Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bennett football stars sign D-I scholarships
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before venturing on a state championship parade through the city, the pride of Buffalo Public Schools celebrated two Tigers in tandem step on their athletic journeys Wednesday at Lewis J. Bennett School. Bennett beacons Rashard Perry and Jayden Lewis signed letters of intent to play college football. Perry, a dominant defensive […]
WGRZ TV
City of Buffalo announces closing, changes due to storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is making plans ahead of the weekend storm to ensure safety of its residents. “A winter storm watch has been issued for all of Western New York except for Allegany County from 7:00 am on Friday until 7 a.m. on Monday,” Mayor Byron Brown said. “I encourage everyone to plan accordingly and finish up their last-minute holiday shopping and errands by Thursday, before the harsh weather arrives.”
Travel and gameday impacts for Bills Mafia planning on going to Chicago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This season the Buffalo Bills have played in extreme heat, gusty winds and lake effect snow, so why not add bitterly cold wind chills to the mix before the year is over?. A very strong winter storm will take aim at the Midwest Thursday and Friday,...
Mayor Brown announces closing, changes in advance of weekend storm
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced a number of closings and changes Wednesday ahead of predicted harsh winter weather this holiday weekend.
Vulnerable adult located safely by Buffalo police
UPDATE: Briggs has been located. BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police is asking for public assistance in locating a missing vulnerable adult. 79-year-old AJ Briggs is a black male, approximately 5’6″, 190 pounds and was last seen wearing a red hat and jacket. He was last seen on the 600 block of East Utica Street […]
Christmas Plans Will Be Disrupted in Buffalo Because of Storm
We're only five days away from Christmas Day and now is the time panic starts to set in. Trying to buy those last-minute Christmas gifts, wrap presents, pre-make Christmas Eve and Day foods for parties and getting your work done before the long weekend. However, there's a gigantic and potentially...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Every WNY Restaurant & Bar Opening in 2023
While we love to look back on the past year’s openings, closings, best new restaurants, and most popular events, nothing compares to the excitement of what’s to come. Well, get excited Buffalo, because there’s already a stacked list of bars, restaurants, bakeries, breweries and much more working on opening in 2023. From Hamburg (like a lot of them) to Amherst and Buffalo, there are tons of new openings to look forward to. Here’s a list of WNY restaurants opening in 2023!
School districts keeping close watch on winter storm forecast
School leaders across the region are keeping a very close watch on a massive storm expected to hit Western New York the region as a number of school districts remain in class through Friday.
Schools Beginning To Close Ahead Of Massive Storm in Buffalo
As another potentially massive winter storm is heading straight for Western New York, some school districts in the 716 have already announced they are closed to help in preparation. Many people all over the area have been wondering if we would see a white Christmas holiday this year and based...
Meteorologist Begs Schools To Close Ahead Of Storm In Buffalo
All signs are pointing to this storm that is heading to Western New York is going to be a storm of a generation. Government officials from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and The National Weather Service (NWS) have been issuing alerts asking people to take this storm very seriously.
Couple serves a taste of Western New York to Southwest Florida
There's one couple living in Southwest Florida and making sure relocated Western New Yorkers can still get a taste of their hometown.
WGRZ TV
DA: Ex-Scout Leader Had Eight Bombs in Home
Erie County D-A's office say probation officers visiting his home last week found eight homemade bombs inside. He's held without bail on weapons possession charges.
12-year-old reported missing in Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen in the Leroy section of the city. The Buffalo Police Department needs the public’s help in locating missing 12-year-old Nina Baker, a black female approximately 5’1″,110lbs, with black hair, last seen wearing a blue and pink tie die hoodie that says “Justice love is here to stay”around an image of a hand with a white dove inside the hand. She was last seen in the 200 block of Rodney Ave in the City of Buffalo. Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked The post 12-year-old reported missing in Buffalo appeared first on Shore News Network.
Buffalo Police retired K9 dies
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday that one of its K9 officers that retired has died. The police department said K9 Destro was born on September 27, 2011, and officially began service on the force on September 21, 2012. K9 Destro and his K9 Handler John...
Mount Aaron Village offers affordable housing in East Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo took significant steps Monday toward addressing the state and nationwide affordable housing crisis by celebrating the opening of Mount Aaron Village in East Buffalo. The project created 59 new affordable apartments and 17 townhomes for 300 residents who moved in in July...
Bishop says churches should live stream Christmas mass
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Churches in the Buffalo area have been instructed to implement live stream capabilities for Christmas masses this weekend if they are able, the Diocese of Buffalo said Wednesday. Bishop Michael Fisher said that viewing live streamed masses this weekend may be an option for those who are not comfortable attending mass […]
WGRZ TV
What is a bomb cyclone?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bomb cyclone. Have you heard this term to describe the storm heading our way?. Our region is expecting a bomb cyclone, or bombogenesis this weekend. While these terms sound rather scary, the truth is they are true meteorological terms that describe this storm accurately. A bomb...
Western New York Could See 1-3 Feet of Snow on Christmas Weekend
After the last few days, Western New York will get a break from the snow and wind the first part of this week, which will be a welcomed change for residents. Christmas is this Sunday and as we know, many people have travel plans between now and Saturday. Unfortunately, Mother Nature has some curveballs for Buffalo, Western New York and much of the Great Lakes and Plains this upcoming weekend.
stepoutbuffalo.com
22 Most Popular Buffalo & WNY Restaurants of 2022
Every year we look back at the most notable things that happened in the food and drink and entertainment industries. We look at the best new restaurants, the full list of places that opened and closed throughout the year, and the most popular topics and events across StepOutBuffalo.com. It’s fun to see where Buffalonians stepped out to most in 2022 – what made you stop scrolling and start drooling!
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
The weather won’t stop Santa, but it might stop you. A winter Storm Watch has been issued for Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties from Friday at 7am to Monday at 7am. The national weather service is saying that a rapid switch from rain to snow with sharply falling temperatures into the teens and single digits will result in a flash freeze on Friday. From Friday afternoon through most of the weekend, very strong winds, heavy lake effect snow and significant blowing and drifting snow will be possible. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph Friday into Friday night. Localized blizzard conditions are possible. Winds this strong could cause tree damage and power outages. Cold wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below zero this weekend could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Travel could be difficult to impossible.
Comments / 0