. The letter states in part, “It has been nearly three years since the federal government has declared a national...
610KONA
Proposed Firearms Act Allows Victims to Sue Manufacturer, Vendor
According to the text of a proposed bill that will be filed soon for the January 2023 WA legislative session, it appears gun violence crime victims would be allowed to sue not only the manufacturer but the business that sold the firearm (if applicable), under certain conditions. The firearm industry...
