Hotel bar in Colorado ranks high on worldwide 'best whiskey collections' list

Big fan of whiskey? There are several places in Colorado you've got to visit – one of which is located in an iconic hotel. According to an article recently published by Men's Journal, the Stanley Hotel, in Estes Park, is home to one of the best hotel whiskey collections in the world. Ranking 9th on a list of 10 worldwide destinations, the publication notes that more than 1,200 different expressions of whiskey are stocked at the on-site bar, simply called 'The Whiskey Bar.'
ESTES PARK, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is digging out from several inches of snow that fell overnight, accompanied by sub-zero temperatures and gusty winds. Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Rocky Flats, Winter Park and Longmont all received more than six inches of new snow. The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-70 open through Summit County, coldest on record since 1990, snow totals

Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 11:45 a.m.: Several northeastern Colorado highways still remain closed CO-14 from Ault to Sterling. CO-61 between Sterling and Otis, CO-59 between County Road 2 near Haxtun and Wilson Street and I-76, US-6 between Sterling and County Road 1 near Haxtun, and US-385 between CO-23 and County Road 32 in Julesberg. Expect...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

LIVE UPDATES: Sub-zero conditions continue in Colorado, 600 flights delayed at DIA, major roads closed

Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 6:10 a.m.: Temperatures still dropping before sunrise, extreme wind chills persist, new roads closed The National Renewable Energy Laboratory's Flatirons Campus recorded temperatures dropping to -15.5 degrees Fahrenheit shortly after 6 a.m. with a wind chill of -15.5 degrees just south of Boulder. ...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Evacuation order remains for fire in Boulder foothills

Evacuation order remains for fire in Boulder foothills, the fire is 25% contained. Jim Hooley reports. Evacuation order remains for fire in Boulder foothills. Evacuation order remains for fire in Boulder foothills, the fire is 25% contained. Jim Hooley reports. Holiday markets, zoo to close Thursday for cold. Extreme cold...
BOULDER, CO
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Colorado

Colorado, known as the home of the Rocky Mountains, is one of the most mountainous states in the country. It also straddles both the Colorado Plateau and the Great Plains, and has a diverse climate. Colorado has only been a state since 1876. Since then, it’s grown to a population of nearly six million people, many of which live in or near Denver. Bordered by Utah in the west and New Mexico in the south, Colorado’s southwestern corner is one-fourth of the “four corners” region. But, where can you find the coldest place in Colorado?
COLORADO STATE
K99

In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?

With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
COLORADO STATE
yellowscene.com

A party in your mouth; TK’s Surf & Turf is like no other

I don’t normally write our cuisine section, but I also don’t normally drive from Erie to Aurora for a restaurant. I also don’t normally use lingo like #FIRE, but damn,. TK’s Surf and Turf is worthy of both, #FIRE and driving from Erie, a good 45-50 minutes away.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Roads, flights, schools and business closures and cancelations

The arctic air has arrived in Colorado and much of the American north and west and along with it, comes various cancellations and closures.CBS News Colorado will do its best to keep Coloradans updated on road, school and business closures, flight cancellations and other important information during the freeze.RoadsAs of Thursday morning, several roads and highways were closed. They include the following:I-70 eastbound from Silverthorne to the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial TunnelsUS 6 Loveland Pass in both directionsUS 6 in both directions Sterling to NebraskaUS 385 northbound from Holyoke to JulesburgCO 113 in both directions from US 138 to NebraskaCO 14...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

In-N-Out Burger prepares first Denver location

DENVER — The Mile High City will soon have an option for satisfying appetites for a double-double and animal-style fries. In-N-Out Burger is in the final stages of construction on its first restaurant in Denver. Located at 4597 North Central Park Boulevard, the new restaurant is a block north...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Stay off the roads on Thursday if you can: CDOT

Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports. Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado schools closed due to extremely cold temperatures

DENVER — Some Colorado school districts, government offices and businesses are closing Thursday while extremely cold temperatures, gusty winds and snow impact the state. Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, Littleton Public Schools and 27J Schools are among the districts that will close on Thursday. Cherry Creek Schools has...
COLORADO STATE
