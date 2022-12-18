ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To restore order at the border, Democrats must fund enforcing the law, not handouts to cities and migrants

President Joe Biden inherited what his first Border Patrol chief called “arguably the most effective border security in” history. Operational control rapidly disintegrated, however, as Biden reversed nearly all of President Donald Trump’s successful border policies without implementing his own promised “guardrails” to prevent a wave of illegal entries. With Title 42 possibly ending this week, sanctuary-city mayors like Eric Adams are calling for federal aid for what’s expected to be an even bigger deluge. To restore order, taxpayers should demand the administration detain all illegal entrants — as the law already requires — and Congress pay for detention beds, not border-related handouts...
Ohio closer to creating office to monitor potential federal overreach

(The Center Square) – Ohio is one step away from having a dedicated office to monitor a presidential administration for potential abuse or overreach. New legislation recently passed by the General Assembly that waits on a signature from Gov. Mike DeWine would create the Tenth Amendment Center with the office of the Ohio Solicitor General. The idea, according to Attorney General Dave Yost, would be to help insure government power remains checked. ...
Ten government employees file suit over union dues

(The Center Square) – Ten Ohio public employees filed a lawsuit claiming money was illegally taken from their paychecks by employers and given to a government union. The 10 join three others who filed a similar lawsuit earlier this month, according to The Buckeye Institute, a Columbus-based policy group that represents both groups.
