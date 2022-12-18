ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Wotino
4d ago

stay out of the passing lane, the far left lane , if you want to drive the exact speed limit

Allen Michaels
4d ago

it actually annoys people driving the speed limit, today everybody's in a hurry going nowhere fast

nprillinois.org

State website shows Illinois road conditions

The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public to visit and bookmark GettingAroundIllinois.com for continually updated information on road conditions. The site can keep you updated on road conditions throughout the state all winter long. “Our No. 1 priority is making sure roads are safe for the motoring public,...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

IDOT unveils new website for road conditions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Transportation rolled out a new travel website ahead of the holiday. GettingAroundIllinois.com has updated road conditions and travel resources for getting around the state 365 days a year. “Our No. 1 priority is making sure roads are safe for the motoring...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm

(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

What Are The ‘Rules’ For Tipping A Garbage Person In Illinois?

If you're a resident of Illinois, you know that having reliable garbage collection is crucial. If the person is an afterthought in your mind that could quickly change if they were to stop picking up your trash. These workers are busting their butt to do their job to the best of their abilities, so it's always a nice gesture to show your appreciation with a tip. But how much should you tip, and how can you do it safely and effectively?
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Rollover crash on I-57 leaves 2 dead, 3 hurt in downstate Illinois

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. - A man and a woman died and three others were hospitalized after a rollover crash on Interstate 57 on Tuesday morning in downstate Illinois. The pair were riding northbound in an SUV with three other people around 1:18 a.m. when they collided a semi trailer as lanes merged near milepost 102.5 in a construction area, according to Illinois State Police.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Illinois gas tax set to increase in January

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In July, Illinois lawmakers temporarily stopped a scheduled motor fuel tax hike that would last until Dec. 31. The fuel tax increase is expected to continue as planned as we enter the new year. “So in January, we’ll see that 2 cent increase plus, I think...
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

Rivian and other businesses urge Illinois to adopt rules favoring electric trucks and buses

A coalition of businesses that includes Rivian is urging Gov. JB Pritzker to get Illinois to adopt new rules promoting electric trucks and buses. In a Dec. 15 letter, the 16 businesses asked Pritzker to push for adoption of the Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) and Heavy-Duty Omnibus (HDO) rules. The rules, already adopted by seven states, would require manufacturers to sell an increasing number of zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty trucks in Illinois, while establishing “strong yet feasible” air pollution standards for new fossil fuel trucks.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

First Alert: Latest update on the incoming Winter Storm

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Today is the true calm before the storm, with highs in the low 30s under cloudy skies. Dry weather will persist through the evening hours, with just a slight chance for a few snowflakes by daybreak Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Bureau and Putnam counties ahead of the incoming storm system that looks to bring accumulating snow, blizzard-like travel conditions, and bitter cold to central Illinois over the next few days. A Winter Storm Watch Remains in effect for the rest of the 25 News Viewing Area.
PEORIA, IL
wgel.com

2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season Preliminary Harvest Totals 76,854

Hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 76,854 deer during the seven-day 2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded Dec. 4, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). Comparatively, hunters harvested a final total of 70,411 deer during the firearm season in 2021. The preliminary harvest for...
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
ROCHESTER, MN
