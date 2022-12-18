ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Menorah Greets Travelers to Africa’s Most Populous City

11 Chanuka menorahs have been placed in airports and around Lagos, Nigeria the most populous city in Africa. The airport serves as the entry point for hundreds of Jewish passengers. Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria joined the class of airports celebrating Chanuka. Chabad of Lagos, Nigeria directed by...
Jewish Pride in the Face of Hate: Chanukah in Berlin

Chanukah will be celebrated in an unprecedented manner this year with 45 Menorahs standing across the entire Berlin, including one at the Brandberg gate, the site where a Nazi rally was held years ago. Chanukah will be celebrated in an unprecedented manner this year with 45 Menorahs standing across the...

