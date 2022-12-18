ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Horrific Death Of Sasha Samsudean At The Hands Of Her Apartment Security Guard

On October 17, 2015, Sasha Samsudean safely returned home after a night out in Orlando, Florida — only to be murdered by Stephen Duxbury, the security guard in her building. In October 2015, well-liked Orlando, Florida, professional Sasha Samsudean returned to her apartment building after a night out with friends. Intoxicated and confused trying to find her apartment, Samsudean was assisted by the building’s seemingly helpful, 24/7 security guard.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando horror-drag heroine Victoria Elizabeth Black wins 'Dragula: Titans' reality competition

Orlando, a 'Titan' walks among us. Local drag performer Victoria Elizabeth Black has emerged triumphant on the Shudder network's reality competition The Boulet Brothers' Dragula :Titans. Dragula :Titans is an all-star spin-off of Dragula, a reality contest hosted by Los Angeles' Boulet Brothers, which showcases the best performers in horror-drag and pits them against one another to ghoulish effect.  Dragula: Titans grouped together 10 formidable contestants from previous seasons of the show — Black herself had previously appeared on Season 2 and Dragula Resurrection — and put them through 9 episodes' worth of new challenges and competitions. Black was declared the winning Titan on Tuesday's final episode, beating out HoSo Terra Toma and Koco Caine. If you want to see what Dragula fans are buzzing about firsthand, Victoria Black and her Black Haus drag family perform weekly for their Creature Feature showcase at the Renaissance Theatre on Tuesday nights.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Woman shot dead inside Altamonte Springs apartment

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. According to police, officers were called to Ballard Street around 4:30 a.m. Despite life-saving measures, 35-year-old Brandi Jiles died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital. Detectives do not believe there is...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
WESH

Former UCF football player killed in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Mike Merritt was a former UCF and NFL football player who was killed in a crash over the weekend in Orange County. For Kattie Merritt Sherrod, the death of her son, 38-year-old Merritt is just surreal. “I am going to miss my son. The more...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

16-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot early Wednesday morning. Officers say they received a call about a shooting just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Long Road in Orlando. When they arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old Black male injured. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

