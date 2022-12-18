Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: Other changes – including libraries and parks – plus events for today
(Grand Menorah at Alki Beach, photographed by David Hutchinson early today) Regardless of the snow/ice, the holiday season carries on, so today we have a list with holiday happenings as well as weather-related changes. From the inbox, Event Calendar, and Holiday Guide:. COOKIE-DONATION DROPOFFS: Today is the first of three...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Icy West Seattle streets to avoid
9:32 PM: We’re now down into the 20s, and even without more snow (yet), ice is a major road danger and we’re getting some reader reports. First, Rosalie Miller – who usually contributes nature photos – has sent a different kind of photo tonight:. That’s both...
westseattleblog.com
WEATHER: More changes for bus riders Friday, when Metro plans to switch to Emergency Snow Network
Metro says it’s going to change its service plan to the Emergency Snow Network on Friday. From the announcement just sent::. With ongoing freezing temperatures and a widespread freezing rainstorm forecast for the region, King County Executive Dow Constantine directed Metro to shift bus service to the Emergency Snow Network starting Friday, Dec. 23. The move focuses service on 65 core bus routes operating on snow routes that the City of Seattle and other jurisdictions prioritize for snow and ice removal. The Emergency Snow Network (ESN) will be effective at 4 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.
westseattleblog.com
WEATHER: Checking in with West Seattle’s emergency shelter
12:14 PM: In case you wondered too, as did a few readers, West Seattle’s only weather-emergency shelter, at WS Veteran Center in The Triangle, is indeed in operation right now. We spoke this morning with shelter operator Keith Hughes, who said he expects to keep the shelter open until Christmas morning, by which time the temperature should be headed into the 50s. As for whether the donation-and-volunteer-powered shelter has any current needs with which the community could assist, Keith says no – they’ve received enough recent donations that they’re stocked up.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAY SCENE: Reindeer visit Menashe Family Lights
Not only can you get a pic with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus at the Menashe Family Lights tonight – you can meet real reindeer too. As featured in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, they’re visiting until about 9 pm at the 5605 Beach Drive SW house famous for thousands of Christmas lights. The two reindeer are from Rainier Reindeer Ranch, which is based in Buckley (near Mount Rainier), part of a herd of 40 reindeer.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Garbage, recycling pickup now delayed one day
With trucks getting stuck on hills as mentioned in our weather coverage, it’s no surprise that this was just announced by Seattle Public Utilities:. Due to winter weather conditions, there will be delayed residential garbage, recycling, and food/yard waste pickup in Seattle for customers in Seattle today, Tuesday, Dec. 20 through the rest of the week. SPU’s Haz Waste sites and stations are closed to customers today, Tuesday Dec. 20 and will attempt to reopen tomorrow, weather permitting.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Tuesday afternoon updates
1:49 PM: The snow has stopped – or at least paused – but temperatures are dropping, so what we have is likely to linger. Here’s our previous coverage; now we’re launching an afternoon report for weather-related info/updates. General advice remains, if you have to go out, avoid hilly streets – that’s where most of the trouble has been reported.
westseattleblog.com
WEATHER, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Icy Wednesday
6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, December 21st. Winter officially begins with the solstice moment at 1:47 pm. Very cold today and tomorrow, with even daytime temperatures staying below freezing; some sunshine expected. TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS. –Metro is still down buses for repairs and is suspending some routes...
westseattleblog.com
DEVELOPMENT: West Seattle’s second Aegis Living project set to go to Southwest Design Review Board
With far fewer major projects in the pipeline these days, the Southwest Design Review Board‘s meetings are few and far between – just three this year. The first meeting for next year has just been scheduled. The board will get an “early design guidance” look at what will be Aegis Living‘s second West Seattle senior-living complex on January 19th. We first told you in July about this new plan for the long-vacant, often-vandalized ex-strip-mall and ex-restaurant properties in the 5200 block of California SW, formerly proposed for townhouses. The project will go to the board with the address 5252 California SW. The project file includes this description given to people living near the site during a September-October outreach period:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen-car suspect arrested in West Seattle after fleeing from police in SODO
Police have arrested another stolen-car suspect in West Seattle. This time it started on the other side of the Duwamish River. Police say they were trying to pull the 40-year-old man over in SODO after discovering the white van he was driving had a stolen license plate. In his attempt to get away, they say, he “rammed the van through a business’s chain link fence, then backed into an SPD patrol vehicle before fleeing with at least one flat tire.”
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Auto-theft notes, including charges filed in 3 cases
Next – three auto-theft cases in which charges have been filed, starting with one involving a theft reported here:. Fenner is described as having a four-state criminal history, but the first-appearance judge, who is not named in the documents, set bail at $500, so that’s what it was even after the charge was filed, and he is now out of custody.
