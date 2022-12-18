ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NFL Week 15 Sunday: Schedule, broadcast info, live updates and more as season enters stretch run

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V5Evb_0jmuYRKD00

The NFL's Week 15 schedule is here, byes are gone and the playoffs begin in less than a month. All of that is cause for celebration as we enter the holiday season and the league's regular season enters the stretch run. Even without byes, it's still not as heavy a Sunday slate as the first three weeks of the season as Saturday NFL football is now upon us, with three games taking place on Dec. 17.

As for Sunday, the schedule-makers lined up a six-game early window and a four-game late window with CBS carrying games in both windows and FOX in just one. In the early window, most households west of the Mississippi River will see CBS' offering of the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Houston Texans. On FOX in the early window markets without regional coverage will see Jacksonville Jaguars hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

In the late window every market in the country will see the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers except for Nashville, Los Angeles and Eugene, Ore., which will get the Tennessee Titans visiting the Chargers. FOX's offering in the late window will be strictly regional coverage for the Arizona Cardinals hosting the Denver Broncos. Given the Saturday games and others in Sunday's early window, the New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders matchup will be seen in local markets plus Charlotte, Detroit, Houston, Kansas City, Pittsburgh and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Sunday's early window

Dallas Cowboys (10-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8), 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Stats, live updates

Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) at Houston Texans (1-11-1), 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Stats, live updates

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8) at Carolina Panthers (5-8), 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Stats, live updates

Atlanta Falcons (5-8) at New Orleans Saints (4-9), 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Stats, live updates

Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) at Chicago Bears (3-10), 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Stats, live updates

Detroit Lions (6-7) at New York Jets (7-6), 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Stats, live updates

Sunday's late window

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Sunday Night Football

New York Giants at Washington Commanders, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Bye weeks: None

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
KRMG

Pro Bowl snub list headlined by Tua Tagovailoa despite earning the most fan votes

The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl rosters are here, and a couple of very big names didn't make the cut. Before we get into that, it should be noted that this year's Pro Bowl will be very different from the previous ones. For one, there won't be a traditional game anymore. The league replaced that with a skills competition week that concludes with a flag football game with the players.
KRMG

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett ready to go after 2nd concussion

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Kenny Pickett isn't worried that he's become concussion prone after sustaining a second one in a matter of months, though the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback is taking steps to hopefully avoid more of them down the road. The 20th overall pick in last spring's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KRMG

Titans' Tannehill out vs. Texans, rookie QB Willis to start

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — rookie Malik Willis will start his thirdNFL game Saturday against the Houston Texans with veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill ruled out with an injured right ankle. Titans coach Mike Vrabel refused to discuss Tannehill's future beyond this game. “Just out this week,” Vrabel said...
NASHVILLE, TN
KRMG

Cowboys defensive lineman Sam Williams OK after auto crash

PLANO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive lineman Sam Williams was involved in a car crash in a northern Dallas suburb on Thursday afternoon, authorities said. According to police, Williams, 23, was driving a black Corvette southbound in Plano at around 2:15 p.m. CST when he collided with a black Infiniti that was heading northbound and attempting to turn, WFAA-TV reported.
PLANO, TX
KRMG

National Signing Day, the battle against tampering in college football & Dabo's longstanding NIL deal

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger come together to recap this year’s National Signing Day. There were a lot of winners this offseason with big-time recruiting flips along with some schools who got the short stick in the rankings. The fellas discuss if Alabama’s dynasty can really be over after notching yet another #1 ranked recruiting class. Notre Dame fell greatly in the rankings after being poached, while UCLA landed the nation’s top recruit. Pat Narduzzi and Mack Brown had words after alleged tampering with UNC quarterback Drake Maye. Dabo Swinney and Clemson have been using NIL for years. Ross attended Mike Leach’s memorial service in Starkville, Mississippi & to close it out Dan gives us his top 4 names from national signing day.
ALABAMA STATE
KRMG

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer reinstated, suspension reduced

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s two-year suspension from Major League Baseball was reduced to 194 games, an arbitration panel ruled on Thursday. Bauer, 31, who was suspended for 324 games (two seasons) in April, was serving the longest penalty ever issued for violation of MLB’s policy on sexual assault and domestic violence, the Los Angeles Times reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

Ishbia Pays Ballmer-Style Revenue Multiple for Phoenix Suns

Billionaire Mat Ishbia reached an agreement this week to buy a majority stake in the Phoenix Suns at a $4 billion valuation, a deal that put him in a league with Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer—in more ways than one. Not only did the price top the previous record of $3.3 billion that Joe Tsai paid for the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center in 2019, it set another NBA mark for its price-to-revenue multiple, the common valuation metric investment bankers use for sports teams. The $4 billion price tag is 13.3 times the Suns’ 2021-22 revenue and just over 12...
PHOENIX, AZ
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
111K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy