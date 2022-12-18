Read full article on original website
NHL
Rask an interested spectator when Bruins play Penguins at Winter Classic
BOSTON -- The last time the Boston Bruins played in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park, Tuukka Rask had an up-close vantagepoint. The then-Bruins goalie backed up Tim Thomas at the 2010 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic. "I had the best seat in the house, probably," Rask said. "They had the...
NHL
NHL On Tap: McDavid, Robertson face off in battle of top scorers
Panthers dealing with adversity; former Red Wings coach returns to Detroit with Lightning. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from seven games Wednesday. McDavid, Robertson square off. Two of the...
NHL
Red Wings defeat Lightning, end 6-game skid
DETROIT -- Michael Rasmussen had two goals and two assists, and the Detroit Red Wings ended a six-game skid with a 7-4 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday. Rasmussen set NHL career highs for goals and points in a game playing on a line...
NHL
Connor has 2 goals, assist in Jets win against Senators
WINNIPEG -- Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey each extended his point streak to 10 games, and the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-1 at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. Connor, who had two goals and an assist, has 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) during his point streak. Morrissey, who had a goal and an assist, has 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) during his point streak and extended his assist streak to 10 games.
NHL
Ellie Byron meets Marie-Philip Poulin
MONTREAL - For any child, meeting an idol is a magical moment they will remember for a long time. Ellie, daughter of Canadiens forward Paul Byron, had the opportunity to meet her idol, Marie-Philip Poulin, and take some photos during the Canadiens' season opener at the Bell Centre on October 12.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Calgary Flames: How to Watch
The Kings seek revenge after a loss to Calgary in the season's first meeting. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Calgary Flames:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
NHL
Bruins Recall Craig Smith from Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 21, that the team has recalled forward Craig Smith from Providence. Smith, 33, has skated in 18 games with Boston this season, tallying one goal and three assists for four points. The 6-foot, 204-pound forward has appeared in 807 career NHL games with Boston and Nashville, totaling 192 goals and 210 assists for 402 points. The Madison, Wisconsin native was originally selected by Nashville in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
Equipment Boy
At the beginning of December, the boys did a shootout to end practice. It wasn't to decide who had to keep their upper lip fur from November to be Mustache Boy - it was to find out who would be "Equipment Boy." Whoever lost had to wear gear of his...
NHL
RECAP: Panthers can't hold third-period lead in loss to Devils
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers surrendered three goals in the third period to let a 2-1 lead turn into a 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. Per NaturalStatTrick.com, Florida led New Jersey 47-35 in scoring chances. "We've got to finish some plays...
NHL
Looking Forward | 10 TAKEAWAYS
It had been a long time coming, and you can be sure the energy felt great after a victory in Florida. Not only did the Devils find themselves posting a victory, but it was one of those victories where it really felt earned. There are wins that feel like maybe you didn't play your best, lucky to win, and losses where you feel like you really should have won.
NHL
'TRYING TO CATCH THESE GUYS'
Stiff test awaits Flames in Hollywood, as Pacific playoff picture tightens up. That's how narrow the margin is between second and fifth in the mighty Pacific, which is once again shaping up to be a dogfight. With the upcoming Christmas break signalling the unofficial halfway point of the season, Head...
NHL
Recap: Third Period Sinks Ducks in 4-1 Loss to Minnesota
Mason McTavish scored his fifth goal of the season and Lukas Dostal made 38 saves, but the Minnesota Wild earned a 4-1 victory over the Ducks tonight at Honda Center. The loss dropped Anaheim to 9-22-3 on the season and 5-8-0 on home ice. McTavish put the Ducks ahead early...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Kraken
UPDATE: Jordan Kyrou will miss Tuesday's game against Seattle due to an upper-body injury. BLUES The St. Louis Blues kept their momentum up on Monday night, winning their third in a row on the road trip and fourth straight overall. After a quiet first period and a half, the Blues broke the game open with three goals in the second and two more in the front half of the third.
NHL
Mike Matheson's Ho-Ho-Holiday Playlist
The Canadiens' defenseman curated a special Christmas playlist, presented by Econofitness. The tree is trimmed, our letters to Santa have been delivered, and Jolly Ol' St. Nick (Suzuki) is putting up points faster than ever. It's the most wonderful time of the year in Montreal. With just a few days...
NHL
Senators, National Hockey League announce postponement of Friday's game
OTTAWA - In conjunction with the National Hockey League and in consideration of an anticipated major winter storm, the Ottawa Senators announced today that tomorrow's game against the Detroit Red Wings at Canadian Tire Centre has been postponed. The game has been rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m.
NHL
Five Coyotes Prospects Gearing Up For World Junior Championship
Players set to represent four different countries at tournament, which begins on Dec. 26. For the second time in four months several Arizona Coyotes prospects - and one who has played in the NHL already - will represent their respective home countries at the 2023 World Junior Championship. Dylan Guenther,...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Blues (16-15-1) at Kraken (17-10-3) | 7 p.m.
Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. There were lots of good things to notice in Sunday's comeback 3-2 win over Winnipeg. The headliners were Jordan Eberle's spin-o-rama backhanded score, Ryan Donato once again redirecting a puck net front and, Jared McCann scoring the game-winner on what coach Dave Hakstol called "a world-class shot." Maybe less noticed but no less important to staying comfortably above the .500 mark is the coaching staff's trust in Matty Beniers, who after 41 games (exactly a half-season's worth between last spring's ten-set and this season to date) is no longer playing like a rookie, even if he is a leading candidate for the Calder Trophy. Beniers logged 18:40 in time on ice, leading all Kraken forwards, and his tireless forechecking led to McCann with the third goal on his stick. The primary assist made it 15 points in the last 13 games. And when there was one final faceoff in the Kraken defensive zone at game end, who was squaring off with the Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois. Correct, No. 10 for the Kraken.
NHL
Game Preview: 12.22.22 vs. CAR
PIT: 19-9-4 (42 points) | CAR: 20-6-6 (46 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG Paints Arena for their third of four matchups (TV: AT&T SportsNet; Radio 105.9 The X). The Penguins are 12-6-3 in their last 21 games against the Hurricanes overall dating back to Jan. 17, 2016. Pittsburgh is 7-4-1 in its last 12 home games versus Carolina. The last time the Penguins played the Hurricanes on December 22 was in 2018 when they defeated them 3-0 heading into Christmas break. Jake Guentzel scored two goals and Sidney Crosby had three assists. The Penguins are in the midst of a four-game stretch versus divisional opponents. Pittsburgh is 4-1-1 against Metropolitan Division foes this year, outscoring their opponents by a combined 21-13 margin.
NHL
Hoffman, Canadiens defeat Coyotes in OT to end 3-game skid
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Mike Hoffman scored 1:08 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Monday. Hoffman's wrist shot from the high slot eluded Karel Vejmelka to seal the victory. "We were trying to regroup in the neutral zone and...
NHL
Becher's Bytes: Charles Schulz Was A World-Famous Hockey Fan
If you're watching one of the many Peanuts holiday specials, you might wonder why ice sports show up often. Charles Schulz, the creator of the comic strip and animated cartoon "Peanuts," was born in Minnesota and fell in love with the game of hockey at an early age. His father took him to St. Paul Saints and Minneapolis Millers hockey games, and built a rink in the family's backyard. His love for hockey even influenced Peanuts: Zambonis show up at least a dozen times in the comic strip and Snoopy is sometimes referred to as the "world-famous hockey player."
