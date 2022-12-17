Read full article on original website
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency in anticipation of arctic temperatures
Gov. Beshear urged Kentuckians to stay home and avoid traveling starting midday Thursday as extremely low temps, snow, and icing becomes a concern through Friday. Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency in anticipation …. Gov. Beshear urged Kentuckians to stay home and avoid traveling starting midday Thursday as extremely low...
Georgetown coffee shop relocates to familiar Lexington location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Georgetown coffee shop forced to close has relocated to Lexington, and it’s in a familiar spot. Far Out Espresso officially opened in their new brick-and-mortar cafe on the corner of East High Street and Woodland Avenue on Dec. 9th. It’s the previous home of the original Ramsey’s and Ranada’s Kitchen.
Amazon working to get packages shipped for holiday rush
Amazon crews across the world and here in Lexington are working to gey packages shipped before the holidays. Amazon working to get packages shipped for holiday …. Amazon crews across the world and here in Lexington are working to gey packages shipped before the holidays. Nearly $15.8 million reallocated to...
Woman delivers her own baby in snowstorm along US-131
A West Michigan woman delivered her own baby in a snowstorm along US-131 this weekend. (Dec. 19, 2022) Woman delivers her own baby in snowstorm along US-131 A West Michigan woman delivered her own baby in a snowstorm along US-131 this weekend. (Dec. 19, 2022) Morning weather forecast: 12/21/22. Justin...
How ‘Kentucky Tenants’ feel about right to counsel
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Monday, Gov. Beshear visited Lexington, presenting a $15.8 million check for the “Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund.”. Not only will the money help cover rent for Lexington tenants in certain circumstances, but Mayor Linda Gorton also announced it will help pay for tenants to have free representation in eviction court.
Man struck by car off MLK Boulevard in Lexington
Authorities believe the man may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge. He is in critical condition. Authorities believe the man may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge. He is in critical condition. Dec. 21: Stolen packages, a cure for bad breath, …. Here are five things to know...
Shots fired on Elm Street and Charles Ave. in Lexington
Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. No one was hurt but a house and vehicle were damaged. Shots fired on Elm Street and Charles Ave. in Lexington. Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. No one was hurt but a house...
LGBTQ-owned businesses vandalized in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Authorities in Lexington are investigating the vandalism of two LGBTQ-owned businesses. Police said they responded to a vandalism call early Wednesday in the 100 block of North Limestone and a second one around 9:30 a.m. in the 200 block of East Main Street. One...
Silver Lexington Christmas parade returns for third year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Santa, Frosty, and even the Grinch teamed up to spread Christmas cheer through Lexington. For the third year, Silver Lexington Senior Living hosted a Christmas-themed parade going through various senior and nursing homes in the community. Several businesses participated, decorating their cars for the occasion. Participants also went all out with their holiday accessories and Christmas music.
Man allegedly fell off bridge, then struck by car in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man is in critical condition after Lexington police believe he fell off a bridge and was struck by a vehicle. Lexington police were called out to East Vine Street just before midnight on Tuesday for reports of a man lying in the road. Officials believe he may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge before being hit by a vehicle.
Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald's
Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald’s. Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Dec. 20: A drop in savings, new British money, and …. Here are five things to know...
Gunfire damages car, house on Charles Avenue in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department said they were dispatched to Charles Avenue near Elm Street around 9:45 p.m. Monday for reports of shots fired. Officers said the shots fired hit a vehicle and house...
Crews respond to fire, ammonia leak at Lexington’s J.M. Smucker plant
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Major Jessica Bowman with the Lexington Fire Department told FOX 56 that when crews were dispatched just after 11 a.m. to J.M. Smucker, they identified two separate incidents at different parts of the plant — the fire at one of the roasters and a small ammonia leak.
Holiday hustle: Postal carriers ready for mail influx | Rush Hour
The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) says it added thousands of seasonal hires, hundreds of new package processing machines and even leased extra space to handle a significant increase in packages this holiday season. #yourmoney #holidayshopping #Christmas #USPS #holidayshipping #holidaymail. Holiday hustle: Postal carriers ready for mail influx …. The U.S....
Migrants passing through El Paso riverside neighborhood a daily occurence
A group of Venezuelan migrants who just came over the border wall in El Paso, Texas, walk through a neighborhood where they hope Border Patrol will not spot them. Migrants passing through El Paso riverside neighborhood …. A group of Venezuelan migrants who just came over the border wall in...
Gaston County Santa’s wish list includes a kidney transplant
“Ninty-two thousand people waiting to get kidneys,” said Joe Greene, the owner of the 161 Flea Market and resident Saint Nicholas. “And you know (a kidney is) a lot to ask people for. I said, ‘You know, even if I don’t get it for me, it’ll help somebody else.’”
Lexington woman accused of selling fentanyl to detectives with child in car
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington woman is facing charges after she allegedly sold fentanyl with her child in the car. According to an arrest citation, detectives conducted a “controlled drug transaction” around 12:30 p.m. Monday outside a Kroger in Winchester. Police said Samayla Parrish, 21,...
Lexington family hoping to get son a service dog
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington boy who brings much joy to his family needs some help. Waylon Rainey, 10, has a happy spirit, but because of his health conditions, he requires constant supervision. Rainey was born with a rare heart condition, and when he was just a few days old, he was in the ICU and had to undergo multiple open-heart surgeries.
Lexington police seek 'armed and dangerous' Colonnade Drive murder suspect
The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect connected to a homicide on Colonnade Drive. Lexington police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ Colonnade …. The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect connected to a homicide on...
How to help a Georgetown adoption agency make a Christmas wish come true
An anonymous donor promised to match $18,000 if this Georgetown adoption agency can reach its goal by Christmas Day. How to help a Georgetown adoption agency make a Christmas …. An anonymous donor promised to match $18,000 if this Georgetown adoption agency can reach its goal by Christmas Day. Dec....
