Rochester, MN

Police Investigating Two South Rochester Businesses Burglaries

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating burglaries reported at two Rochester businesses this week. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the first burglary report around 7:15 a.m. Monday at Kreofsky Building supplies in the 3700 block of Enterprise Dr. Southwest. Employees who reported for work Monday morning noticed the office had been ransacked.
ROCHESTER, MN
Deputies Respond to Drug Overdose on I-90 Ramp Near Eyota

Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Deputies from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drug overdose on an I-90 exit ramp near Eyota over the weekend. Captain James Schueller says the call for service came around 7:20 Sunday morning from the off-ramp from I-90 west to Hwy. 42 south of Eyota. First responders reported seeing the unresponsive drug overdose victim lying on his back on the ramp.
EYOTA, MN
Rollover Crash Near Owatonna Injures Mantorville Man

Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Manorville man was hurt as the result of a rollover crash along Hwy. 14 in Steele County Tuesday morning. The state patrol incident report indicates 23-year-old Maddox Fritz was traveling west on Hwy. 14 when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled at 8:20 a.m. The crash occurred near the Lemon Rd. interchange, which is about four miles outside of Owatonna.
OWATONNA, MN
Proposal For Former Seneca Site in Rochester Appears Dead

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears it is back to "square one" for the Olmsted County Board concerning the future of the former Seneca Foods property in southeast Rochester. Back in August, the commissioners voted to authorize staff to begin negotiations on the potential development agreement with Rochester-based Titan...
ROCHESTER, MN
Traffic Detoured in Spring Grove For Downtown Fire

Spring Grove, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation says a detour has been put in place to direct traffic off Highway 44 in Spring Grove because of a structure fire. Highway 44 is Main Street in Spring Grove and MnDOT spokesman Mike Dougherty says the highway closure...
SPRING GROVE, MN
Olmsted County Contributes $420K to Wastewater Project

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Olmsted County has announced a $420,000 contribution to a significant water quality project that was recently awarded state funding. The county contribution will be added to a contribution by Cascade Township to help pay the cost of constructing a wastewater system to serve the Zumbro Ridge Estates mobile home park on the northeast edge of Rochester. The county contribution utilizes federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, which authorizes investments in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure projects.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Hilarious Video About Rochester’s Snow Day Fail (WATCH)

I think everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin were waiting for an epic storm to show up today. We've been told NOT to travel at all and we were told to change our plans if we were hoping to leave the area. People rushed to the store to get last-minute supplies before we all were stuck in our homes, businesses closed up for a few days, and schools let families know a "Snow Day" was happening on Thursday...including Rochester. But did it really need to be a snow day today? Hmmm...
ROCHESTER, MN
Snow Moves Out, Blizzard Conditions Move into Rochester Area

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The snowfall is over but Rochester and the surrounding communities remain under a Winter Storm Warning until 6pm. Thursday. The National Weather Service is reporting 2.7 inches of snow at the Rochester International Airport overnight. A Blizzard Warning is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday and last until 6 a.m. on Saturday.
ROCHESTER, MN
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
ROCHESTER, MN
Blizzard Warning Issued for SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Communities in southeast Minnesota, including Rochester, will be under a Blizzard Warning Thursday. The National Weather Service is predicting 3-7 inches of light powdery snow to fall on the region Wednesday night and taper off Thursday morning. Forecasters then expect wind speeds to increase Thursday afternoon which will cause the snow to blow and drift and create white-out conditions.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester in Crosshairs of Major Winter Storm

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters are tracking a major winter storm that has its sights set on Rochester and the surrounding communities. A Winter Storm Watch begins in Rochester late Wednesday night and is scheduled to last through Saturday morning. The watch issued Monday afternoon says the storm is predicted to bring heavy snow accumulations and strong winds capable of creating blizzard or whiteout conditions.
ROCHESTER, MN
Nasty Winter Storm Set to Arrive in Minnesota Wednesday Evening

Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Officials are already advising that travel conditions could become very dangerous and even impossible over the next several days. The Rochester area is included in what is now a Winter Storm Warning from 6 PM on Wednesday through 6 AM on Saturday. The warning area covers much of the southern two-thirds of Minnesota, while a blizzard warning this posted for portions of south-central and western Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
2023 Olmsted County Budget and Property Tax Win Final Approval

Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Board voted today to approve the county's 2023 budget and property tax levy. When combined with the County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, the overall spending plan totals nearly $335 million. The overall budget for the County is about $295 million, which includes $108 million for general fund expenses, almost $24 million for capital projects, and $12.7 million for debt service.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
