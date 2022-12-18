ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NFL

 4 days ago
The Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Chicago Bears in Week 15 of NFL action on Sunday afternoon from Soldier Field.

The Eagles have won four straight games as they look for their 13th win of the season when they make the short trip to Chicago. Meanwhile, the Bears will be looking to snap their six-game losing streak against one of the best teams in football on Sunday.

This will be a great Sunday of NFL football, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game today.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears

  • When: Sunday, December 18
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX
NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Sunday at 10:10 a.m. ET.

Philadelphia Eagles (-9) vs. Chicago Bears

Over/Under: 48

