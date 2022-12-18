ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nhsportspage.com

The NHTI Game of the Week: Merrimack Valley 46, Coe-Brown 43

Merrimack Valley holds on as Coe-Brown rally falls just short. Dukette comes up big for MV in home win over Coe-Brown. Merrimack Valley held off Coe-Brown 46-43 in a game the Pride once led by 16. Brandon Dukette had a game-high 18 points. Hugh Hamilton scored 17 to lead the way for the Bears.
MERRIMACK, NH
nbcboston.com

Tracking the Timing and Impact of Friday's Storm in Boston

The storm brewing late this week has everyone’s attention, but there's lots of quiet in the forecast until then. We’re seeing tons of sun in the next two days, along with light winds and seasonable temperatures. OK, that’s enough about that. Headlines in other parts of the...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Here are the impacts Mass. can expect from the upcoming winter storm

A strengthening storm will emerge from the Midwest today, undergo rapid intensification (bombogenesis) and deliver us a dose of wind and rain, along with crashing temperatures. This system has been making headlines across the country for a couple of days now — everything from extreme temperatures in Denver to blizzard...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston police locate 15-year-old girl last seen playing in basketball game

BOSTON — Boston police have cancelled the missing person alert for the 15-year-old girl who was last seen playing in a basketball game on Wednesday night. Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro, of Roxbury, was not seen since she appeared in a game at the Community Academy of Science and Health at 11 Charles Street in the Fields Corner area of Dorchester around 6 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Fatal crash closes Route 101 in Amherst

AMHERST, NH – A fatal accident closed Route 101 between Old Manchester Road and Walnut Hill Road Sunday while investigators processed the scene of a head-on collision. Amherst police and fire responded to a call for an accident near the transfer station, about one-half mile west of Horace Greeley Road at 5 p.m. Callers reported multiple people were injured, and additional ambulances were requested to respond. Amherst Fire requested to check the availability of a DHART medical helicopter for a Status 1 patient which is the most serious condition. A short time later the helicopter was canceled and one fatality was confirmed from the scene to dispatch.
AMHERST, NH
whdh.com

Driver slams into parked cars, building in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver crashed into several parked cars and a building overnight in Hyde Park. Crews could be seen working on the front porch of the home after a car slammed into a home on Hyde Park Avenue around 3:30 a.m. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Victim in Deadly Shooting in Downtown Boston Identified

A man from South Weymouth was killed in a shooting in Downtown Boston earlier this month, police confirmed Tuesday. Branden P. Barrett, 34, died several days after he was shot near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets on the night of Dec. 11. It happened in the highly-trafficked entertainment...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Student in custody after stabbing at Medford High School

“My thoughts are with the families, students, and our Mustang community.”. A fight in a Medford High School bathroom Monday ended with one student stabbed and another in custody. Medford Police Captain Paul Covino told reporters on scene that the victim “presented himself to the nurse’s office,” where a “laceration”...
MEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy