Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.Jacob Kilzer of Maple Grove is the 2022 MaxPreps Minnesota High School Football Player of the Year. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior quarterback led the Crimson to a 13-0 record and the Class AAAAAA state championship.Kilzer threw for 1,352 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, completing 63 percent of his attempts with just two interceptions. He was just as dangerous on the ground, piling up 1,273 yards and 20 touchdowns.In his Maple Grove career, Kilzer went 26-2 as the starting quarterback, accounting for over 5,100 yards and 65 touchdowns.According to 247Sports, Kilzer has three offers to continue his career at the next level as well as a walk-on invite from the University of Minnesota.Each state's MaxPreps Player of the Year will be considered for inclusion in the MaxPreps All-America Team, which will be released January 10.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO