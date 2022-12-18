Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Want an In-Person, Sit-Down Meeting—Apology Included—with the Royal Family Before They’ll Attend Coronation

now that is laughable, they actually think the Royals are going to apologize to them after they sat with Opra and threw the whole Royal family under 5 moving busses....lol
If the firm is as horrible as they say, why go celebrate it? Why keep the titles? They don’t want limelight & publicity, yet always seem to find it.
Why is healing the wounds that are SO deep and demanding an apology in person so important considering that MeAgain and Harry continue to whine about and drag the same people that wounded them to begin with?..According to them...For 2 years the Markles have cried and lied..they have whined and moaned the poor me's...all because of the horrible mean. racist royals..So they say...yet now demand things?..They are just setting the stage for the next interview or docuseries..this is manipulation for profit..its how MeAgain can get content and secrets ..kind of like blackmail material...She's definitely no Diana.
