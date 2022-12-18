Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Suspect Arrested In Connection With Shooting PPA Officer and NYC Gas Station EmployeeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Shake Shack Opens in Springfield, PAMarilyn JohnsonSpringfield, PA
Eagles have an NFL-best eight players named to the 2023 Pro Bowl rosterJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Did Ellen Greenberg Stab Herself More Than 20 Times? Court Hears the Legal Battle Over Teacher’s DeathNikPhiladelphia, NY
Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Eagles' Gardner Minshew had crazy living arrangement during offseason
Gardner Minshew is considered by many to be the most interesting man in the NFL, and the quarterback’s offseason living arrangement was one of the ways he earned that distinct honor. Minshew is under contract for $2.54 million with the Philadelphia Eagles. That is more than enough money to...
Steelers Veteran Linebacker Believes Rookie 7th-Round Pick Mark Robinson Is ‘Going To Be A Good One’
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected linebacker, Mark Robinson in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft . He has only been active for three games this season with Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane remaining healthy throughout the majority of the year. The late round pick wasn’t even recognized as a linebacker until his final year at Ole Miss in 2021. He flashed in the preseason for Pittsburgh displaying both speed and the ability to hit hard. His chances have been minimal, but he has soaked it all in and got his first real action in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.
Scott Pioli Names 1 Player Making A Big Difference For Lions
When this NFL season began, no one thought the Detroit Lions would be able to do anything of note, with the possible exception of the Lions themselves. But after starting 1-6, the team has seemingly started to find its soul, as it has won six of its last seven games and even defeated playoff-caliber squads such as the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings.
One school ran away with the best National Signing Day
Money talks, as the saying goes. And nowhere does it talk louder in college football than at Oregon, whose NIL collective apparently lured a boatload of talented football recruits to Eugene. Division Street, led by Nike co-founder and Oregon booster Phil Knight, is the marquee NIL collective in college sports....
Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young
All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
Bears Announce Five Moves, Including Designating RB Khalil Herbert To Return & Signing DE Terrell Lewis To PS
This opens up a three-week window for Herbert to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. The Bears also announced they have waived CB Justin Layne and signed LB Elijah Lee off the Chiefs practice squad in a corresponding move. Chicago also added...
Shannon Sharpe Makes His Thoughts Clear On Aaron Rodgers’ Future
The Green Bay Packers aren’t used to losing, especially under the tutelage of coach Matt LaFleur. Before the 2022 season, the Packers had three consecutive 13-win seasons, resulting in two NFC Championship berths, both ending in losses. This year, they are 6-8 and find themselves clawing back into the...
Celebration Bowl-winning coach takes shot at Deion Sanders, Jackson State after game
North Carolina Central spoiled the Deion Sanders farewell party last week when they defeated Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl, and head coach Trei Oliver has since made it clear that he is not a fan of his Hall of Fame counterpart. After NCCU’s thrilling 41-34 overtime win over Jackson...
John Lynch provides injury update on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is likely done for the season. There is a slight chance he could return in some capacity late in the playoffs, assuming the Niners make a deep run. However, that's not something the team is counting on or even optimistic about. The 49ers are pushing forward with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm of the offense.
Ben Roethlisberger Detailed Steelers Shutting Down Kenny Pickett ‘Might Be Smart’ If Playoffs Are Out Of Reach In 2022
Every week during the 2022 NFL season, Pittsburgh Steelers‘ legendary Quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger has co-hosted a podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger alongside Spencer Te’o and several guests. The most recent episode was released on Tuesday night and Pittsburgh Pirates’ former second baseman, Neil Walker joined the show. The three discussed Walker’s career and roots to the city of Pittsburgh. But when the trio began to discuss the Steelers’ Week 15 win over the Carolina Panthers, the future Hall of Famer had an interesting perspective on his successor, rookie Quarterback, Kenny Pickett.
Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed
The San Francisco Giants backed out of their massive deal with Carlos Correa this week after the star shortstop underwent his physical, and we now know a bit more about the supposed medical issue. Correa missed time early in his MLB career with a back injury, so there was speculation...
Stephen A. Smith Makes Bold Prediction About Jeff Saturday
No other sports analyst makes bold predictions like Stephen A. Smith. His latest prediction has him looking into his crystal ball with the future of the Indianapolis Colts head coach, Jeff Saturday. With Saturday coming off an epic collapse in the second half to the Minnesota Vikings, Smith had a...
Chicago Bears player livid after being snubbed from Pro Bowl
The Chicago Bears have zero players in the Pro Bowl this season. The Chicago Bears roster is filled with blooming young talent, undrafted free agents, and other fluff this season. The Bears are in rebuild mode as they put together a 53-man roster where 40 percent of their salary cap had to be allocated for dead cap. It makes sense why there wouldn’t be many players from the Bears that would make this season’s Pro Bowl. Roquan Smith made it only after being traded from Chicago. However, one Bears player is upset after being screwed over by an archaic NFL policy.
Jets QB Zach Wilson gifts offensive line Christmas surprises
After getting sidelined earlier in the season, Wilson recently got his starting job back after quarterback Mike White sustained an injury. Wilson reportedly ruffled some of his teammates' feathers for his lack of accountability during games in which he wasn't playing good football before he was benched. The 2021 first-round...
UNC HC Mack Brown calls out programs trying to throw money at QB Drake Maye
North Carolina head coach Mack Brown didn't mince his words when discussing the illegal recruiting tactics several notable programs had apparently used to try to lure away his star quarterback, Drake Maye, via the transfer portal. Speaking to the media on Monday, Brown said that Maye had turned down "a...
Watch: Michigan State coach Tom Izzo receives the most festive technical foul
Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo has received his fair share of technical fouls throughout his 28-year head coaching career, but he has probably never received one the way he did on Wednesday night in the Spartans' 67-54 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. Let's just call it a...
Isiah Thomas Says Michael Jordan And The Bulls Players Heavily Disrespected Jerry Krause
During the 1990s, the Chicago Bulls had one of the best teams in the league. The franchise won six NBA Championships and truly dominated the NBA. While the credit for it goes to none other than players like Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr, and many more, the person who built this team was none other than Jerry Krause.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst: Anthony Davis' injury is 'not good'
The Lakers haven't yet announced their evaluation of Davis, who collided with Denver's Nikola Jokic during Friday night's game. But ESPN's Windhorst believes the injury was very serious. "Suffice to say, he's not going to be out a game or two," reported Windhorst on his podcast "Brian Windhorst & The...
