To restore order at the border, Democrats must fund enforcing the law, not handouts to cities and migrants
President Joe Biden inherited what his first Border Patrol chief called “arguably the most effective border security in” history. Operational control rapidly disintegrated, however, as Biden reversed nearly all of President Donald Trump’s successful border policies without implementing his own promised “guardrails” to prevent a wave of illegal entries. With Title 42 possibly ending this week, sanctuary-city mayors like Eric Adams are calling for federal aid for what’s expected to be an even bigger deluge. To restore order, taxpayers should demand the administration detain all illegal entrants — as the law already requires — and Congress pay for detention beds, not border-related handouts...
qhubonews.com
President Biden has nominated a twenty-eighth group of candidates to become federal judges.
The President is announcing his intent to nominate six individuals to serve as federal judges—all of whom are extraordinarily qualified, experienced, and devoted to the rule of law and our Constitution. These choices also continue to fulfill the President’s promise to ensure that the nation’s courts reflect the diversity...
In-flight disturbances have plummeted since court overturned Biden's mask mandate
Airline disturbances have plummeted 74% in the months since President Biden's travel mask mandate was struck down in the courts.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Democrat, GOP State Attorneys General Ask Supreme Court To Rule on CFPB Constitutionality
Both groups support petition to hear case, but differ on how court should rule. Pressure is growing on the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether the funding method for the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is constitutional. This all began in October, when the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of...
Lowest average wage workers are willing to accept reaches new heights: New York Fed survey
Story at a glance New Yorkers are demanding more for their labor. The lowest average wage U.S. adults are willing to accept for a new job has gone up by over $700 since July, according to the most recent data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Center for Microeconomics SCE Labor Market…
MedicalXpress
Australian researchers estimate medical cannabis is treating at least 2.7 percent of population
An estimated 600,000 Australians are using medical cannabis—but that's according to data from 2019. Considering the dramatic increase in the number of doctors registering to prescribe in the past two years, and the rapid growth of applications for prescriptions, the figure today is likely to be much higher. To...
Unemployment benefits and Obamacare subsidies outpace median income in several states, study finds
The combination of unemployment benefits and ACA subsidies can provide a family of four with two people not working more than the median household income in several states, according to a new study.
DHS accidentally informed Cuba that deportees had sought protection in U.S.
The Department of Homeland Security inadvertently tipped off the Cuban government this month that immigrants the agency sought to deport to the country had asked the U.S. for protection from persecution or torture.
Ohio closer to creating office to monitor potential federal overreach
(The Center Square) – Ohio is one step away from having a dedicated office to monitor a presidential administration for potential abuse or overreach. New legislation recently passed by the General Assembly that waits on a signature from Gov. Mike DeWine would create the Tenth Amendment Center with the office of the Ohio Solicitor General. The idea, according to Attorney General Dave Yost, would be to help insure government power remains checked. ...
Washington Examiner
Ten government employees file suit over union dues
(The Center Square) – Ten Ohio public employees filed a lawsuit claiming money was illegally taken from their paychecks by employers and given to a government union. The 10 join three others who filed a similar lawsuit earlier this month, according to The Buckeye Institute, a Columbus-based policy group that represents both groups.
