Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Pewter Report
Bucs vs. Cardinals Thursday Injury Report: Which Safeties Are Practicing?
Bucs injury reports are presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa features award-winning gaming and dining, the luxurious Rock Spa & Salon, three pools and some of the greatest pieces of Hard Rock music memorabilia. Discover your rhythm at Central Florida’s premier entertainment destination, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, where anybody can win!
Pewter Report
Bucs RT Wirfs Reflects On Making Another Pro Bowl
Bucs starting right tackle Tristan Wirfs was named the only Pro Bowl player on the roster this year, but there is no one more deserving. In a short amount of time, Wirfs has solidified himself as one of the best offensive tackles in the league. He’s been a brick wall at the end of the line for the Bucs and gets better each year.
Pewter Report
2-Point Conversion: Bowles May Have To Win NFC South To Keep His Job
It’s time for Scott Reynolds’ 2-Point Conversion post-game column, which features two big statements, two probing questions and two bold predictions. The Bucs fell to 6-8 on the season after blowing a 17-point lead against the Bengals on Sunday. Four turnovers and a turnover on downs helped propel Cincinnati to outscore Tampa Bay 31-6 in the second half. Despite the loss, the Bucs still have a one-game lead in the NFC South division and look to get back on the winning track in Arizona on Christmas night.
Pewter Report
Bucs Offense Failed The Defense Again In Week 15
In the first half of Sunday’s 34-23 loss to the Bengals, the Bucs actually played complementary football — something they haven’t done often in 2022. Then, in the second half, it was much of the same old story that has played out all year. The offense left the defense out to dry and everything unraveled. It started with a botched fake punt by Giovani Bernard to open the third quarter. That gave Cincinnati possession at the Bucs’ 16-yard line, which eventually resulted in a field goal.
Pewter Report
Bucs, Cardinals To Meet In Battle Of Underachievers
When the 2022 NFL schedule was released back in May, a Week 16 meeting between the Bucs and Cardinals – on Christmas night, no less – stood out as a marquee game. Now, as the two teams prepare to square off at State Farm Stadium on Sunday night, it’s less of a marquee matchup and more of a battle between two underachieving teams.
Pewter Report
Bucs Get Another Shot To Solve Struggles Against Unheralded QBs
On Christmas night in Arizona, the Bucs will once again face a quarterback making his first career start in the NFL. With Kyler Murray done for the season due to a torn ACL and Colt McCoy ruled out with a concussion, it’ll be former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley under center for the Cardinals.
Pewter Report
Bowles Updates Status Of Bucs RT Wirfs, DT Vea
The Bucs are missing two extremely important pieces on their offensive and defensive line with right tackle Tristan Wirfs and nose tackle Vita Vea. Both are first-round picks and the best players on their respective lines. Wirfs has been out since injuring his ankle during overtime in a Week 12...
Pewter Report
Will Thompkins Stay As Bucs’ Primary Returner?
The Bucs have seen two games from rookie wide receiver Deven Thompkins as their primary kick and punt returner and he’s delivered mixed results. He started out with a bang in Week 14, returning five kicks for 123 yards with a long of 54. In the punt game, he was solid with two returns for 21 yards, averaging 10.5 yards per play.
Pewter Report
Bucs Have 1 Pro Bowler, 6 Alternates
A year after having nine players named to the Pro Bowl either initially or as alternates, the Bucs have one Pro Bowler in right tackle Tristan Wirfs, in addition to six alternates. Quarterback Tom Brady and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. were named as first alternates with defensive tackle Vita Vea, kicker Ryan Succop, right guard Shaq Mason and inside linebacker Devin White listed as other alternates.
