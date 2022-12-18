AMHERST, NH – A fatal accident closed Route 101 between Old Manchester Road and Walnut Hill Road Sunday while investigators processed the scene of a head-on collision. Amherst police and fire responded to a call for an accident near the transfer station, about one-half mile west of Horace Greeley Road at 5 p.m. Callers reported multiple people were injured, and additional ambulances were requested to respond. Amherst Fire requested to check the availability of a DHART medical helicopter for a Status 1 patient which is the most serious condition. A short time later the helicopter was canceled and one fatality was confirmed from the scene to dispatch.

AMHERST, NH ・ 4 DAYS AGO