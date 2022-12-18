ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS News

Chicago police officer dies of apparent suicide in Garfield Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer died of an apparent suicide Thursday morning, the third CPD officer to die of suicide in the past week. Sources said the 51-year-old officer had been with the department for 18 years, and died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in his garage in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood.
