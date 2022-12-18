Read full article on original website
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Horrific Death Of Sasha Samsudean At The Hands Of Her Apartment Security Guard
On October 17, 2015, Sasha Samsudean safely returned home after a night out in Orlando, Florida — only to be murdered by Stephen Duxbury, the security guard in her building. In October 2015, well-liked Orlando, Florida, professional Sasha Samsudean returned to her apartment building after a night out with friends. Intoxicated and confused trying to find her apartment, Samsudean was assisted by the building’s seemingly helpful, 24/7 security guard.
fox35orlando.com
Mom who claimed she was robbed on I-4 was covering for drunk brother who beat her up: affidavit
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A mother who claimed she was attacked and robbed after pulling over on I-4 with her kids in the car reportedly made up the incident and was actually beaten up by her drunk brother, according to an Osceola County charging affidavit. William Rafferty, 25, is facing...
3 men arrested in 1 week in Winter Haven on felony drug charges
Three men were arrested this week as members of the Winter Haven Police Department worked to get trafficking amounts of fentanyl, meth and oxycodone off the street.
Orlando horror-drag heroine Victoria Elizabeth Black wins 'Dragula: Titans' reality competition
Orlando, a 'Titan' walks among us. Local drag performer Victoria Elizabeth Black has emerged triumphant on the Shudder network's reality competition The Boulet Brothers' Dragula :Titans. Dragula :Titans is an all-star spin-off of Dragula, a reality contest hosted by Los Angeles' Boulet Brothers, which showcases the best performers in horror-drag and pits them against one another to ghoulish effect. Dragula: Titans grouped together 10 formidable contestants from previous seasons of the show — Black herself had previously appeared on Season 2 and Dragula Resurrection — and put them through 9 episodes' worth of new challenges and competitions. Black was declared the winning Titan on Tuesday's final episode, beating out HoSo Terra Toma and Koco Caine. If you want to see what Dragula fans are buzzing about firsthand, Victoria Black and her Black Haus drag family perform weekly for their Creature Feature showcase at the Renaissance Theatre on Tuesday nights.
Orlando police investigate the death of a couple after apparent murder-suicide inside their home
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said two people are dead after a shooting inside of a home on Tuesday evening. Officers responded just after 5:20 p.m. to a home on Floral Drive to a wellbeing check when they found the two people dead inside, police said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Pine Hill neighbors want abandoned building attracting crime, drugs removed
ORLANDO, Fla. — Neighbors in Pine Hills want to know why an abandoned building that attracts crime and drugs is still standing. Channel 9 once investigated the Agape Assembly Baptist Church property on Hiawassee Road, south of Silver Star Road, that caught fire last year. In March, the county...
fox35orlando.com
Survivor of deadly Orlando fireworks warehouse fire continues to fight for her life, family says
ORLANDO, Fla. - The last survivor of the fireworks fire at an Orlando warehouse continues to recover three weeks later. "She’s fighting hard every day, hour by hour," said Jason Tallafuss who said his 27-year-old sister Lindsey, is still in a drug-induced coma. More than 60 percent of her body was burned in the warehouse fire.
fox35orlando.com
Mother of man shot, killed puts up billboards in Orlando in effort to find his killer
ORLANDO, Fla. - Three billboards seeking answers about a homicide that happened three years ago have been put up along an Orlando road in hopes that someone will come forward with information that could help solve the case. On Aug. 23, 2019, Kezome Chambers, 29, was found shot inside his...
click orlando
Man in standoff with Osceola SWAT team on his birthday wanted to ‘get high first,’ records show
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted Intercession City man was arrested earlier this month after he barricaded himself inside a home because he wanted to get high on his birthday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 10 at around 4:41 p.m., deputies responded to a...
‘Stupidest decision I’ve ever made’: Man crashes truck into Orlando bar, injures 4
A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after reportedly crashing his truck into a bar in Orlando on Sunday, injuring four people, WESH reports.
4 Plant City Teens Arrested, Charged With Attempted Murder In Drive-By Shooting Of Two
PLANT CITY, Fla. – Four Plant City teens have been arrested and charged with attempted murder after a drive-by shooting left two wounded. On December 16, 2022, at approximately 12:37 p.m., the Plant City Police Department responded to a 911 call of a reported shooting
WESH
Woman shot dead inside Altamonte Springs apartment
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. According to police, officers were called to Ballard Street around 4:30 a.m. Despite life-saving measures, 35-year-old Brandi Jiles died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital. Detectives do not believe there is...
WESH
Former UCF football player killed in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Mike Merritt was a former UCF and NFL football player who was killed in a crash over the weekend in Orange County. For Kattie Merritt Sherrod, the death of her son, 38-year-old Merritt is just surreal. “I am going to miss my son. The more...
WESH
Fugitive wanted for manslaughter in Puerto Rico arrested in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez says he and the governor of Puerto Rico have signed an agreement on a fugitive extradition program that returns criminals to their hometowns to be held accountable for their crimes. “We follow up on any leads they give us and...
fox35orlando.com
16-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot early Wednesday morning. Officers say they received a call about a shooting just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Long Road in Orlando. When they arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old Black male injured. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
WESH
Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
fox35orlando.com
Mom attacked, robbed after pulling over along I-4 with children, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Law enforcement officers in Osceola and Orange counties are trying to find the person they said attacked and robbed a mother along Interstate 4 while she was with her young children. "She stopped at the I-4 interchange somewhere to change one of the baby's diapers. And then...
4 injured after truck drives into Orlando bar, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Four people are injured after a truck drove into a bar Sunday, the Orlando Police Department said. Investigators said officers were called to the Hideaway Bar near Ivanhoe Village shortly before 6 p.m. Four people were transported to the hospital by the Orlando Fire Department in...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando dog called 'ugly' by shelter visitors goes viral; adoption applications pour in
ORLANDO, Fla. - A heartbreaking social media post about a dog with deformities being called "ugly" and ignored by visitors at an Orlando shelter has gone viral – and she's now got her pick of loving homes to choose from!. Dutchess was surrendered to Orange County Animal Services over...
UCF Recruiting Has Changed, Now Power 5 Level
UCF is moving into the Big 12, and it’s recruiting like it, too.
