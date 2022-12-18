Read full article on original website
There’s 1 Thing at Stake for Vikings This Weekend
Unless Justin Jefferson hitting the 2,000-yard mark is of the utmost importance to you, there’s really one thing at stake for the Minnesota Vikings this weekend against the New York Giants. And that’s playoff positioning. In theory, the Philadelphia Eagles could lose their next three games — let’s be...
Packers coach Matt LaFleur explains decision to release WR Sammy Watkins
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said the need to bring up running back Patrick Taylor from the practice squad led to the team’s decision to release veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins before Monday night’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. LaFleur didn’t appear particularly happy about the...
Mac Jones addresses shocking Bill Belichick claims
The New England Patriots suffered a brutal loss on Sunday in one of the most unbelievable endings in NFL history when the Las Vegas Raiders snagged a lateral attempt as time expired and took it all the way in the other direction for a game-winning touchdown. The play led to...
Colts reportedly make decision on Matt Ryan
It’s safe to say that the Matt Ryan era in Indianapolis has been a disaster. While all signs point to this being the one and only year that Ryan will be with the Colts, there are still a few more games to be played and it sounds like he will remain the starter for the Read more... The post Colts reportedly make decision on Matt Ryan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Super Bowl champion tragically dies at 31
Just days after it was revealed by a former teammate that he was in hospice care, former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of 31. His family announced he passed away late Wednesday night after a long battle with cancer. His family released this statement:
NFL world shocked by young former star in hospice
It was not long ago that former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman was the team’s leading rusher during its Super Bowl season in 2015. But now, it appears the 31-year-old former NFL star has some serious and tragic health concerns that have landed him in hospice care. On...
Gardner Minshew Honors Mike Leach At Memorial, Drops Hilarious F-Bomb
Gardner Minshew spoke from the heart as he addressed the crowd at college football legend Mike Leach's memorial service on Tuesday ... even dropping an f-bomb as he remembered his former coach. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was excused from team practice so he could attend the ceremony ... and the...
If you're in the blue, you'll get Giants vs. Vikings on TV
The New York Giants (8-5-1) are preparing to visit the Minnesota Vikings (11-3) at U.S. Bank Stadium for a Week 16 matchup. The Giants are coming off a much-needed win versus the Washington Commanders, while the Vikings recorded the largest comeback in NFL history against the Indianapolis Colts. Those in...
Green Bay Packers announce legendary player’s death
The NFL and Green Bay Packers families lost an absolute legend this week as the legendary wide receiver and tight Gary Knafelc passed away early Monday morning at the age of 90 years old. The team announced the death of Gary Knafelc on Monday morning, paying homage to the Green...
Look: NFL Starting Quarterback Had 'Noticeable Limp' Today
The Patriots may need a contingency plan at quarterback for this Saturday's game against the Bengals. Mac Jones was apparently walking through the Patriots' locker room with a noticeable limp, according to Mike Kadlick. "Mac Jones with a noticeable limp walking through the #Patriots locker room," Kadlick announced on Twitter....
Here are the full AFC, NFC rosters for 2023 Pro Bowl
Over 80 NFL stars have locked down a trip to Vegas. The full 44-man AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas were revealed by the NFL on Wednesday night. The NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles led the league with eight selections, headlined by quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, tackle Lane Johnson, guard Landon Dickerson, center Jason Kelce and cornerback Darius Slay, all of whom were voted in as starters.
Patriots owner makes major move for heckled fan
NFL games are known to generate conflict among fans of opposing teams. That was never more clear than last Sunday. A video emerged showing an irate Las Vegas Raiders fan berating a New England Patriots fan who later clarified he was attending his first NFL game!. The original video can...
NFL world reacts to major Russell Wilson change
Quarterback Russell Wilson was a full participant in practice with the Denver Broncos this week after clearing concussion protocols. “Broncos Country, let’s ride!” has been the QB’s catchphrase since he arrived in Denver via a Broncos trade with his former team, the Seattle Seahawks. The trade has probably gone differently than what the Broncos and Wilson had envisioned. And on Thursday, he noticeably scrapped his newfound phrase this week during his media availability after returning to practice.
Bryce Young explains his controversial decision
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young had every reason not to play in the Sugar Bowl next week. The Crimson Tide aren’t playing for a national championship and he could get injured which could affect his NFL Draft stock. But the former Heisman Trophy quarterback decided it was best for him...
DK Metcalf offers blunt message to NFL officials
Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf is known as one of the most physical players in the NFL at his position, but his intense playstyle has gotten him into some hot water as of late with NFL officials. Metcalf has been called for a number of personal fouls in...
Ryan Day issues clear statement on recruit tampering
Early National Signing Day came and went, and the Ohio State Buckeyes were once again winners. The Buckeyes netted a top-five consensus rated class. That’s good news for any program, but Ohio State could have climbed higher if they hadn’t lost numerous blue-chip recruits to everybody from Alabama to Oregon.
Report: Popular NFL Sunday Show Could Be Canceled
DirecTV's 18-year run of Sunday Ticket Red Zone could be coming to an end . With Google's YouTube poised to purchase the rights to "Sunday Ticket" for YouTube TV, the popular show could be eliminated, per Front Office Sports. DirecTV launched Red Zone with host Andrew Siciliano back in 2005....
Vikings Worked Out Nine Players
Of this group, Minnesota signed on with Rosen to their practice squad. Jeter, 23, caught on with the Steelers after going undrafted out of Michigan back in May. He was among the team’s final roster cuts before being signed by the Commanders to their practice squad in September. In...
