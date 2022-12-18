Bears Week 15 inactives: N'Keal Harry OUT, Kindle Vildor IN vs. Eagles
The Chicago Bears (3-10) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1), where Chicago is looking to break a six-game losing streak.
The Bears will be shorthanded at receiver for Sunday’s game. Chase Claypool had previously been ruled out with a knee injury. Now, N’Keal Harry will be sidelined with a back injury despite being a full participant in practice all week. Chicago elevate Nsimba Webster to the active roster from the practice squad.
The good news? Cornerback Kindle Vildor will be active, giving Chicago its starting secondary back for the first time in several weeks. Rookies Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon will make their returns to the lineup after being sidelined for the previous two games while in concussion protocol.
Right tackle Larry Borom is inactive for this game, which means we’ll see the rotation of Riley Reiff and Alex Leatherwood at right tackle.
Here’s a look at the Bears’ inactives against the Eagles:
- WR Chase Claypool
- WR N’Keal Harry
- OL Larry Borom
- QB Tim Boyle
- OL Ja’Tyre Carter
- TE Trevon Wesco
- DB Justin Layne
Also, a look at the Eagles’ inactives:
- QB Ian Brook
- DB Reed Blakenship
- RB Trey Sermon
- DE Janarius Robinson
- OL Josh Sills
- OL Sua Opeta
The Bears and Eagles kick things off at 12 p.m. CT on FOX.
