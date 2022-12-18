ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Bennett football stars sign D-I scholarships

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before venturing on a state championship parade through the city, the pride of Buffalo Public Schools celebrated two Tigers in tandem step on their athletic journeys Wednesday at Lewis J. Bennett School. Bennett beacons Rashard Perry and Jayden Lewis signed letters of intent to play college football. Perry, a dominant defensive […]
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

City of Buffalo announces closing, changes due to storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is making plans ahead of the weekend storm to ensure safety of its residents. “A winter storm watch has been issued for all of Western New York except for Allegany County from 7:00 am on Friday until 7 a.m. on Monday,” Mayor Byron Brown said. “I encourage everyone to plan accordingly and finish up their last-minute holiday shopping and errands by Thursday, before the harsh weather arrives.”
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Vulnerable adult located safely by Buffalo police

UPDATE: Briggs has been located. BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police is asking for public assistance in locating a missing vulnerable adult. 79-year-old AJ Briggs is a black male, approximately 5’6″, 190 pounds and was last seen wearing a red hat and jacket. He was last seen on the 600 block of East Utica Street […]
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Every WNY Restaurant & Bar Opening in 2023

While we love to look back on the past year’s openings, closings, best new restaurants, and most popular events, nothing compares to the excitement of what’s to come. Well, get excited Buffalo, because there’s already a stacked list of bars, restaurants, bakeries, breweries and much more working on opening in 2023. From Hamburg (like a lot of them) to Amherst and Buffalo, there are tons of new openings to look forward to. Here’s a list of WNY restaurants opening in 2023!
BUFFALO, NY
Shore News Network

12-year-old reported missing in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen in the Leroy section of the city. The Buffalo Police Department needs the public’s help in locating missing 12-year-old Nina Baker, a black female approximately 5’1″,110lbs, with black hair, last seen wearing a blue and pink tie die hoodie that says “Justice love is here to stay”around an image of a hand with a white dove inside the hand. She was last seen in the 200 block of Rodney Ave in the City of Buffalo. Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked The post 12-year-old reported missing in Buffalo appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police retired K9 dies

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday that one of its K9 officers that retired has died. The police department said K9 Destro was born on September 27, 2011, and officially began service on the force on September 21, 2012. K9 Destro and his K9 Handler John...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Bishop says churches should live stream Christmas mass

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Churches in the Buffalo area have been instructed to implement live stream capabilities for Christmas masses this weekend if they are able, the Diocese of Buffalo said Wednesday. Bishop Michael Fisher said that viewing live streamed masses this weekend may be an option for those who are not comfortable attending mass […]
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

What is a bomb cyclone?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bomb cyclone. Have you heard this term to describe the storm heading our way?. Our region is expecting a bomb cyclone, or bombogenesis this weekend. While these terms sound rather scary, the truth is they are true meteorological terms that describe this storm accurately. A bomb...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Could See 1-3 Feet of Snow on Christmas Weekend

After the last few days, Western New York will get a break from the snow and wind the first part of this week, which will be a welcomed change for residents. Christmas is this Sunday and as we know, many people have travel plans between now and Saturday. Unfortunately, Mother Nature has some curveballs for Buffalo, Western New York and much of the Great Lakes and Plains this upcoming weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

22 Most Popular Buffalo & WNY Restaurants of 2022

Every year we look back at the most notable things that happened in the food and drink and entertainment industries. We look at the best new restaurants, the full list of places that opened and closed throughout the year, and the most popular topics and events across StepOutBuffalo.com. It’s fun to see where Buffalonians stepped out to most in 2022 – what made you stop scrolling and start drooling!
BUFFALO, NY
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

The weather won’t stop Santa, but it might stop you. A winter Storm Watch has been issued for Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties from Friday at 7am to Monday at 7am. The national weather service is saying that a rapid switch from rain to snow with sharply falling temperatures into the teens and single digits will result in a flash freeze on Friday. From Friday afternoon through most of the weekend, very strong winds, heavy lake effect snow and significant blowing and drifting snow will be possible. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph Friday into Friday night. Localized blizzard conditions are possible. Winds this strong could cause tree damage and power outages. Cold wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below zero this weekend could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Travel could be difficult to impossible.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy