Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Decorated Navy commander found dead in California home month after taking over elite SEAL team: reports
Decorated Navy Cmdr. Robert Ramirez, a five-time Bronze Star recipient, was found dead in his San Diego County home a month after taking control of SEAL Team 1, reports say.
Federal Judge in Florida Refuses Donald Trump’s Request for ‘Unprecedented’ Intrusion in New York AG’s Fraud Case
A federal judge in Florida refused on Wednesday to grant former President Donald Trump’s request to intrude upon New York Attorney General Letitia James’s enforcement action in connection with her fraud case. “The Trump Organization has already been found guilty by a New-York jury of several counts of...
Apple's Australian workers go on Christmas strike demanding better wages, work terms
Dec 23 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) workers in Australia initiated a strike Friday afternoon, demanding better working conditions and wages, a workers' union said, a move that might dent sales of the tech giant during the peak Christmas shopping time.
KTVZ
Sam Bankman-Fried released on $250 million bond after appearing in a US court
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of crypto exchange FTX, appeared in a US courtroom in New York Thursday to face eight counts of fraud and conspiracy. A judge released him on a $250 million bond in his first appearance on American soil since his arrest last week in the Bahamas.
Plane carrying sick, vomiting passengers landing at PHL: officials
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Officials with American Airlines confirmed with CBS Philadelphia that passengers being sick was due to turbulence. Crews responded to the Philadelphia International Airport for reports of a plane carrying several passengers who are sick and vomiting.The American Airlines flight landed shortly after 8:45 p.m. Thursday. CBS Philadelphia was told the American Airlines flight arrived from Saint Thomas."The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us," a passenger on the flight said. "It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction. It was quite bad."The statement from American Airlines reads:"American Airlines flight 2528 encountered moderate turbulence while en route from St. Thomas, USVI (STT) to Philadelphia (PHL). The aircraft landed safely and out of an abundance of caution was met by first responders before taxiing to the gate."The Office of Emergency Management and the CDC both responded.No one has been taken to a hospital.Airport officials say there was no impact on service.
"There's just not enough": A water war is brewing over the dwindling Colorado River
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. On a crisp day this fall I drove southeast from Grand Junction, Colorado, into the Uncompahgre Valley, a rich basin of row crops and hayfields. A snow line hung like a bowl cut around the upper cliffs of the Grand Mesa, while in the valley some farmers were taking their last deliveries of water, sowing winter wheat and onions. I turned south at the farm town of Delta onto Route 348, a shoulder-less two-lane road lined with irrigation ditches and dent corn still hanging crisp on their browned stalks. The road crossed the Uncompahgre River, and it was thin, nearly dry.
China sanctions US individuals over action on Tibet
China has sanctioned two U.S. individuals in retaliation for action taken by Washington over human rights abuses in Tibet
KTVZ
Some universities are now restricting TikTok access on campus
A small but growing number of universities are now blocking access to TikTok on school-owned devices or WiFi networks, in the latest sign of a widening crackdown on the popular short-form video app. The University of Oklahoma and Auburn University in Alabama have each said they will restrict student and...
KTVZ
TikTok confirms that journalists’ data was accessed by employees of its parent company
TikTok parent company ByteDance has fired four employees who improperly accessed the personal data of two journalists on the platform, TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter confirmed to CNN Thursday. TikTok user data from the two journalists, who worked for the Financial Times and BuzzFeed, was accessed while ByteDance employees were investigating...
KTVZ
Strategies for getting where you want to go for the holidays
Thousands of Thursday and Friday flights have already been canceled as holiday travelers try to make their way to their destinations. Chicago O’Hare and Denver International airports were seeing the most cancellations on Thursday, according to data from flight tracking site FlightAware, while many of Friday’s cancellations were affecting Detroit Metropolitan Airport and LaGuardia Airport in New York.
KTVZ
America needs immigrants to solve its labor shortage
Immigration has long been a political football in the United States. But If you’re wondering why America’s labor shortage persists nearly three years into the Covid pandemic, it’s in part because America doesn’t have enough immigrants. Immigrants are vital to the US economy and fill thousands...
KTVZ
Washington moved fast to crack down on TikTok but has made little progress with Big Tech
In a matter of days, the United States is expected to ban federal employees from downloading or using TikTok on government-issued phones or tablets, marking the country’s broadest crackdown on the short-form video app to date. The looming ban is the result of a bill that’s moved through Congress...
KTVZ
Thursday flight cancellations top 2,400 nationwide, disrupting holiday travel
Greg Wallace, Paul P. Murphy, and Carol Alvarado, CNN. Snow, rain, ice, wind and frigid temperatures are disrupting air travel plans across the United States as well as bus and Amtrak passenger train service. Airlines canceled more than 2,400 US flights by 9 p.m. ET Thursday and proactively canceled more...
KTVZ
Arizona to remove makeshift border wall as part of a lawsuit, court filing says
CNN, KVIA, FAMILY PHOTOS, CELL PHONE VIDEO PROVIDED BY “ANONYMOUS”. Arizona agreed to remove shipping containers placed as a makeshift wall along its shared border with Mexico as part of an ongoing lawsuit, according to a Wednesday court filing. In August, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey — a Republican and...
KTVZ
5 things to know for December 22: Winter weather, Ukraine, Jan. 6, Crypto, Covid-19
Severe winter weather is threatening holiday travel on some of the busiest days of the year, but there are ways you can avoid a fiasco if you have a trip coming up. Arrive at airports early, pack light and consider rerouting your itinerary if your flights are in the path of severe blizzard conditions. Also, keep an eye on possible alerts from your airlines, as more than 1,100 flights today within, into or out of the US have already been canceled. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
KTVZ
Former Harvard fencing coach and Maryland businessman are both acquitted of bribery charges
A former Harvard fencing coach and a Maryland businessman were both acquitted of conspiring to get the businessman’s two sons admitted to Harvard in exchange for more than $1.5 million in bribes, authorities announced Wednesday. Former fencing coach Peter Brand, 67, and businessman Jack Zhao, 61, were acquitted of...
