ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 6

Kerry Rademacher
4d ago

were you concerned about player safety when opposing teams have zero shade in 95 degree heat with oppressive humidity in your stadium?

Reply
9
Keri Coleman
3d ago

a snowball vs 110 heat index with men needing g ivs during the game to survive. you weren't concerned about the bills players. you also bragged when you win. gfoh no one cares

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to death of Steelers legend

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the passing of legendary running back Franco Harris on Wednesday. Harris was the creator of the “Immaculate Reception” in the 1972 playoffs — one of the greatest plays in NFL history. Harris is a four-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer. The Steelers originally drafted Harris, then a prospect out Read more... The post NFL world reacts to death of Steelers legend appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games

On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to horrible Carlos Correa news

The San Francisco Giants and star shortstop Carlos Correa agreed to a massive 13-year, $350 million deal earlier this month, but an update on Tuesday may put this deal on hold for the moment. According to The Associated Press, two people with “direct knowledge of the situation” revealed that the San Francisco Giants have postponed an Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Carlos Correa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL Team Changes Travel Plans Due To Inclement Weather

The Buffalo Bills are heading to Chicago early due to inclement weather conditions in New York. With heavy snow and frigid temperatures forecast for this weekend, the team has decided to travel on Thursday evening. The team announced its decision with a statement on Twitter Wednesday. This is far from...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Casey Thompson Reportedly Makes Decision On Nebraska Future

Even though Nebraska picked up a commitment from Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims, it sounds like starting quarterback Casey Thompson will return for the 2023 season. Charles Thompson, revealed his son's plans for next season. "Listen, his thinking is he left the season as a starter and he expects to...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Locker Room Drama

The New England Patriots are decaying into dysfunction. After losing to the Las Vegas Raiders on a stunningly misguided last-play lateral, more drama is unfolding in Foxborough. On Monday, ESPN's Instagram account posted a quote from Bill Barnwell suggesting the Patriots must "at least call [Tom] Brady's people" to see...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
TMZ.com

Gardner Minshew Honors Mike Leach At Memorial, Drops Hilarious F-Bomb

Gardner Minshew spoke from the heart as he addressed the crowd at college football legend Mike Leach's memorial service on Tuesday ... even dropping an f-bomb as he remembered his former coach. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was excused from team practice so he could attend the ceremony ... and the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Green Bay Packers announce legendary player’s death

The NFL and Green Bay Packers families lost an absolute legend this week as the legendary wide receiver and tight Gary Knafelc passed away early Monday morning at the age of 90 years old. The team announced the death of Gary Knafelc on Monday morning, paying homage to the Green...
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

NFL world shocked by young former star in hospice

It was not long ago that former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman was the team’s leading rusher during its Super Bowl season in 2015. But now, it appears the 31-year-old former NFL star has some serious and tragic health concerns that have landed him in hospice care. On...
DENVER, CO
New York Post

Video emerges of fan being thrown down stadium stairs in wild Packers-Bears fight

Tempers were high when the Packers visited the rival Bears on Dec. 4 — but it had nothing to do with the players on the field. A scuffle in the stands at Soldier Field saw one fan get thrown down the stairs in a recently surfaced video. The fan, dressed in a Green Bay sweatshirt and Bears scarf, tussled with another fan dressed in a blue sweatshirt and a Bears hat. The latter put the former in a headlock and violently threw him down the concrete stadium steps, where he also encountered the metal railing. What caused the confrontation is not known, but it ended with the man who tumbled down the stairs racing back up to finish the exchange. Whether there were any injuries sustained or charges pressed is also unknown. The Packers prevailed in the game, beating Chicago, 28-19, for the franchise’s 787th win — surpassing the Bears for the NFL’s all-time win mark.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Josh Rosen Signing

Josh Rosen will try to resuscitate his NFL career on a new team. The Minnesota Vikings signed the 25-year-old quarterback to their practice squad Tuesday. He'll replace David Blough, who signed with the Arizona Cardinals organization that made Rosen the No. 10 pick in 2018. Rosen has made his way...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Is Disgusted By Fan's Behavior At Game

The NFL world is pretty disgusted by how a fan behaved at the Patriots at Raiders game on Sunday. Las Vegas pulled off an epic win over New England on Sunday afternoon. The Raiders shocked the Patriots with a wild last-second win on an errant lateral pass by New England, recovered and returned for a score by Chandler Jones.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: 'Bomb Cyclone' Heading For NFL Game This Weekend

For the second straight week, the Buffalo Bills will be battling another NFL team and the elements. After taking down the Miami Dolphins in a snowy game in Buffalo last week, the Bills are gearing up for a contest against the Chicago Bears. Unfortunately, the weather outlook doesn't look good.
The Spun

NFL Star Is Going To Play With Broken Wrist Injury

Two weeks ago, Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson suffered a broken wrist against the Browns. As a result, he missed this past Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. The initial reports stated that Hendrickson would miss at least a few weeks. In a stunning turn of events, Bengals head coach Zac...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy