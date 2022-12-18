Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eden Prairie football standouts sign national letters of intent
Two defensive standouts for the Eden Prairie Eagles football team, which reached the state semifinals in November, both signed national letters of intent contracts on Wednesday, determining their respective college football futures. Eagles senior defensive end Chiddi Obiazor and senior defensive back Devin Jordan inked the dotted lines, with Obiazor headed to Kansas State and [...]
Jacob Kilzer named 2022 MaxPreps Minnesota H.S. Football Player of the Year
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.Jacob Kilzer of Maple Grove is the 2022 MaxPreps Minnesota High School Football Player of the Year. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior quarterback led the Crimson to a 13-0 record and the Class AAAAAA state championship.Kilzer threw for 1,352 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, completing 63 percent of his attempts with just two interceptions. He was just as dangerous on the ground, piling up 1,273 yards and 20 touchdowns.In his Maple Grove career, Kilzer went 26-2 as the starting quarterback, accounting for over 5,100 yards and 65 touchdowns.According to 247Sports, Kilzer has three offers to continue his career at the next level as well as a walk-on invite from the University of Minnesota.Each state's MaxPreps Player of the Year will be considered for inclusion in the MaxPreps All-America Team, which will be released January 10.
BREAKING: Minnesota Football signs Ohio offensive lineman Phillip Daniels
With National Signing Day upon us, and PJ Fleck and the Minnesota Gopher Football squad were able to get some good news here to start their day. As Minnesota is able to execute a flip, as the Gophers have flipped Ohio offensive lineman Phillip Daniels from the University of Pittsburgh. Daniels decommitted from Pittsburgh a few weeks ago, and just signed his national letter of intent to the Gophers today. The 6-5 offensive lineman out of Cincinnati had other offers from the Purdue, Boston College, Connecticut and Kentucky among others. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Daniels is a three-star on both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite. The Composite has him the No. 24 rising senior in the state of Ohio. He played left tackle for Princeton as a junior, but 247Sports ranks Daniels as an interior offensive linemen.
gophersports.com
Gophers Add 33 on National Signing Day
The class consists of 10 position groups, 16 offensive players, 15 defensive players and two special teamers. The University of Minnesota added 33 players to its roster today on national signing day. Head coach P.J. Fleck and his staff signed players from 14 states and two countries. The class consists...
Schools announce snow closures for Wednesday, Thursday
With heavy snow hitting Minnesota on Wednesday, followed by a blizzard and dangerously low temperatures Thursday and Friday, schools have started announcing closures. While some school districts – including Minneapolis and St. Paul – are already on their winter break, others are not starting until this Friday. In...
How Do You Like Your Chili? Former Gopher Head Coach Joins Deion Sanders Staff
Former University of Minnesota head football coach, Tim Brewster, just got picked to be on Deion Sanders staff at the University of Colorado. Brewster will be in a familiar position as he will be the Tight Ends coach under Coach Prime. Brewster, who when we look back at his time...
fox9.com
Crowd lines up outside Costco in Eden Prairie ahead of storm
A crowd of people lined up outside the Costco in Eden Prairie Wednesday morning before it opened ahead of a storm that is expected to disrupt travel leading into the Christmas holiday weekend. [This raw video is looped.]
Waconia school buses overturn in rural Carver County
NEW GERMANY, Minn. — A Waconia Public Schools bus driver and an undetermined number of students were rescued from an overturned bus in rural Carver County Wednesday afternoon, as travel conditions deteriorated statewide during a winter storm. According to KARE 11 reporters at the scene, the crash happened near...
This Minnesota Pizza Place Is A Nostalgic Trip Back In Time
There's one pizza joint in the Land of 10,000 Lakes that will make you question what year it is. From arcade machines to old movie posters, this place is a trip back in time. For me; pizza, video games, and old movies sound like the best combo. I went out of town and walked into what might be one of my favorite places.
Two Minnesota Restaurants among Most Beloved in America
If you've ever used your cell phone to make dinner reservations, you know all about Open Table. It's one of the handiest apps around with access to countless restaurants all over the United States, letting you secure a table without having to make a phone call. Open Table is also...
Blizzard warning expands; -25F or worse wind chill to last days
The forecast hasn't changed but the National Weather Service has decided to extend the blizzard warning that is in effect Thursday and Friday a bit further to the east, now including the southern and western Twin Cities metro area. Below is the newest warning map, as of 1:30 p.m. The...
kduz.com
Two Injured in Wright Co Crash
A driver and passenger were injured in a one-vehicle crash east of Monticello Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says the crash happened on eastbound I-94 just before 11:00am. The Patrol says 62-year-old David Sprunk was entering eastbound I-94 from Highway 25 and shortly after entering the right lane of the highway, he lost control, went off the roadway, and rolled.
Minnesota BCA sends out missing person alert for 87-year-old man
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) sent out a missing person alert Sunday to help the Blaine Police Department locate 87-year-old Dick Hathaway. The alert says Hathaway left his residence early Sunday morning and has not returned home or been in contact with his family...
Airlines start issuing travel waivers for MSP as blizzard bears down on Minnesota
Airlines have started issuing travel waivers to those flying to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and Rochester and Duluth airports ahead of this week's life-threatening blizzard. Major airlines are announcing they will be offering free changes to flights in and out of Minnesota between Wednesday and Friday, when the state...
Minnesota Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on Rural Highway
Belle Plaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly collision that occurred on Friday in south-central Minnesota. 71-year-old Carol Deutsch of Belle Plaine was driving one of the two vehicles that collided on a highway in Sibley County. The crash report on the fatality indicates the victim was driving south on Highway 25 when her vehicle collided with a northbound pickup in the northbound lane.
Popular Longtime Running Minnesota Festival Gets License Revoked?
At the beginning of December I was sharing how the Scott County officials had a meeting to discuss several items. The one item on the agenda, that was the biggest of them all, is whether or not Mid-America Festivals, who run the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, should have their permit revoked.
Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine in Brooklyn Park to close in March
Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine will close in 2023, ending an 18-year run in Brooklyn Park. In a Facebook announcement Tuesday, chef and owner Ann Ahmed said the restaurant's last day will be March 31. "Lemon Grass has held a very special place in our heart, and we will never forget...
LEGO event coming to the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — A LEGO event is happening in the Twin Cities when the Minnesota Brick Convention comes to town in 2023. On April 14 and 15, LEGO artists from around the country will gather in the Eagan Civic Arena to showcase their LEGO creations. There will also be "meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities, including cast from the LEGO Masters TV show" according to a press release.
Driver who died in Hwy. 62 bridge crash identified
A man who died after crashing his car in snowy conditions in Minneapolis Thursday has been identified. Sean Phillip Stout, 39, from Bloomington, died from multiple blunt force injuries in the crash, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Stout was driving a Jeep...
