Where to see the best Christmas lights in the area
Christmas light displayPhoto byPhoto by Steven Van Elk (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Where can you find the best Christmas lights around? Well, I've got a great list for you and all of these are free (unlike the paid attractions a the Akron Zoo, Stan Hywet, or the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds).
How to get tickets for the Cleveland LEGO Convention
A massive LEGO convention is coming to Cleveland in 2023 and supporting underprivileged children.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Start a new holiday tradition at Crocker Park
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Crocker Park in Westlake invites you to create a new holiday tradition this Christmas season. From a 50 foot tree that sings, dances and entertains to delicious holiday dining options and new stores and experiences — Crocker Park has lots to offer. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton shares some ideas.
cleveland19.com
Euclid mom desperate for her 2 sons to return home
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy and his 16-year-old brother have been missing for several weeks now and their mom said she is very afraid for their safety. Le’Shawn Terrell didn’t come home from school on Dec. 12. Leon Terrell Jr. ran away from his grandmother’s Cleveland...
83-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle in parking lot of Giant Eagle in Parma
PARMA, Ohio — An 83-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Giant Eagle in Parma on Wednesday. According to Parma police, the woman, who has been identified as Joan Litvin of Parma, was walking across the parking lot directly in front of the store located at 7400 Broadview Rd. when a 72-year-old man from Seven Hills was driving through the lot in his 2013 Ford Explorer. The man did not see the female walking and struck her. She was transported to UH Parma, where she later succumbed to her injuries stemming from the accident.
Viral dance craze from Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ has Akron roots, courtesy of The Cramps
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Viral crazes are the internet age’s equivalent of the pop culture fads of the 20th century. Raise your hand if you remember hula hoops, pet rocks, and Jheri curls. Fads are born; they spread quickly and then get replaced by something new. It’s the circle of...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland mom’s Kia stolen with Christmas gifts inside; now she’s fighting insurance
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the time of year when many people are in the Christmas spirit. But that’s not the case for one Cleveland mom. The woman’s Kia Sportage was stolen just days before Thanksgiving. Police eventually found it two weeks later, but it was a total mess.
Firefighters investigate after woman killed in Shaker Heights house fire
Firefighters are on the scene of a fatal house fire in Shaker Heights Wednesday afternoon.
‘It would make our Christmas complete to have him back’: Family still looking for missing Ohio man
Almost nine months ago, a Salem man disappeared without a trace. Now, all his family wants for Christmas is to have him back.
cleveland19.com
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were shot at a Cleveland convenience store Tuesday evening. The shooting happened around 7 pm at the Alexandria Market located at 7602 Madison Avenue. A 13-year-old male and a 66-year-old man were taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition, according to Cleveland EMS. This...
Family dinner ends with child left behind at restaurant: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Dec. 2, a Golden Corral employee discovered that a family had left behind a small child at the Brookpark Road restaurant. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said that while cleaning up, they discovered that the child had been left behind. The officer reached the family, who...
cleveland19.com
Squatters may have started fire in Cleveland home, firefighters say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters battled a house fire in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Crews were called out to the home in the 3400 block of E. 125th Street around 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, heave smoke was seen coming from the back of the...
This Is The Biggest House In Ohio
It was built by and for the co-founder of Good Year Tire and Rubber Company and his family.
Is tipping your garbage person or delivery person during the holidays not normal in Akron?
I tipped two people who go to my house frequently for their job this week and both looked at me like I was crazy. Is it not normal to toss $5-20 during the holidays for garbage and delivery people? I'm not sure whether I did something not correct.
‘Return the urn’: Stolen Kia had beloved family member’s ashes inside
Shattered glass from the window of her navy blue 2020 Kia Sportage was all that was left behind.
Are there any seafood restaurants open on Christmas Day in Akron?
Just as the title says, I'm finding some decent restaurants with crab legs & seafood boils. Name your best spots. Delivery available preferred. Thanks!
WKYC
Winter Blitz happening now at Hall of Fame Village in Canton!
Joe and Ciarra talk with Hall of Fame Village's, Anne Graffice about Winter Blitz festivities in Canton! (Sponsored by: Hall of Fame Village)
42 dogs in limbo following rescue from 'terrible conditions' in Lakewood house
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Footage obtained by 3News shows the first moments after one of the 42 dogs found in a Lakewood home were brought outside. The video was captured by Stefanie Valentic, who helped report this case. "I came across these two beagles in Kamm's Corner about mid-August," Valentic...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny sleds through goal posts at Canton Hall of Fame stadium & explains how you can too
CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — There is a Winter Blitz Festival happening this holiday season at the Canton Hall of Fame Village. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton checks it out and also gets an update on all of the progress that’s been made in the billion dollar transformation project. To learn more about the Winter Blitz Festival click here.
3 high-end cars stolen from showroom floor of Chardon dealership
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three high-end vehicles stolen directly from a dealership’s showroom floor this week.
