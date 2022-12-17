Read full article on original website
Amazon working to get packages shipped for holiday rush
Amazon crews across the world and here in Lexington are working to gey packages shipped before the holidays. Amazon working to get packages shipped for holiday …. Amazon crews across the world and here in Lexington are working to gey packages shipped before the holidays. Nearly $15.8 million reallocated to...
Georgetown coffee shop relocates to familiar Lexington location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Georgetown coffee shop forced to close has relocated to Lexington, and it’s in a familiar spot. Far Out Espresso officially opened in their new brick-and-mortar cafe on the corner of East High Street and Woodland Avenue on Dec. 9th. It’s the previous home of the original Ramsey’s and Ranada’s Kitchen.
Gas prices reach a 15-month low
AAA reported that gas prices are at the lowest rate since September of 2021, just in time for holiday travel. AAA reported that gas prices are at the lowest rate since September of 2021, just in time for holiday travel. Wreaths delivered for Wreaths Across America Day. Nearly 6,000 wreaths...
How ‘Kentucky Tenants’ feel about right to counsel
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Monday, Gov. Beshear visited Lexington, presenting a $15.8 million check for the “Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund.”. Not only will the money help cover rent for Lexington tenants in certain circumstances, but Mayor Linda Gorton also announced it will help pay for tenants to have free representation in eviction court.
Holiday hustle: Postal carriers ready for mail influx | Rush Hour
The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) says it added thousands of seasonal hires, hundreds of new package processing machines and even leased extra space to handle a significant increase in packages this holiday season. #yourmoney #holidayshopping #Christmas #USPS #holidayshipping #holidaymail. Holiday hustle: Postal carriers ready for mail influx …. The U.S....
Silver Lexington Christmas parade returns for third year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Santa, Frosty, and even the Grinch teamed up to spread Christmas cheer through Lexington. For the third year, Silver Lexington Senior Living hosted a Christmas-themed parade going through various senior and nursing homes in the community. Several businesses participated, decorating their cars for the occasion. Participants also went all out with their holiday accessories and Christmas music.
LGBTQ-owned businesses vandalized in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Authorities in Lexington are investigating the vandalism of two LGBTQ-owned businesses. Police said they responded to a vandalism call early Wednesday in the 100 block of North Limestone and a second one around 9:30 a.m. in the 200 block of East Main Street. One...
Evening weather forecast: 12/21/22
FOX 56 Meteorologist Chris Johnson shares central Kentucky's Wednesday evening forecast. How to keep your pipes from freezing during extreme …. A burst pipe is never a good thing, but it is a real possibility over the next few days with more frigid air heading our way. Dec. 21: Stolen...
Nearly $15.8 million reallocated to fund eviction relief in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Gov. Andy Beshear traveled to Lexington Monday to deliver a large check and an update to the “Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund.”. Beshear announced the reallocation of nearly $15.8 million to support Lexington homeowners, renters, and landlords who are still impacted by the pandemic, and inflation.
Woman delivers her own baby in snowstorm along US-131
A West Michigan woman delivered her own baby in a snowstorm along US-131 this weekend. (Dec. 19, 2022) Woman delivers her own baby in snowstorm along US-131 A West Michigan woman delivered her own baby in a snowstorm along US-131 this weekend. (Dec. 19, 2022) Morning weather forecast: 12/21/22. Justin...
Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald's
Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald’s. Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Dec. 20: A drop in savings, new British money, and …. Here are five things to know...
How to help a Georgetown adoption agency make a Christmas wish come true
An anonymous donor promised to match $18,000 if this Georgetown adoption agency can reach its goal by Christmas Day. How to help a Georgetown adoption agency make a Christmas …. An anonymous donor promised to match $18,000 if this Georgetown adoption agency can reach its goal by Christmas Day. Dec....
Shots fired on Elm Street and Charles Ave. in Lexington
Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. No one was hurt but a house and vehicle were damaged. Shots fired on Elm Street and Charles Ave. in Lexington. Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. No one was hurt but a house...
Lexington family hoping to get son a service dog
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington boy who brings much joy to his family needs some help. Waylon Rainey, 10, has a happy spirit, but because of his health conditions, he requires constant supervision. Rainey was born with a rare heart condition, and when he was just a few days old, he was in the ICU and had to undergo multiple open-heart surgeries.
Dec. 21: Stolen packages, a cure for bad breath, and a country song put on hold
Dec. 21: Stolen packages, a cure for bad breath, …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Dec. 21, 2022. Clark County library board votes to restrict controversial …. The graphic novel deals with a young person's exploration of gender identity and sexuality. Fayette County...
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency in anticipation of arctic temperatures
Gov. Beshear urged Kentuckians to stay home and avoid traveling starting midday Thursday as extremely low temps, snow, and icing becomes a concern through Friday. Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency in anticipation …. Gov. Beshear urged Kentuckians to stay home and avoid traveling starting midday Thursday as extremely low...
Police looking for person who stole cash box from Fayette Mall kiosk
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A cash box is missing from a kiosk inside Fayette Mall, and Lexington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person caught on camera. It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 16 before the mall opened to shoppers. Detectives said...
Dozens of gifts given out at Hope Center’s annual party
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The holidays can be tough for many people, especially those experiencing homelessness or addiction. Organizations in the Bluegrass are still trying to make sure they are included in holiday celebrations. On Tuesday, the Hope Center hosted its annual “Hope for the Holidays” Christmas party....
Man struck by car off MLK Boulevard in Lexington
Authorities believe the man may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge. He is in critical condition. Authorities believe the man may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge. He is in critical condition. Dec. 21: Stolen packages, a cure for bad breath, …. Here are five things to know...
Lexington woman accused of selling fentanyl to detectives with child in car
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington woman is facing charges after she allegedly sold fentanyl with her child in the car. According to an arrest citation, detectives conducted a “controlled drug transaction” around 12:30 p.m. Monday outside a Kroger in Winchester. Police said Samayla Parrish, 21,...
