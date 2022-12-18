England finished their T20 series against the West Indies with a clean sweep of five from five, adding it to their perfect record on the tour following a 3-0 ODI series win.The West Indies won the toss and chose to bat on the final match at Kensington Oval but made only 43 runs.It was a score swiftly defeated by England, who achieved 44 runs for just two wickets.So much love for this team! ❤️ Next up the T20 World Cup in South Africa 👀 🌴 #WIvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/NfMQiDblzE— England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 22, 2022England claimed the series victory to go with their ODI sweep after defeating the West Indies by 17 runs in the third game a week ago.The team now moves on to the T20 World Cup in South Africa in February. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live

27 MINUTES AGO