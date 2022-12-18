Sixty-two thousand fans watched from the stands at FedEx Field and upwards of eighteen million tuned in from home, for the prime-time game’s first public menorah lighting. On Sunday Night, when the Washington Commanders faced the New York Giants on the first night of Chanukah, CTeen International and Chabad of Maryland were there to kindle Sunday Night Football’s first-ever menorah lighting. With sixty-two thousand fans watching from the stands at FedEx Field and upwards of eighteen million tuning in from home, the prime-time game public menorah lighting spread Chanukah’s light and message to the masses.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO