ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Southwest Airlines Solves Problem, Has Great News for Customers

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report built its business on being passenger friendly. Its the airline which does not charge extra for baggage, changing your flights, or getting a non-alcoholic drink onboard. It's the airline with friendly flight attendants and staff that goes above and beyond for passengers.

Living up to that became difficult during the covid pandemic. The airline did not lay off any workers, but it lost a ton of experienced pilots, flight attendants, and customer service personnel during covid lockdowns. Then, when things began to return to normal it faced canceled flights due to staffing issues, delays for the same reason, and once-friendly flight attendants who had to become the mask police.

It was an unpleasant time when the airline also faced labor problems in the form of a pilot shortage and with a key contract coming due with some ground-based personnel. Now, both issues are moving toward resolution and that has allowed the airline to make some changes for 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZhIiD_0jmuaVQj00
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

Southwest Signs New Labor Deal, Adding Pilots

You can't be the airline famous for treating people well when you lack enough pilots to fly all your routes and you have an unhappy customer service workforce. The company has taken major steps to fix its pilot problem and while the solution has not been quick, it is moving forward.

"I'm really proud to report that we reached pre-pandemic staffing levels in May 2022, which is just a huge milestone. We continue hiring in specific areas, particularly for pilots, and we expect to add over 10,000 employees this year out of attrition," Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said during the airline's second-quarter earnings call.

Southwest has also reached a new long-term labor deal with its customer service workers. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which represents more than 8,000 Southwest customer service employees, recently voted in favor of a new, five-year contract with the airline.

"Our Employees work hard to take care of our Customers every day, and that's even more evident during this busy holiday travel season," said Southwest Labor Relations Vice President Adam Carlisle. "I'm extremely pleased we can reward them with this new contract, which demonstrates the value they bring to Southwest and is designed to give us additional efficiencies to operate our airline."

These two pieces of positive workforce news will allow the airline to expand its service in 2023.

Southwest Airlines Adds New Flights

In 2022, Southwest had to cut service and focus on its core routes due primarily to its pilot shortage. During the coming year, the airline expects to go back into expansion mode. The airline plans to greatly expand its service from Denver specifically, but that's not the only city which will see expanded service starting in the summer of 2023.

"As of July 11, 2023, the airline will serve 92 destinations from Denver nonstop with a peak schedule of 303 departures a day. This will be the first time any Southwest flight schedule will offer 300+ departures from one airport. Across its route map of 121 airports, Southwest will offer a peak schedule of 4,374 departures a day in summer 2023," the airline shared in a press release.

Southwest will also add the following flights beginning in July:

  • Beginning on July 11, 2023, the carrier will offer returning seasonal service daily between: Nashville and Burbank, Kansas City and Milwaukee, Kansas City and Minneapolis
  • And as of July 11, 2023, these weekend routes operated in June will be offered daily for the summer season, between: Denver and Albany, N.Y.; Denver and Buffalo; Denver and Hartford; Nashville and San Jose; Houston (Hobby) and Pittsburgh; Houston (Hobby) and Sacramento; Las Vegas and Louisville, Ky.; Kansas City and San Antonio, Texas; Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Pittsburgh; and St. Louis and Sarasota, Fla.

"We're continuing to add flights back into our schedule, providing options for Customers to seek their passions and Go With Heart in planning summer travel," Southwest Chief Commercial Officer Ryan Green said in a press release.

Comments / 15

Bonnie Buntura
4d ago

I’m 77 and wouldn’t fly any other airline. I only fly twice a year use to be direct from Phoenix to Cleveland, but now it Cleveland to Phoenix. Will be flying out in September 2023 for my 60th class reunion in Casa Grande Az. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to everyone from Southwest keep safe.

Reply
10
Sharon Young Ballard
4d ago

I am the wife of a Southwest employee and I am proud my hubby is a direct part of the Southwest Airlines family!! We had been part of the Southwest Airlines family since my hubby was hired by them 20+ years ago after a horrible experience of being forced to resign with UPS. He began just pre-9-11 and we held our breath as Southwest Airlines contemplated the C-19 jab. We agonized as the jab deadline loomed! We had decided as a couple a religious exemption was the only accommodation we were willing to accept for he. We were proud to see Southwest Airlines step up to the plate accept every religious exemption applied for!! I'm happy & proud of you Southwest Airlines to be making a pre-pandemic numbers!!

Reply(1)
13
Ben's Mom
4d ago

My husband and I fly only Southwest. Southwest offers two free bags, good prices, on-time flights, great pilots and flight attendants. What more could a person want?

Reply
4
Related
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Tests a Big Boarding Process Change

With the holiday season upon us, parents are already dreading the headaches that can come from flying with a big family. Some airlines, like Spirit (SAVE) - Get Free Report, will charge more money if you want to make certain the entire family sits together on their flight. Hawaiian, Alaska, American Airlines, and many others will let you pre-assign a seat when you are purchasing a ticket, so you can make certain that everyone sits together.
HAWAII STATE
ZDNet

8,000 Southwest Airlines passengers were ready to take a chance

I often wonder about companies and the ideas they have. Do they always think them through? Do they feel pressured by internal or external forces, of the social or political kind?. And how do customers truly react when a company thrusts an idea upon them, especially an idea the company...
TheStreet

American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Discount Store is Closing Its Doors

Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Wal-Mart (Now Big Lots) Garner Station Raleigh, NC 2Uploaded. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BizJournals and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
FodorsTravel

How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant

What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

‘Shame on you!’ Mother calls out Southwest Airlines staffer for ‘yelling at’ her son who was flying alone

A mother has called out a Southwest Airlines staffer by name after he allegedly “yelled at” her and her son as she took him to board his first flight alone.Tanya Kara, from Orange County, California, took to Twitter to criticise the gate agent’s behaviour at Tampa airport on Sunday.“@SouthwestAir shame on you,” she wrote in a furious thread about the incident.@SouthwestAir shame on you. My 13 y o son was flying alone for his first time due the holidays and gate agent Samuel @ @FlyTPA flt 2675 to DC refused to let him on during family boarding and yelled at...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Couple screams ‘we’re tired’ after boarding flight without passes, forcing plane to disembark

A couple was allegedly put on a “no-fly” list after they boarded a Frontier flight without checking their bags or boarding passes, forcing all other passengers to disembark the plane.The viral video was captured by TikTok user @sunny.and.golden before being removed from the platform for “harassment and bullying”. In the clip, which has since been reposted to Instagram, a couple is seen yelling at cabin crew who told them the plane would not be able to take off unless they disembarked. All passengers were allegedly told to deplane so that airline authorities could intervene.“How my Frontier trip experience went...
Greyson F

Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to Town

Hungry for a juicy burger? A new restaurant will satisfy your cravings.Photo byLee Campbell/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes, when the family is packed in the car and you’re ready to drive somewhere for dinner, you want an easy restaurant that will satisfy everyone. You want a restaurant that has a little bit for all the picky mouths, and yet maybe you’re not feeling a fast food burger or chicken sandwich. There are a number of contemporary restaurants around town that can provide you with this kind of option, but if you are living in Goodyear, a brand new option will be opening up in the not-too-distant future.
GOODYEAR, AZ
CNN

The Southwest Priority credit card just got more valuable

The Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card is an ideal choice for frequent Southwest flyers, as the card offers valuable perks when flying Southwest that can more than make up for its annual fee. But now one of its benefits is even better.
domino

Here’s Where Everyone Will Be Moving in 2023

Not too long ago Austin, Texas was the cool-kids-capital of the country. Then, in a surprising turn of events last year, Salt Lake City, Utah, was deemed the most popular place to buy a home. Now, it seems like eyes are back on the Lone Star state. According to Realtor.com’s 2023 housing forecast that dropped today, El Paso, Texas, is expected to have the biggest increase in home sales in the New Year. Naturally, our first thought was: is El Paso the next It place to move?
EL PASO, TX
Joel Eisenberg

Dillard’s Permanently Closing Longstanding Location

The closure was announced weeks following an insider trading incident. Redevelopment of the property is reported to be the reason. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Google.com, SimplyWall.st, and GettheCoast.com.
CBS DFW

Melissa Highsmith, missing for 51 years, found in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — It's an early Christmas miracle for one Fort Worth family. A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth this week, her family announced Sunday.Melissa Highsmith went missing when she was kidnapped by a babysitter at her parents' Fort Worth home in 1971. She was just 22 months old at the time of her disappearance.Over the next 51 years, Highsmith's family and police searched diligently for her, even following up on recent tips about possible sightings in North Carolina. In the end, however, Melissa was found living in Fort Worth under the name...
FORT WORTH, TX
24/7 Wall St.

11 States People Are Leaving in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from United Van […]
ALABAMA STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
148K+
Followers
91K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy