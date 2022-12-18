Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Ex-heavyweight champ retires from boxing after transgender claims
A former heavyweight champion who boiled down to win the super-middleweight crown has retired from the sport after a suspension. Alejandra Jimenez, who won the WBC crown at 200 pounds plus in 2016 before dropping 32 pounds to do the same at 168, steps away amid transgender claims. Attempting to...
The Ring Magazine
Serhii Bohachuk to face Nathaniel Gallimore on January 27
Fringe junior middleweight contender Serhii Bohachuk will face Nathaniel Gallimore on January 27, promoter Tom Loeffler announced Wednesday. The 10-round bout will take place at the Quiet Cannon in Montebello, California and will headline a Hollywood Fights Nights card (UFC Fight Pass, 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT). “We’re very...
The Ring Magazine
Jean Pascal returns to action to face Michael Eifert on February 9 in Canada
Light heavyweight contender Jean Pascal, who is ranked No. 9 by The Ring, and Michael Eifert will square off on February 9. The 12-round bout will take place at Place Bell in Pascal’s hometown of Laval, Canada, not far from Montreal. The winner of the IBF world title elimination bout will become the mandatory challenger for unified titleholder Artur Beterbiev.
The Ring Magazine
Emanuel Navarrete will face Liam Wilson in Arizona on Feb. 3 for a vacant 130-pound belt
Mexican star Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete and Australian contender Liam Wilson will fight for the vacant WBO junior lightweight world title Friday, Feb. 3, at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Navarrete, the reigning WBO featherweight titlist, hopes to become the 10th Mexican-born boxer to win world titles in...
The Ring Magazine
European standout Francesco Patera takes aim at top lightweights in 2023
Former European lightweight titleholder Francesco Patera is looking to face one of the big names in the deep 135-pound division in 2023. The talented stylist from Belgium is unbeaten in his last nine fights dating back to 2017 and wants to step into to the upper echelons of the sport.
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Ring Magazine
Andy Dominguez and Anthony Sims co-headline ‘Holiday Fight Night’ card tonight
Flyweight prospect Andy Dominguez and once-beaten middleweight Anthony Sims may be at different stages of their careers, but both hope to one day be at the top of their respective weight classes. Dominguez and Sims will see action in separate eight-round fights tonight at Sony Hall in New York City.
