nhsportspage.com
The NHTI Game of the Week: Merrimack Valley 46, Coe-Brown 43
Merrimack Valley holds on as Coe-Brown rally falls just short. Dukette comes up big for MV in home win over Coe-Brown. Merrimack Valley held off Coe-Brown 46-43 in a game the Pride once led by 16. Brandon Dukette had a game-high 18 points. Hugh Hamilton scored 17 to lead the way for the Bears.
nhsportspage.com
The Great Bay Community College Game of the Week: Epping 33, Newmarket 32
A great Division IV rivalry matchup between Epping and Newmarket is always fun but these girls put on a show. This game was back and fourth from the opening buzzer to the last. Newmarket held the lead for most of the game, but it never surpassed anything more than six points.
Schools announce closings ahead of Friday storm
School closings are starting to roll in ahead of Friday's storm, as strong winds and rain are expected to batter the region.
nbcboston.com
Tracking the Timing and Impact of Friday's Storm in Boston
The storm brewing late this week has everyone’s attention, but there's lots of quiet in the forecast until then. We’re seeing tons of sun in the next two days, along with light winds and seasonable temperatures. OK, that’s enough about that. Headlines in other parts of the...
WBUR
Here are the impacts Mass. can expect from the upcoming winter storm
A strengthening storm will emerge from the Midwest today, undergo rapid intensification (bombogenesis) and deliver us a dose of wind and rain, along with crashing temperatures. This system has been making headlines across the country for a couple of days now — everything from extreme temperatures in Denver to blizzard...
Boston police locate 15-year-old girl last seen playing in basketball game
BOSTON — Boston police have cancelled the missing person alert for the 15-year-old girl who was last seen playing in a basketball game on Wednesday night. Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro, of Roxbury, was not seen since she appeared in a game at the Community Academy of Science and Health at 11 Charles Street in the Fields Corner area of Dorchester around 6 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.
Roxbury woman facing charges in Dorchester gas station stabbing
A Roxbury woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a woman at a Dorchester gas station Wednesday afternoon. According to Boston Police, Skilar Morris, 30, will be arraigned on charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Morris is accused of stabbing a woman outside a Mobil gas station...
DA: Drunken driver fell asleep in car on ramp to I-93 in Boston, caused traffic jam
BOSTON — A drunken man who fell asleep in his car on a ramp that carries traffic onto Interstate 93 in Boston was arrested after police woke him up and found marijuana and a loaded firearm in his vehicle, authorities said. James Charles Knight, 45, of Cambridge, was arraigned...
Threat of collapse after driver crashes into building in Boston
In Boston, a building was evacuated after a car crashed into the block of stores at 8 Corinth St.
Former New England mob boss ‘Cadillac Frank’ Salemme dead at 89
The 89-year-old was serving a life sentence at a federal medical prison in Missouri.
Woman killed in crash on snowy N.H. highway identified as longtime teacher, principal
“Jackey was the calm in the storm, link to the chain and piece to the puzzle.”. New Hampshire police have identified the woman killed in a snowy highway crash last week. Jackleen H. Roberts, 58, was fatally injured in the crash, state police said in a press release. The single-vehicle...
manchesterinklink.com
Fatal crash closes Route 101 in Amherst
AMHERST, NH – A fatal accident closed Route 101 between Old Manchester Road and Walnut Hill Road Sunday while investigators processed the scene of a head-on collision. Amherst police and fire responded to a call for an accident near the transfer station, about one-half mile west of Horace Greeley Road at 5 p.m. Callers reported multiple people were injured, and additional ambulances were requested to respond. Amherst Fire requested to check the availability of a DHART medical helicopter for a Status 1 patient which is the most serious condition. A short time later the helicopter was canceled and one fatality was confirmed from the scene to dispatch.
Bridge joint failure on I-495 southbound near Route 110, MassDOT says
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Emergency repairs are being made to a bridge joint on I-495 southbound, and drivers should expect delays, reduce speed and drive cautiously, the state Department of Transportation said Sunday. Temporary repairs have been made in the area of Route 110 at mile marker 87.5, and all...
whdh.com
Driver slams into parked cars, building in Hyde Park
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver crashed into several parked cars and a building overnight in Hyde Park. Crews could be seen working on the front porch of the home after a car slammed into a home on Hyde Park Avenue around 3:30 a.m. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.
Police: Drunk driver was asleep — and armed — behind the wheel at Boston I-93 on-ramp
He allegedly caused a traffic back-up on the ramp. A Cambridge man was found asleep at the wheel of a Lexus — causing a traffic back-up on the Sullivan Square on-ramp to I-93 north in Charlestown early Monday — while also intoxicated and armed with a loaded handgun, prosecutors allege.
Fitchburg man indicted on murder charge in fatal shooting of Worcester woman
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Fitchburg man was indicted on murder and firearms charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old woman and the non-fatal shooting of another woman in Worcester, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. Keith Jones, 32, is accused of killing...
NECN
Victim in Deadly Shooting in Downtown Boston Identified
A man from South Weymouth was killed in a shooting in Downtown Boston earlier this month, police confirmed Tuesday. Branden P. Barrett, 34, died several days after he was shot near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets on the night of Dec. 11. It happened in the highly-trafficked entertainment...
Student in custody after stabbing at Medford High School
“My thoughts are with the families, students, and our Mustang community.”. A fight in a Medford High School bathroom Monday ended with one student stabbed and another in custody. Medford Police Captain Paul Covino told reporters on scene that the victim “presented himself to the nurse’s office,” where a “laceration”...
New Hampshire teen arrested for allegedly driving 120mph, fleeing police
SEABROOK, Nh — A New Hampshire teen was arrested for allegedly driving 120 miles per hour and attempting to flee the police. According to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy patrolling Route 95 in Seabrook spotted Danny Telemaco-Garcia’s 2016 Nissan traveling 120 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone.
Boston Man Offered To Help Lady Carry Groceries, Then He Stabbed Her: DA
A Boston man who was wanted on several outstanding warrants was arrested and charged with multiple attacks, including stabbing an elderly lady in the chest, authorities said. Ranlee Flores, 34, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, assault and b…
