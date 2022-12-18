Read full article on original website
townsquaredelaware.com
Investigation Leads to Drugs and Weapons Arrest
Delaware State Police arrested 45-year-old Rafael Gonzalez of New Castle, DE on drugs and weapons charges following an investigation at a residence in the New Castle area. During the month of December, the Governor’s Task Force, comprised of members of the Delaware State Police and Probation and Parole officers, were notified of a subject selling prescription pills and firearms out of his residence located on Darien Ct. New Castle. The subject was identified as Rafael Gonzalez and an investigation was conducted. Throughout the investigation, probable cause was developed to obtain a search warrant for the residence.
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE | Driver in 3-vehicle fatal wreck on Route 13 charged with vehicular homicide
A New Castle man has been charged with vehicular homicide and DUI (driving under influence of a drug) following an investigation into a fatal crash on Route 13 Wednesday morning. Delaware State Police said an investigation has determined that a northbound driver made several quick lane changes in the area...
townsquaredelaware.com
Troopers Arrest Man for 6th Offense DUI
The Delaware State Police have arrested 57-year-old George Elliott of Ocean View, Delaware for sixth-offense DUI following a traffic stop that occurred in Lincoln last night. On December 20, 2022, at approximately 9:05 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a 2018 black Ford pickup truck traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard in the area of East Hudson Pond Road. The trooper observed as the truck driver failed to maintain travel within a single lane, and a traffic stop was conducted. The trooper contacted the driver, identified as George Elliott, and detected signs of impairment. A DUI investigation ensued, and Elliott was subsequently taken into custody without incident. A computer check of Elliott revealed that he had five prior DUI convictions.
WBOC
Ocean View Man Arrested for Sixth DUI
townsquaredelaware.com
State Police Arrest Man for Murder
The Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Gadiel Haro of Magnolia, Delaware for murder and other charges following an investigation that began early Tuesday morning. On December 20, 2022, at approximately 12:26 a.m., troopers responded to the 400 block of Stevenson Drive in Magnolia regarding a physical altercation. Upon their arrival, troopers discovered that Gadiel Haro had been involved in a dispute with his girlfriend, a 26-year-old woman from Magnolia, Delaware. During the dispute, Haro assaulted his girlfriend while in the presence of a 3-year-old juvenile and 6-year-old juvenile. The children ran from the house and asked for help from their neighbor, a 42-year-old man from Magnolia, Delaware. The neighbor responded to Haro’s home, and Haro began intentionally choking the victim, causing him to fall unconscious.
WBOC
Salisbury Man Sentenced For Possession With The Intent To Distribute Cocaine
SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been sentenced for 20 years on felony drug charges, authorities said. According to Salisbury Police, the charges are from a traffic stop that happened on Sept 6, 2021. 26-year-old Evan Byrd was the driver and sole occupant. A probable cause search of the car led to the discovery of two bags of cocaine with a total weight of 48 grams, a black digital scale, and $1,580 in cash. Police say the items that were found were located in the center console of the car next to Byrd.
State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Accident
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in the Dover area yesterday afternoon. On December 21, 2022, at approximately 12:57 p.m., a 2003 light green Subaru […] The post State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Accident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WBOC
Magnolia Man Facing Murder Charges
townsquaredelaware.com
State Police Investigating Gas Station Robbery
The Delaware State Police are investigating an attempted gas station robbery that occurred in Laurel early this morning. On December 21, 2022, at approximately 1:35 a.m., troopers responded to the Royal Farms located at 30983 Sussex Highway regarding an attempted robbery that had just occurred. Troopers learned that an unknown suspect had entered the store and presented the cashier with a note demanding money and implying that he had a gun. The cashier did not comply, and the suspect fled the store on foot. Troopers attempted to locate the suspect in the surrounding area but were unable to do so. The cashier was not injured in this incident.
WBOC
Woodside Man Killed in Dover Crash
Delaware man charged for sixth DUI
Driver who caused fatal crash in New Castle was under the influence, according to police
NEW CASTLE, DE – The Delaware State Police have charged a driver who caused a fatal multi-vehicle crash in New Castle with being under the influence of a drug and vehicular homicide today,. A fatal motor vehicle collision occurred Wednesday morning in the New Castle area, resulting in the arrest of Anthony Nash, 39, of New Castle, DE for vehicular homicide. The Delaware State Police are investigating the incident. A 2016 Kia Sorento was traveling northbound Route 13 in the left lane near Gracelawn Memorial Cemetery at approximately 7:33 a.m. on Wednesday in the same vicinity, a 2016 Cadillac ATS The post Driver who caused fatal crash in New Castle was under the influence, according to police appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com
Laurel gas station attempted robbery under investigation
LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating an early morning attempted robbery at a Laurel gas station. Just after 1:30 a.m., troopers were called to the Royal Farms located at 30983 Sussex Highway. It was learned that an unknown suspect walked into the store and gave the cashier a note demanding money and implying that he had a gun. The cashier reportedly did not comply and the suspect fled on foot. The cashier was not injured.
fox29.com
Video: Suspects attempt to steal ATM from West Philadelphia gas station in failed gunpoint robbery
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a group of suspects wanted for an attempted robbery in West Philadelphia. Authorities say the attempted robbery occurred on Tuesday morning at 2:30 a.m. According to officials, two vehicles with two men each inside pulled up to...
WDEL 1150AM
Arrest made in Mar. 2021 shooting death of woman in vehicle in Kent Co.
A Felton man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death along a Kent County roadway that occurred in March 2021. According to Delaware State Police, an investigation into the incident on Milford-Harrington Highway led to 20-year-old Adryan Jean-Baptiste being developed as a suspect. Jean-Baptiste was taken into custody without incident as he reported to his probation officer at Dover Probation and Parole Monday.
WMDT.com
Fatal crash under investigation in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently at the scene of a fatal crash in the Dover area. We’re told the crash occurred on Bayside Drive in the area of Pickering Beach Road. As a result, Bayside Drive will be closed from South Little Creek Road to Bergold Lane for an extended period of time. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel.
WMDT.com
Easton man charged after robbing elderly woman
EASTON, Md. – An Easton man was arrested following a robbery investigation earlier this week. At around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Post Office located at 116 E. Dover Street for a reported robbery that had just occurred. Officers met with the 83-year-old female victim who reported that as she was getting into her vehicle, a man took her purse from her arm and ran.
WBOC
Felton Man charged with 2021 Killing
FELTON, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested Adryan Jean-Baptiste of Felton in connection to a deadly shooting. Investigators say he killed 20-year-old Maricruz Sanchez, of Milford, on the afternoon of March 31, 2021. Police say she was driving on Sandbox Road in the Harrington area around 3:30 p.m. when a car pulled up beside her and started shooting a handgun. Sanchez was hit multiple times. She died at the hospital.
WBOC
Parsonsburg Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm, Reckless Endangerment
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- A Parsonsburg man will spend several years behind bars after he was convicted for illegal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment. The State's Attorney for Wicomico County says that 29-year-old Stephen Marchael Truitt, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a regulated firearm and one count of reckless endangerment on Dec. 16. Senior Judge of the First Judicial Circuit, the Honorable Daniel M. Long, accepted the plea and sentenced Truitt to 20 years of incarceration with all but five years suspended, which is the mandatory minimum sentence.
WDEL 1150AM
One dead in Minquadale crash; another in Dover
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating two more fatal accidents that occurred on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, - one in Minquadale and one in Dover. The first collision, between a passenger vehicle and a dump truck, occurred in the southbound lanes of Route 13 near Gracelawn Cemetery...
