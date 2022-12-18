Read full article on original website
Ohio State Quarterback Devin Brown Announces His Decision
Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown firmly put an end to any transfer speculation on Tuesday. Brown, a four-star freshman who has been the subject of rumors that he's looking to leave, announced that he's returning to OSU in amusing fashion. Brown posted the famous scene from Rounders featuring Matt Damon...
Predicting The Cleveland Browns 2023 Running Back Room
In this daily series, I will be looking at what will be in store for the Cleveland Browns Front Office this offseason when addressing the running back position. Who is already under contract, possible moves in free agency, anything around trades plus areas they could attack in the draft. The...
One school ran away with the best National Signing Day
Money talks, as the saying goes. And nowhere does it talk louder in college football than at Oregon, whose NIL collective apparently lured a boatload of talented football recruits to Eugene. Division Street, led by Nike co-founder and Oregon booster Phil Knight, is the marquee NIL collective in college sports....
Ohio State's running back decision will impact Buckeyes going forward
Ohio State went into the 2022 preseason believing the team had plenty of depth in the running back room. By the end of the regular season, the Buckeyes had to scramble a bit, including moving a linebacker over from defense to play at the position in the biggest game of the year.
Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
Bengals call an audible on travel plans ahead of Christmas Eve tilt against Patriots
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals aren’t taking a wait-and-see approach to their travel plans as they do with the injury report each week. They planned to depart the day before the game, but will now leave on Thursday night. The forecast in Cincinnati for Friday is calling for heavy winds between 20 and 40 mph and heavy rain possible in the northeast.
Report: Key Ohio State Football Staffer Leaving For Cincinnati
After head coach Luke Fickell departed to Wisconsin, Cincinnati will reportedly hire another prominent Ohio State staffer. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Cincinnati is expected to make director of player personnel Zach Grant its new general manager. Five years ago, Western Kentucky made Grant the youngest director of player...
Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young
All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of 'Monday Night Football'
Joe Buck pulled an Al Michaels at the end of the Week 15 “Monday Night Football” game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. The Packers were leading 24-12 with under two minutes left in the game. They had a 4th-and-2 from the Rams’ 4-yard line and went for it. Aaron Jones rushed for a first down, but he was stopped just short of the end zone.
Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Announcement
Olivia Dunne, the popular LSU Tigers gymnast with millions of followers across social media platforms, has already landed some major endorsement deals. The All-American gymnast has deals with brands like Vuori and American Eagle, among others. Now, Dunne has her own trading card. The LSU Tigers gymnast revealed on Thursday...
John Lynch provides injury update on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is likely done for the season. There is a slight chance he could return in some capacity late in the playoffs, assuming the Niners make a deep run. However, that's not something the team is counting on or even optimistic about. The 49ers are pushing forward with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm of the offense.
Bomani Jones Responds to Deion Sanders’s Latest Comments
The Colorado coach made more comments about what his dreams were as Jackson State’s coach before leaving for Colorado.
Bills dream scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups
The Buffalo Bills currently carry an 11-3 win-loss slate, which is tied for the best record in the AFC. The Bills are the No. 1 team in AFC East and have already officially clinched a playoff berth. Of course, they hope to wrap up the AFC’s top seed when the regular season is done. They are currently on a five-game winning streak after absorbing back-to-back losses in Weeks 9 and 10 at the hands of the Jets and Vikings. Here, we’ll look at the Bills and their dream scenario in terms of NFL Playoff seeding and matchups.
Chicago Cubs are possible landing spot for top slugger left in MLB free agency
After finally making a big splash in MLB free agency last week, the Chicago Cubs reportedly could be a destination for the top power-hitter left on the market. Heading into the offseason, there was speculation that the Cubs would be far more active on the market than they have been in recent years. Yet, as the days passed and the big names continued to quickly fly off the board, there seemed to be some worry that Chicago would not get their feet wet in free agency.
ESPN analyst sees Lions picking defense over QB in draft
Jared Goff’s career revival has minimized the Detroit Lions’ need to spend a premium 2023 draft pick on a quarterback, and ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell believes the team is primed to take the presumed consensus top defensive player in the draft. “The Lions are probably a season away...
Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed
The San Francisco Giants backed out of their massive deal with Carlos Correa this week after the star shortstop underwent his physical, and we now know a bit more about the supposed medical issue. Correa missed time early in his MLB career with a back injury, so there was speculation...
ESPN's Brian Windhorst: Anthony Davis' injury is 'not good'
The Lakers haven't yet announced their evaluation of Davis, who collided with Denver's Nikola Jokic during Friday night's game. But ESPN's Windhorst believes the injury was very serious. "Suffice to say, he's not going to be out a game or two," reported Windhorst on his podcast "Brian Windhorst & The...
Scott Pioli Names 1 Player Making A Big Difference For Lions
When this NFL season began, no one thought the Detroit Lions would be able to do anything of note, with the possible exception of the Lions themselves. But after starting 1-6, the team has seemingly started to find its soul, as it has won six of its last seven games and even defeated playoff-caliber squads such as the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings.
REPORT: Bears wide receiver situation looks even worse than it did on Tuesday
Bears wide receiver room doesn’t have many healthy bodies. The Chicago Bears need a Christmas miracle to come a day early this week. The Bears, who were already suspect at wide receiver before their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15, might be even more short-handed at the position on Christmas Eve without signing a new toy to the roster. A Bears wide receiver who was limited in practice Tuesday did not practice Wednesday.
Former Bears LB earns first Pro Bowl after midseason trade
The Chicago Bears needed picks and offensive weapons more than a weakside linebacker without an agent who wants at least $20 million a year. The Bears opted to make a trade midseason before one of their best players on an awful roster was due up for a new contract. The NFL announced Wednesday night that former Bears linebacker, Roquan Smith, had finally been awarded his first Pro Bowl.
