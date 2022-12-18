ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marie Claire US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Want an In-Person, Sit-Down Meeting—Apology Included—with the Royal Family Before They’ll Attend Coronation

By Rachel Burchfield
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSprW_0jmvDwJc00

Before they’ll consider attending King Charles’ coronation in May, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle apparently want an in-person, sit-down meeting with the royal family—with the expectation that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will receive an apology, multiple outlets report.

The Mirror reports that the Sussexes want the Firm to “take responsibility” for the pain and damage it put the couple through, and The Times reports that a source close to Harry and Meghan says they want the meeting to take place before they attend the coronation, the date of which—May 6—is coincidentally also the fourth birthday of their son, Archie. The meeting would consist of claims leveled against the Firm in Harry & Meghan , the Sussexes' Netflix docuseries that dropped this month, and the outlet reports that “the couple were particularly incensed that the Palace facilitated a warm reconciliation meeting between Black charity boss Ngozi Fulani and Lady Susan Hussey, a former lady-in-waiting, after a race row. Harry and Meghan reportedly see this meeting, where Hussey offered her ‘sincere apologies,’ as a ‘double standard,’ as no such efforts have been made for them,” The Mirror writes.

“Nothing like that was ever done when Harry and Meghan raised various concerns—no meeting, formal apology, or taking responsibility or accountability,” a source tells The Times . “That is hard to swallow—100 percent yes, they’d like to have a meeting.”

In the docuseries itself, Harry said he had to “make peace with the fact we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology” from the royal family.

A Palace source says the King could be open to the meeting, saying “if they want to get in touch with the King, they know where he lives,” reports The Sun .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38dCfJ_0jmvDwJc00

'Spare' by Prince Harry

Comments / 381

erin.smith.0211
3d ago

See their behavior is the type of toxic behavior that breaks families apart permanently And TBH if they feel the toxicity comes from the royal family (Will, Kate, Charles, ect) then they’d be better off just moving on and letting go….thats what the royals are doing….these two just wont shut up….which leads me to feel like they are the toxic ones in this melodrama

Reply(15)
156
Kathy Huff
2d ago

I personally think that Harry and Meghan owe the Royal Family an apology not the other way around. I thought they wanted their privacy, but they are the ones exploiting all the crap. Im confused.

Reply(3)
126
Bob in Florida
3d ago

The two are always up to something new to keep them in the celebrity news. Now according to this article they say that they might agree to accept an invitation to his father's Coronation on May 6, 2023 IF the Royal Family will agree to a meeting with them for a Possible Reconciliation On Their Terms, And an Apology from the Royals to Them. Yes, the absurdity in now insanity. Even their most ardent few remaining supporters can see that there is little possibility that they will be invited to the Coronation, based on their continuing baseless lying and betrayals. This is an obvious devious tactic to try to turn the tables on the real situation. They actually think of themselves as other than the tabloid celebrity nobodies with meaningless titles that they actually are.

Reply(3)
96
Related
RadarOnline

‘It’s A Toxic Situation Right Now’: Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner’s Facing Marriage Problems: Sources

Trump family political outcast Jared Kushner’s marriage to the former president’s daughter Ivanka is coming apart at the seams, RadarOnline.com has learned, with insiders revealing the two are constantly at each other’s throats. “It’s all falling apart,” dished an insider. “They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public.” “It’s a toxic situation right now,” said the source. The once rock-solid 13-year union allegedly began to crumble after Ivanka’s father, Donald, lost the 2020 presidential election triggering the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. “Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he...
SheKnows

Unearthed Video Footage Shows Meghan Markle Being Asked Prince Harry or Prince William — Right Before She Met Her Future Husband

The adorable rom-com moment in the first episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan lets the viewers in on a little secret: they met over Instagram. However, there’s another element that seems straight out of a Hallmark meet-cute storyline. In 2015, the then-Suits actress was interviewed by HELLO! magazine. (See the video HERE.) The interviewer asked her to pick one royal: Prince Harry or Prince William. She didn’t have a quick response at all, laughing, “I don’t know!” Meghan finally came up with a nonchalant answer and said, “Harry. Sure.” What’s wild about this question and answer is that it came less...
Distractify

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas Cards Get Cuter Every Year

It's a tradition for most families during the holidays to send out a Christmas card, and the same is true for the British royal family. Each year, royalists anticipate the release of Prince William and Kate Middleton's holiday card featuring their adorable children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’

Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

King Charles May Give Princess Charlotte Queen Elizabeth's Little-Known Former Title: Report

The speculated shift aligns with King Charles' rumored vision for a slimmer monarchy Is King Charles III saving something special for Princess Charlotte? Over the weekend, The Mail on Sunday reported that the King, 73, may not bestow the Duke of Edinburgh title on his brother Prince Edward as previously speculated. Instead, he may name his 7-year-old granddaughter Charlotte the Duchess of Edinburgh one day. Queen Elizabeth II was known as the Duchess of Edinburgh before she became monarch, and the decision to pass the position to Charlotte would align with Charles'...
OK! Magazine

'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

King Charles III Reportedly Decided to Pay for Prince Andrew's Security Detail After Yanking Harry & Meghan's Protection

King Charles III has a lot of explaining to do if the latest rumors are true. The royal is reportedly paying for Prince Andrew’s security detail because he doesn’t have the money. That news probably won’t land so well with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were stripped of their protection with very little notice.  While the Sussexes are now financially independent of the monarchy, it is important to note how Andrew landed in this situation in the first place. It is his former association with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein that is to blame for being forced out of his senior...
SheKnows

Prince Harry's Friends Are Reportedly 'Concerned' About the Possible Backlash to His Memoir & Docuseries

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry has a lot on his plate this holiday season. With his Netflix docuseries officially dropping on Dec. 8, followed by his highly anticipated memoir, Spare, on Jan. 10, 2023, there is going to be a lot of heat on the Duke of Sussex — and that has some of his close friends worried. Royal expert Nick Bullen shared with Us Weekly that the details surrounding both the book and the series are “a very closely guarded secret.” However, he...
Marie Claire US

Marie Claire US

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

 https://www.marieclaire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy