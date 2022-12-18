Read full article on original website
Asti: Bob Huggins Knows ‘We Want to Bully People’ Mentality Could Create Problems
“We want to bully people.” That’s what West Virginia basketball guard Erik Stevenson said about his team’s mentality following their win over Buffalo. This is a mentality that has been common with great Bob Huggins coached teams of the past, but this thinking is one the Basketball Hall of Famer doesn’t love as much right now. Huggins offered some pushback when asked about what Stevenson said.
WVU F Emmitt Matthews Out for Second-Consecutive Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia basketball announced about an hour before the Stony Brook game that fifth-year senior forward Emmitt Matthews would miss his second-consecutive game on Thursday. Matthews has been sidelined the last week with a left knee injury and his status is day-to-day. Matthews injured the knee...
WVU HC Brown Remains Confident Mountaineers Will Win by Developing Own Players
National Signing Day has come and gone, and now for West Virginia and head coach Neal Brown, opportunity is knocking. For the Mountaineers to fully get back on track, Brown is sticking with his original ideas that he has held in place since his introductory press conference nearly five years ago. West Virginia needs to start at the roots and grow from the ground up.
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – December 22
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. WVU Target FSU LB Transfer Amari Gainer Offers Date for Decision. Update (12:45 PM) – Update (11:30 AM) – Update (10:00 AM) – Update (8:00 AM) – Around the Network. Pittsburgh Sports...
WVU Adds University High School Product 2023 3-Star LB Noah Braham
West Virginia’s lone in-state recruit and son of WVU Hall of Fame offensive lineman Rich Braham, Noah Braham (6-foot-3, 215-pounds) has signed his national letter of intent to his father’s school. Braham is a consensus three-star edge rusher and ranked as a top three recruit in the state...
WVU Target FSU LB Transfer Amari Gainer Offers Date for Decision
West Virginia now knows when they will learn if they will be adding one of their most coveted transfers. Florida State transfer linebacker Amari Gainer, who has been talking with WVU in recent weeks, announced on Twitter that he will be signing with a new program on Dec. 30. The Mountaineers extended an offer to Gainer during a home visit a few weeks ago. He then made a trip to Morgantown as a follow up.
OFFICIAL: QB Sean Boyle Signs with West Virginia
Arkansas State, Charlotte, Connecticut, James Madison, Memphis, South Florida. Boyle has all the mechanics but the lack of Power Five offers is glaring. According to multiple scouts, Boyle hit a growth spurt following his junior season, and worked hard in the offseason, growing around two inches and putting on approximately 20 pounds. Since then, P5 schools have started to take notice but WVU did not waste much time with an official offer.
Daniels tells EerSports about season, health, departure and more
JT Daniels is leaving West Virginia without all that he hoped for when he transferred in April, but the Rice-bound quarterback can take something new with him. "This is the first season I've ever stayed healthy for 12 games," Daniels told EerSports in an interview Wednesday. "That was my No. 1 goal coming in. I think I'd missed 30-some games over three seasons for injury. This was the first one when I didn't."
It’s Official: 4-Star Rodney Gallagher Signs, Leads West Virginia’s 2023 Class
West Virginia’s top recruit in the class of 2023, wide receiver Rodney Gallagher (5-foot-10, 160-pounds) has signed his national letter of intent for West Virginia. Gallagher is a consensus four-star recruit on all four major recruiting outlets ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals and On3. He committed to West Virginia back on May 25 of this past year.
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Win Over Stony Brook
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following West Virginia’s sloppy 75-64 win over Stony Brook on Thursday night, WVU head coach Bob Huggins, guards Erik Stevenson and Joe Toussaint recapped what went wrong. Huggins questioned the hunger of his team while Stevenson and Toussaint weren’t pleased with the team’s performance....
West Virginia Lands 2023 3-Star Dual-Threat QB Sean Boyle
Currently the lone quarterback in the 2023 class for West Virginia, three-star Sean Boyle (6-foot-2, 180-pounds) has signed his national letter of intent to play for West Virginia. Boyle is a relatively recent commit, he committed to West Virginia back on October 25, 2022, and is the only 2023 WVU...
Former WVU HC Dana Holgorsen, Houston Flips 4-Star DL Justin Benton Away from West Virginia
Despite a day that went mostly according to plan for West Virginia, the Mountaineers did suffer one major blow on National Signing Day. Justin Benton, who had been committed to WVU since June and visited with defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley less than two weeks ago, flipped and signed with Houston. This means former WVU head coach Dana Holgorsen was able to poach a big recruit away from his old team, doing so as he brings the Cougars into the Big 12. He made an official visit to Houston on Dec. 18th, just two days prior to switching on National Signing Day.
AD Wren Baker on how the Mountaineers can stop the flow of athletes leaving WVU for the transfer portal
West Virginia's new Athletic Director Wren Baker is officially on the job in Morgantown, arriving on campus a couple days ago for his first day of work, and almost immediately turning his attention to Mountaineer football and National Signing Day. With that, of course, comes talk of the NCAA Transfer Portal, as the football program has lost more than a dozen scholarship players, including the second most snaps of any team in the Big 12 Conference. Baker addressed the issue during the show.
Neal Brown Comments on Each Signee from WVU's 2023 Recruiting Class
The West Virginia football program received an infusion of young talent on Wednesday as 17 recruits signed their National Letters of Intent to play for the Mountaineers. As always, head coach Neal Brown held a press conference to discuss the class, and this year, he gave the media a few comments about each player.
Buffalo Safety Transfer Keyshawn Cobb Receives Offer from WVU
On a day that’s about the 2023 recruiting class, West Virginia is also still putting energy into looking at experienced players in the Transfer Portal. And one of them, safety Keyshawn Cobb, announced he received an offer from the Mountaineers. Cobb is a Buffalo transfer with only the 2022 season under his belt as far as playing time.
Highly Coveted 2023 4-Star CB Target Amare Snowden Places WVU in Top 5
A highly coveted recruit placing West Virginia among his top choices only a couple days removed from visiting is a good sign for the program. Four-star cornerback prospect Amare Snowden unveiled his current top five schools, including WVU in a group that also lists Cincinnati, Colorado, Wisconsin and Howard. Snowden,...
12 local athletes participate in National Signing Day
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – Wednesday was National Signing Day around the country and 12 local athletes made their college decisions official: University: Morgantown: Bridgeport: Robert C. Byrd:
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown Recaps National Signing Day
During National Signing Day, WVU head coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss the busy day of recruiting. West Virginia signed 17 players during the first few hours on Wednesday’s early period. Brown talks on the signees and the process of recruiting this class.
Neal Brown Doesn’t Plan to Add Transfer QB, Sticking with Greene and Marchiol
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia head coach Neal Brown mentioned that his program won’t add a quarterback from the Transfer Portal during his National Signing Day press conference on Wednesday afternoon. Brown said quarterbacks Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol will compete with each other during the spring. “We’re...
Brown alludes to big news during Signing Day show
West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown joined the official WVU Signing Day Show with Jed Drenning and Tony Caridi to discuss the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday morning, just a few hours before his press conference with the media and as paperwork is still coming into the Puskar Center making several commitments and signings official.
