Virginia State

Salon

"There's just not enough": A water war is brewing over the dwindling Colorado River

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. On a crisp day this fall I drove southeast from Grand Junction, Colorado, into the Uncompahgre Valley, a rich basin of row crops and hayfields. A snow line hung like a bowl cut around the upper cliffs of the Grand Mesa, while in the valley some farmers were taking their last deliveries of water, sowing winter wheat and onions. I turned south at the farm town of Delta onto Route 348, a shoulder-less two-lane road lined with irrigation ditches and dent corn still hanging crisp on their browned stalks. The road crossed the Uncompahgre River, and it was thin, nearly dry.
The Associated Press

China sanctions US individuals over action on Tibet

BEIJING (AP) — China has sanctioned two U.S. individuals in retaliation for action taken by Washington over human rights abuses in Tibet, the government said Friday, amid a continuing standoff between the sides over Beijing’s treatment of religious and ethnic minorities. The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Todd Stein and Miles Yu Maochun, along with their close family members, would be banned from entering China. Any assets they had in China would be frozen and they would be barred from contact with people or organizations within China. The notice said the measures were in response to the U.S. sanctioning two Chinese individuals “under the excuse of the ‘Tibet human rights’ issue.” Neither could immediately be reached for comment.
CBS Pittsburgh

Plane carrying sick, vomiting passengers landing at PHL: officials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Officials with American Airlines confirmed with CBS Philadelphia that passengers being sick was due to turbulence. Crews responded to the Philadelphia International Airport for reports of a plane carrying several passengers who are sick and vomiting.The American Airlines flight landed shortly after 8:45 p.m. Thursday. CBS Philadelphia was told the American Airlines flight arrived from Saint Thomas."The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us," a passenger on the flight said. "It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction. It was quite bad."The statement from American Airlines reads:"American Airlines flight 2528 encountered moderate turbulence while en route from St. Thomas, USVI (STT) to Philadelphia (PHL). The aircraft landed safely and out of an abundance of caution was met by first responders before taxiing to the gate."The Office of Emergency Management and the CDC both responded.No one has been taken to a hospital.Airport officials say there was no impact on service.
Idaho8.com

As crematoriums fill up, China shifts how it counts Covid deaths

For much of the pandemic, images of overflowing hospitals and busy funeral homes from the United States have featured heavily on China’s state-controlled television, where the deaths of over a million Americans from Covid is depicted as a gross failing of Western democracy. Now, as an unprecedented wave of...
Idaho8.com

Some universities are now restricting TikTok access on campus

A small but growing number of universities are now blocking access to TikTok on school-owned devices or WiFi networks, in the latest sign of a widening crackdown on the popular short-form video app. The University of Oklahoma and Auburn University in Alabama have each said they will restrict student and...
Idaho8.com

Strategies for getting where you want to go for the holidays

Thousands of Thursday and Friday flights have already been canceled as holiday travelers try to make their way to their destinations. Chicago O’Hare and Denver International airports were seeing the most cancellations on Thursday, according to data from flight tracking site FlightAware, while many of Friday’s cancellations were affecting Detroit Metropolitan Airport and LaGuardia Airport in New York.
Idaho8.com

5 things to know for December 22: Winter weather, Ukraine, Jan. 6, Crypto, Covid-19

Severe winter weather is threatening holiday travel on some of the busiest days of the year, but there are ways you can avoid a fiasco if you have a trip coming up. Arrive at airports early, pack light and consider rerouting your itinerary if your flights are in the path of severe blizzard conditions. Also, keep an eye on possible alerts from your airlines, as more than 1,100 flights today within, into or out of the US have already been canceled. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
