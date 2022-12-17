Read full article on original website
California witness says triangle-shaped object beaming light to ground
A California witness at Pacific Grove reported watching a triangle-shaped object beaming light to the ground level at about 9:54 p.m. on December 15, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
pajaronian.com
Local mechanic receives national award
WATSONVILLE—Chevrolet of Watsonville took a giant step up in the world of auto mechanics last week as one of their mechanics, Richard Shephard, was awarded a World Class Technician status award by officials from General Motors and Chevrolet. “There’s a lot of time, a lot of experience and a...
lookout.co
‘It’s not ‘us versus the whales’’: Delayed crab season weighs heavily on Central Coast fishermen
'It's not 'us versus the whales'': Delayed crab season weighs heavily on Central Coast fishermen
Growing community concerns as Hazel Hawkins future uncertain
HOLLISTER, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Hollister local Marcella York has questions regarding the potential closure of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital. “I think it's incredibly concerning if you have a life-threatening emergency and there's no nearby hospital, you have to drive to Gilroy,” York said. “How many lives could possibly be lost in that timeframe of driving from The post Growing community concerns as Hazel Hawkins future uncertain appeared first on KION546.
ediblemontereybay.com
Monterey Bay’s Top 11 New Restaurants of 2022
December 20, 2022 – You might say resurgence led the Monterey Bay menu in 2022. That comes as particularly delicious because it’s been such a long time coming, with so many highly awaited restaurants taking months and years to open their doors. After an extended period of tenuous...
“It’s been life-changing,” converted Victorian home provides respite for homeless after hospital stays
Robert Holdridge spent months living in a tent encampment on the west side of Santa Cruz. After a debilitating fall, Holdridge spent three days in the hospital. Once discharged, he was fortunate to be transferred to a program supported by Kaiser Permanente that provided him with a safe place to recuperate.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Salinas, CA
Salinas, the most populous city of Monterey County and its county seat, are among the destinations in California which can be inexpensive to visit. With a well-planned itinerary, you can find plenty of free things to do in Salinas, where history, arts, and culture are woven into its many points of interest.
Gilroy Dispatch
Agency mulls Gilroy’s annexation request
A plan to annex 55 acres of land into Gilroy’s city limits, which could eventually house 307 residential units, may be considered in early 2023 after more than 20 years in the works. Known as the Wren Investors and Hewell Urban Service Area Amendment, 50 acres of the property...
lookout.co
Fresh suds, solid pub fare at Gilman Brewing’s new Santa Cruz digs
This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here. Gilman Brewing opened on Soquel Avenue in...
Racism complaints from 2010 surface about Monterey County Undersheriff appointee
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is looking to transition with a new regime and put any controversy from the last administration behind them. However, it looks like Sheriff-Elect Tina Nieto's Staff has its own problematic past. Keith Boyd will serve as Nieto's second in command as her Undersheriff. Boyd has been The post Racism complaints from 2010 surface about Monterey County Undersheriff appointee appeared first on KION546.
Crop disease in Salinas Valley causing lettuce prices to rise in Bay Area
"You kind of have to wonder, is global warming playing a role in this?"
KSBW.com
Back to back problems for lettuce growers lead to low supply, high prices; relief on way for consumers
SALINAS, Calif. — Lettuce farmers have been hit with back to back problems that reduced our lettuce supply and drastically increased prices, some of those prices topping off at $6 for a head of Iceberg lettuce. When lettuce production moved to Yuma last month the growing season was hit...
Mountain lion cub found alone under Santa Cruz home
A Santa Cruz resident made a surprising discovery when she found an adorable, tiny mountain lion cub hiding under her house's deck.
Amah Mutsun Tribal Band files lawsuit in San Benito County to set aside County approval of extensive commercial project on Betabel
News Release Amah Mutsun Tribal Band The Amah Mutsun Tribal Band has filed a lawsuit in San Benito County to protect their ancestral lands from development. They are asking the state Superior Court in San Benito County to set aside the County’s approval of an extensive commercial project on ...
visitgilroy.com
Unique Snacks, Drinks, & Treats at the Gilroy Premium Outlets
The Gilroy Premium Outlets provide not only find some fantastic deals—with amazing discounts from 25-65%—but also some unique and fun snacks. You can spend hours exploring over 145 stores. If you end up shopping until you’re about to drop, don’t worry! You can refuel with a unique and tasty snack at one of the convenient snack spots located in Gilroy Premium Outlets. Whether you’re craving an oolong tea, a smoothie, some (garlic!) ice cream, or some freshly-made organic popcorn, you’ll find fun places for delicious snacks, drinks, and treats!
KSBW.com
Family dispute leads to deadly encounter with police in King City
KING CITY, Calif. — A family dispute in King City Monday evening turned deadly for one family member after he was shot and killed by police officers who responded to reports of a stabbing. The family identified Brandon Varao, 28, as the man who was killed in the shooting....
Students concerned about man luring a teenager in Seaside, police looking for man in van
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said a man driving a van tried luring a teenager near Seaside High School. When Kimberly Dorado, a senior at Seaside High School, heard about this man following and luring a female student from Central Coast High School, it puts her on edge. Dorado also walks to and from school. The post Students concerned about man luring a teenager in Seaside, police looking for man in van appeared first on KION546.
sanbenito.com
Roundabout construction continues at Highways 25, 156
Construction of a new traffic roundabout at the intersection of State Routes 25 and 156 near Hollister continues this week with work taking place behind protective concrete barriers, according to the California Department of Transportation. Recently installed K-rail at all four approaches to the construction zone serve as protective barriers...
Wanted Monterey County manslaughter suspect arrested in San Benito County with rifle
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sherriff's Office said they arrested a man wanted on a manslaughter warrant on Friday. A deputy made a vehcile check on Betebel Road with a man outside his car. The deputy said they found a loaded rifle. Jorge Jaramillo, 32, was a convicted felon and unable The post Wanted Monterey County manslaughter suspect arrested in San Benito County with rifle appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Hollister man shot by police committed to state mental hospital
Brandon Hill comes into court to learn he has been declared incompetent to stand trial. Photo by John Chadwell. Brandon Hill, who was arrested after being shot by a Hollister Police officer on Dec. 8, 2020, and charged with arson, assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest and making criminal threats against police officers as well as three family members, was determined to be not competent to stand trial. He will be transferred to a state hospital within four to six weeks, said his attorney Rohn Barrow.
