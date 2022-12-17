ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Related
pajaronian.com

Local mechanic receives national award

WATSONVILLE—Chevrolet of Watsonville took a giant step up in the world of auto mechanics last week as one of their mechanics, Richard Shephard, was awarded a World Class Technician status award by officials from General Motors and Chevrolet. “There’s a lot of time, a lot of experience and a...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Growing community concerns as Hazel Hawkins future uncertain

HOLLISTER, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Hollister local Marcella York has questions regarding the potential closure of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital. “I think it's incredibly concerning if you have a life-threatening emergency and there's no nearby hospital, you have to drive to Gilroy,” York said. “How many lives could possibly be lost in that timeframe of driving from The post Growing community concerns as Hazel Hawkins future uncertain appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Monterey Bay’s Top 11 New Restaurants of 2022

December 20, 2022 – You might say resurgence led the Monterey Bay menu in 2022. That comes as particularly delicious because it’s been such a long time coming, with so many highly awaited restaurants taking months and years to open their doors. After an extended period of tenuous...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Salinas, CA

Salinas, the most populous city of Monterey County and its county seat, are among the destinations in California which can be inexpensive to visit. With a well-planned itinerary, you can find plenty of free things to do in Salinas, where history, arts, and culture are woven into its many points of interest.
SALINAS, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Agency mulls Gilroy’s annexation request

A plan to annex 55 acres of land into Gilroy’s city limits, which could eventually house 307 residential units, may be considered in early 2023 after more than 20 years in the works. Known as the Wren Investors and Hewell Urban Service Area Amendment, 50 acres of the property...
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Racism complaints from 2010 surface about Monterey County Undersheriff appointee

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is looking to transition with a new regime and put any controversy from the last administration behind them. However, it looks like Sheriff-Elect Tina Nieto's Staff has its own problematic past. Keith Boyd will serve as Nieto's second in command as her Undersheriff. Boyd has been The post Racism complaints from 2010 surface about Monterey County Undersheriff appointee appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
visitgilroy.com

Unique Snacks, Drinks, & Treats at the Gilroy Premium Outlets

The Gilroy Premium Outlets provide not only find some fantastic deals—with amazing discounts from 25-65%—but also some unique and fun snacks. You can spend hours exploring over 145 stores. If you end up shopping until you’re about to drop, don’t worry! You can refuel with a unique and tasty snack at one of the convenient snack spots located in Gilroy Premium Outlets. Whether you’re craving an oolong tea, a smoothie, some (garlic!) ice cream, or some freshly-made organic popcorn, you’ll find fun places for delicious snacks, drinks, and treats!
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Students concerned about man luring a teenager in Seaside, police looking for man in van

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said a man driving a van tried luring a teenager near Seaside High School. When Kimberly Dorado, a senior at Seaside High School, heard about this man following and luring a female student from Central Coast High School, it puts her on edge. Dorado also walks to and from school. The post Students concerned about man luring a teenager in Seaside, police looking for man in van appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA
sanbenito.com

Roundabout construction continues at Highways 25, 156

Construction of a new traffic roundabout at the intersection of State Routes 25 and 156 near Hollister continues this week with work taking place behind protective concrete barriers, according to the California Department of Transportation. Recently installed K-rail at all four approaches to the construction zone serve as protective barriers...
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Wanted Monterey County manslaughter suspect arrested in San Benito County with rifle

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sherriff's Office said they arrested a man wanted on a manslaughter warrant on Friday. A deputy made a vehcile check on Betebel Road with a man outside his car. The deputy said they found a loaded rifle. Jorge Jaramillo, 32, was a convicted felon and unable The post Wanted Monterey County manslaughter suspect arrested in San Benito County with rifle appeared first on KION546.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Hollister man shot by police committed to state mental hospital

Brandon Hill comes into court to learn he has been declared incompetent to stand trial. Photo by John Chadwell. Brandon Hill, who was arrested after being shot by a Hollister Police officer on Dec. 8, 2020, and charged with arson, assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest and making criminal threats against police officers as well as three family members, was determined to be not competent to stand trial. He will be transferred to a state hospital within four to six weeks, said his attorney Rohn Barrow.
HOLLISTER, CA

