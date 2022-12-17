KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is looking to transition with a new regime and put any controversy from the last administration behind them. However, it looks like Sheriff-Elect Tina Nieto's Staff has its own problematic past. Keith Boyd will serve as Nieto's second in command as her Undersheriff. Boyd has been The post Racism complaints from 2010 surface about Monterey County Undersheriff appointee appeared first on KION546.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO