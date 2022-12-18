Read full article on original website
Evacuation order remains for fire in Boulder foothills
Evacuation order remains for fire in Boulder foothills, the fire is 25% contained. Jim Hooley reports. Evacuation order remains for fire in Boulder foothills. Evacuation order remains for fire in Boulder foothills, the fire is 25% contained. Jim Hooley reports. Holiday markets, zoo to close Thursday for cold. Extreme cold...
Discover the Coldest Place in Colorado
Colorado, known as the home of the Rocky Mountains, is one of the most mountainous states in the country. It also straddles both the Colorado Plateau and the Great Plains, and has a diverse climate. Colorado has only been a state since 1876. Since then, it’s grown to a population of nearly six million people, many of which live in or near Denver. Bordered by Utah in the west and New Mexico in the south, Colorado’s southwestern corner is one-fourth of the “four corners” region. But, where can you find the coldest place in Colorado?
In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?
With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
WATCH: Video captures long line of traffic on Colorado's I-70 due to major closure
Traffic stacked up on I-70 on Thursday after a semi-truck spun near Silverthorne amid icy conditions. A video posted by Colorado State Patrol has since gone viral, capturing standstill traffic near the Eisenhower Tunnel in eastbound lanes. Watch it below:. The closure was announced at about 9:30 AM, with traffic...
A party in your mouth; TK’s Surf & Turf is like no other
I don’t normally write our cuisine section, but I also don’t normally drive from Erie to Aurora for a restaurant. I also don’t normally use lingo like #FIRE, but damn,. TK’s Surf and Turf is worthy of both, #FIRE and driving from Erie, a good 45-50 minutes away.
Roads, flights, schools and business closures and cancelations
The arctic air has arrived in Colorado and much of the American north and west and along with it, comes various cancellations and closures.CBS News Colorado will do its best to keep Coloradans updated on road, school and business closures, flight cancellations and other important information during the freeze.RoadsAs of Thursday morning, several roads and highways were closed. They include the following:I-70 eastbound from Silverthorne to the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial TunnelsUS 6 Loveland Pass in both directionsUS 6 in both directions Sterling to NebraskaUS 385 northbound from Holyoke to JulesburgCO 113 in both directions from US 138 to NebraskaCO 14...
Fire completely destroys Northglenn home
A home was completely destroyed by fire Thursday morning but no one was injured, North Metro Fire said.
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before Colorado Freezes
'Dangerously cold' weather is making its way to Colorado this week.
In-N-Out Burger prepares first Denver location
DENVER — The Mile High City will soon have an option for satisfying appetites for a double-double and animal-style fries. In-N-Out Burger is in the final stages of construction on its first restaurant in Denver. Located at 4597 North Central Park Boulevard, the new restaurant is a block north...
Stay off the roads on Thursday if you can: CDOT
Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports. Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports.
Colorado schools closed due to extremely cold temperatures
DENVER — Some Colorado school districts, government offices and businesses are closing Thursday while extremely cold temperatures, gusty winds and snow impact the state. Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, Littleton Public Schools and 27J Schools are among the districts that will close on Thursday. Cherry Creek Schools has...
