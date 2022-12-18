ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State football lands UConn transfer running back Nathan Carter

By Andrew Brewster
 4 days ago
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

After officially losing out on 4-star running back Kedrick Reescano for their 2023 recruiting class, it was assumed by many that Michigan State football would then turn to the transfer portal to fill that spot in their backfield. They were able to fill that hole rather quickly, as UConn transfer running back Nathan Carter announced that he is committing to the Spartans.

Carter rushed for 578 yards and 2 touchdowns back in 2021 and showed some ability to catch the ball out of the backfield as well. Last year, he rushed for 405 yards on just 65 carries (6.2 average). He looks to be a solid addition to the running back room for MSU and should complement Jalen Berger well.

