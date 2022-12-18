Read full article on original website
Cardano Foundation CEO Comments on 2022 Developments, Shares 2023 Predictions
Cardano Foundation, the Swiss non-profit that promotes the growth of the Cardano protocol and contributes to the advancement and development of blockchain technology, has shared key updates and insights with Crowdfund Insider. Frederik Gregaard, the CEO of the Foundation, has commented on his thoughts about the crypto and blockchain space...
Binance Joins The Chamber of Digital Commerce to Help with Building Regulatory Framework for Crypto
The team at Binance is pleased to announce that they have joined the Chamber of Digital Commerce, a blockchain and cryptocurrency trade association. Binance has joined the Chamber’s Executive Committee in order “to move the blockchain industry forward alongside other industry players.”. Binance VP of Public Affairs Joanne...
Flux Creates Bridge Between Web2, Web3 with OVHcloud Partnership
Flux, the frontrunner in building decentralized infrastructure to power Web3 development, today announced a partnership with OVHcloud, the European cloud leader, “to expand its edge cloud solution options.”. This partnership will “enable each company to expand its reach into previously untapped markets – Web3 for OVHcloud and Web2 for...
BIGG Digital Assets Subsidiary Netcoins Launches in the US
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (CSE: BIGG), owner of Netcoins, the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for North Americans to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and Blockchain Intelligence Group, a developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to report that Netcoins has “launched service in the United States effective immediately, initially available in California, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Missouri.”
Binance Pay, Pyypl to Bring Users a Secure Online Transaction Experience
The world of blockchain and crypto is becoming ever more “integrated” into our everyday lives as the Web3 space continues to grow, according to an update from Binance. To help their users do more with their Binance account, the digital asset firm has partnered with Pyypl, a non-bank digital wallet app that “gives users around the world access to the financial system via a smartphone.”
Canadian Stock Exchange, Mawer Partners Invest in Securities Crowdfunding Provider DealMaker
DealMaker, recognized as one of the fastest-growing private firms in Canada, has raised growth capital, according to a corporate statement. DealMaker, while based in Canada, offers services in the US as well as pursuing global markets. DealMaker is both a broker-dealer as well a tech platform that enables online capital formation under Reg CF, Reg A+, and Reg D – along with Canadian exemptions.
VC Fund Nemesis Technologies to Add More Liquidity by Connecting Investors with Opportunities in AI, DeepTech
Nemesis Technologies, a venture capital fund that invests in deep technology, announced that it is on course to become the world’s “largest” digitally securitized fund, with significant nine-figure backing from Institutional Investors & Family Offices across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the US. Set up throughout 2022, Nemesis Technologies...
Intech Selects SimCorp for Investment Operations Service Solution
Intech, a quantitative asset manager investing on behalf of pension funds, governments, endowments, and other institutional investors worldwide, has selected SimCorp as its partner for the implementation of SimCorp’s Investment Operations Service solution. The agreement “covers the integration of SimCorp’s full lifecycle management service to support all of Intech’s...
Alternative Payments Make Up Nearly 40% of Digital Commerce Volume in Latin America, EBANX Reveals
When it comes to payments, Latin America is “diving deeper into alternatives,” according to an update from EBANX. Beyond Borders 2022/2023, a recent study by EBANX, a Brazilian fintech that processes payments for global players in rising markets, “shows that alternative payment methods (APMs) have taken the region by storm, reaching a 39% share of total digital-commerce volume – a value of nearly USD 400 billion – as of the end of 2022.”
Tax Software Provider Sovos Offers “Relief” to SMBs in Advance of 1099-K Threshold Changes
Global tax software provider Sovos announced that it will be continuously monitoring changes to “provide ongoing updates and advice to help small- and medium-sized businesses navigate the complexities brought on by the combination of IRS rule changes, an increase in budget allocations for tax enforcement and a major shift in worker classifications.”
Fintech ZEBEDEE Re-Launches App with New Earning, Digital Identity Features
ZEBEDEE, a Fintech and next-generation payment processor for the gaming industry, announced the relaunch of its flagship product, the ZEBEDEE app. The revamped app “brings shopping and digital identity features to transform the previously Bitcoin–gaming-focused app into a hub of virtual economies centered around rewarded gaming.”. The ZEBEDEE...
OKX Chain Introduces Liquid Staking to Improve Holders’ Assets Liquidity, Utilization
OKC (OKX Chain), the EVM and IBC-compatible chain backed by OKX – the world’s “second-largest” crypto exchange by trading volume, announced the launch of their Liquid Staking protocol. Liquid Staking is meant to be “a key element for the rapidly-expanding DeFi ecosystem on OKC, offering a...
Digital Assets: Kava, Bitget Exchange Aim to Bring More Traders into Web3
Kava has partnered with cryptocurrency trading platform, Bitget. The partnership includes the KAVA token listing on the Bitget exchange Innovation Zone. By partnering with Bitget, Kava aims “to increase the liquidity of KAVA tokens by making it easier for users to access a wide range of trading pairs and currencies.”
FinWise Bank Selects Finastra to Power Banking Platform
FinWise Bank has selected Finastra to power its core banking platform. Finastra is a global software provider for digital banking services. FinWise banks is based and Utah and touts its relationships with Fintechs in the US. FinWise said the new tech will help its offerings better aligne with both its retail and business lending services.
Banking Trojan Targets Users of 400+ Fintech, Crypto Apps in 16 Countries: Report
Group-IB, which claims to be one of the global cybersecurity leaders, has presented its findings about Godfather, an Android banking Trojan that is currently being utilized by cybercriminals “to attack users of leading banking and crypto exchange applications in 16 countries.”. To date, Godfather has “targeted the users of...
Digital Identity: NOBID Consortium Chosen to Launch Payments Pilot for EU ID Wallet
A multi-country consortium of Europe’s most “trusted” identity experts, of which iProov is a key member, has been chosen “to deliver a cross-border payments pilot, in line with the aims of the European Commission’s EU digital identity wallet program.”. In September 2022, it was announced...
Fintech Firm Conotoxia Introduces Multi-Currency Card 2.0 for Relatives, Workers
Fintech firm Conotoxia has launched a multi-currency card 2.0. The new product makes it possible “to share cards with family members or company employees.”. Users of the global fintech Conotoxia can now “order and share their cards with others.” Owners of the multi-currency 2.0 card “can easily pass the card on to others in the mobile app or web panel and top up the account.” After a free, swift registration, other people can “use the new product as they wish.”
Digital Banking Service Provider Alkami Assists Ideal Credit Union with Launching Segmint Data Solution
Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT), a cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for banks and credit unions in the U.S., announced its client, Ideal Credit Union, has launched the Segmint data and marketing solution via the Alkami Platform “to provide a powerful new way for it to connect members with the banking products they need most.”
Canadian Retail Sales Grew Significantly YoY in November, Mastercard Report Reveals
According to Mastercard (NASDAQ: MQ) SpendingPulseTM, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment, Canadian retail sales, “excluding automotive, increased +3.8% YOY, (+15.6% YO3Y) in November.”. While E-commerce sales were :down this month -3% YOY, growth remains strong since pre-pandemic at +56.2% YO3Y.” In-store sales...
UK Financial Conduct Authority Seeks Better Outcomes for Consumers, Markets
The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has issued a statement on its objectives. As part of a three-year strategy, the financial regulator said it would focus on reducing and preventing harm, setting and testing higher standards while promoting competition. The FCA claims that its new strategy has resulted in mitigating...
