The Moneyist: I sold my late mother’s home for $250,000. I make $80,000 and have $220,000 in student debt. I want to buy a house. Should I use all my inheritance for a down payment?

By Daniel Colombo
wealthinsidermag.com
 4 days ago
Comments

Wrigs
3d ago

Have you thought about paying your friend something for him allowing you to live with him? Seems only fair to me.

8
Mike Hessey
3d ago

pay your loan off ....you sign the loan papers for the loan .pay it off....

9
t.a.h.
3d ago

You should have lived in the house you sold. Loser

9
