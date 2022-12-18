ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thecurrencyanalytics.com

Burning Mechanism in Ethereum (ETH) Makes it Attractive Asset Than Bitcoin (BTC)

The Ethereum Ecosystem consists of a diversified ecosystem, which consists of Dapps, NFTs, DeFi Protocols and it is now better, faster than cheaper than it previously was. The coin supply decreasing is one more reason to invest in the deflationary asset. Investopedia Definition:”Burning” a cryptocurrency refers to the act of...
thecurrencyanalytics.com

Next Financial Crisis will come from Private Cryptocurrencies Regulators Worry

People are losing trust on Fiat currencies. Considering the current state-of-affairs, people are not feeling safe with fiat and the trending inflation. With the coming of cryptocurrencies this can lead to a situation where the banking system will be in a situation of danger or collapse. Several Central Bank Heads feel that cryptocurrencies are a threat to Central Banks.
thecurrencyanalytics.com

NEWCO STANDALONE REORGANIZATION PLAN OF CELSIUS NETWORK (CEL)

Previously, at the court hearing, Celsius discussed the reopening of withdrawals for some of their customers. Celsius have stated that they are approaching customer recovery in stages. They are trying to communicate directly with customers as quickly as practicable to share more information on what this can mean and what it can mean next.

Comments / 0

Community Policy