Crown Heights Schools Gather for Grand Chanuka Rally in 770
Thousands of children from Crown Heights schools joined together in 770 on Wednesday for two grand Chanukah rallies, with the 12 pesukim, music, and special video presentations. It concluded with the lighting of 770’s famous menorah. Photos: Shneur Reinitz/Anash.org. Thousands of children from Crown Heights schools joined together in...
18 Million Watch Sunday Menorah Lighting
Sixty-two thousand fans watched from the stands at FedEx Field and upwards of eighteen million tuned in from home, for the prime-time game’s first public menorah lighting. On Sunday Night, when the Washington Commanders faced the New York Giants on the first night of Chanukah, CTeen International and Chabad of Maryland were there to kindle Sunday Night Football’s first-ever menorah lighting. With sixty-two thousand fans watching from the stands at FedEx Field and upwards of eighteen million tuning in from home, the prime-time game public menorah lighting spread Chanukah’s light and message to the masses.
Reciting a Bracha on Public Menorahs
Ask the Rov: Should a bracha always be recited when lighting a public menorah?. There is an age-old custom for the menorah to be lit in shul after mincha, though it doesn’t fit the original mitzva of “ner ish ubiso,” which is fulfilled by lighting by one’s personal residence. This practice is not mentioned in the Gemara, but it is discussed by the Rishonim and codified in Shulchan Aruch.1.
