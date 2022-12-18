ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Invitational Features No. 3 Ohio State, La Jolla Country Day Alum Paopao

 4 days ago
Te-Hina Paopao in the U-19 U.S. team’s 2021 victory over Spain. Photo credit: fiba.basketball

Pechanga Arena San Diego hosts the 2022 NCAAW San Diego Invitational beginning Tuesday featuring four teams, including undefeated No. 3 Ohio State (11-0).

Other top-ranked teams participating (with their records through Saturday) include No. 16 Oregon (8-1) and No. 21 Arkansas (13-0), along with South Florida (10-3).

The championship and consolation games for the women’s basketball tournament follow on Wednesday at the Midway arena.

Tickets for the early-season Division I tournament, hosted by Destination Basketball, start at $20.

Ohio State and Oregon fulfilled their preseason promise after landing on ESPN’s “Way-Too-Early Top 25.” The Ducks are doing so with La Jolla County Day alum Te-Hina Paopao, in her second year with Oregon.

Through Friday, the guard from Oceanside, who has played on international teams, is averaging 12.2 points a game.

Arkansas takes on Oregon at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Ohio State and South Florida follow at 3:30 p.m. The losing teams meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday and the winning teams face off at 3:30 p.m.

